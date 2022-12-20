Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Gabe Arnold’s move to Iowa City has been seamless on and off the mat
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Arnold family uprooted their lives moving from Georgia to Iowa this summer. “We moved everything here, our whole family. My mom, my dad, myself, my dog and my five snakes,” said City High senior Gabe Arnold. Shiesty, Slinky, King Tut, Covid and Hawkeye,...
Get Greens All Year Long from Clayton Farms | Paid Content
Paid Content | Clayton Farms is letting Iowans know that they grow healthier food year-round in their indoor farm, and they harvest and deliver straight to your doorsteps. Now serving hundreds of Iowans throughout the Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines areas, as well as the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Windy and Cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind and cold continue to remain the biggest factors in the weather for the start of the weekend. Tonight we see a reduction in the gustiness of the wind as 30-35 mph gusts become more common by evening. The cold remains anchors through Christmas Day with a chill from -20 to -40 at times, when the wind is the strongest. Our next chance for some snow arrives Sunday night. 1=3″ are possible into Monday morning. Stay warm and travel safely!
Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening
Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
Dangerously cold weather made it difficult for some to keep the heat on
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some homes and businesses struggled to keep the heat on amid the dangerously cold temperatures. Ally Halverson lives in an apartment complex in North Liberty. She said the heat in her unit went out Thursday. She said she made several attempts to get in touch with her landlord but to no avail.
Delivery drivers navigate snow covered roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A lot of people have spent the last couple of days indoors, but continue to ‘order out’ during the winter storm. Kaleb Tuetken was the one serving up the pies at Bops Pizza in Cedar Rapids. He said he didn’t know what to expect, as the blizzard made it tough to deliver.
Sam LaPorta explains why he wants to play in Iowa's bowl game against Kentucky
Sam LaPorta, Iowa’s star tight end, will play in the upcoming game against Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. The Iowa Hawkeye’s offense struggled this season scoring just 17.9 points per game but despite that LaPorta was able to get a good level of production this year. According to PFF in 2021, he led the B1G with 53 receptions for 670 yards and had an impressive 206 yards after contact.
Winter weather impacts Christmas Eve church services
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week’s winter storm forced church leaders to make the decision on whether to hold Christmas Eve services in person. First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids held not one, but 5-in-person Christmas Eve services. If someone from their 2000-member congregation could make it in person, they had a live stream they could watch.
How the ER responds to cold medical conditions
Holiday travelers felt the impact of the storm in Cedar Rapids today. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over 25 years. Ed and Nancy start their decorating the week before Thanksgiving. Northwest winds reducing visibility across Iowa, making travel difficult. Updated: 4 hours ago. Northwest wind...
Iowa City Schools cancel classes ahead of impending storms
The Iowa City Community School District has announced that they will be cancelling classes Thursday and Friday due to the predicted inclement weather. All practices, activities and competitions are canceled for both days, and all building and District offices will also be closed. Wind gusts of up to 55 miles...
Holiday travelers experience flight cancellations in Cedar Rapids
Along with the snow and wind, we are getting bone-chilling temperatures. And if you are outside too long, that could lead to frostbite or even worse conditions. Strengthening wind continues into Friday when gusts could exceed 50mph. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over 25 years.
Cedar Falls home destroyed in fire fueled by blizzard winds
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters say blizzard winds fueled a fire that destroyed a home in Cedar Falls Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the home at 2020 Cottage Row Road at about 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, fire crews said the home was already fully engulfed in fire. The...
Church leaders taking weather into consideration when determining Christmas Eve service
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many churches have started making the tough determination of whether to cancel Christmas Eve services on Saturday. Some churches, like the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tipton, switched to a virtual service; others are waiting to see what the weather does. Reverend Gregory Chambers, the...
This Eastern Iowa Business Is Closing It’s Doors After 59 Years
In what is a bittersweet moment for this La Porte City business, after nearly 6 decades of processing meat, it's sadly coming to an end. Kramer Sausage Company has been processing meat for 59 years and after sadly losing its founder last month, Heinz Kramer, it's time to move on.
Johnson County Secondary Roads Dept. to cease plowing till Saturday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Secondary Roads Department have announced that as of 4:00 pm, they have ceased plowing operations. Officials are asking people please stay home, and to not travel unless absolutely necessary. Drifting snow is expected to continue to make driving difficult throughout the evening....
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves
At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
Muscatine home lost due to fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Muscatine home is a total loss following a fire Friday morning that was hampered by strong winds and subzero temperatures. At approximately 7:46 am, Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a report of a residential fire in the 100 block of West 9th Street. Upon arrival, emergency crews found heavy smoke billowing from the rear of the structure.
