Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Long-time coach of Rafael Nadal joins coaching staff of American tennis star Sloane Stephens
Rafael Nadal’s long-time coach Francisco Roig has switched his allegiance and will now be coaching 2017 US Open women's singles champion Sloane Stephens. Former World No.3 Stephens, who has been struggling with her form in recent times, made the announcement of Roig's addition to her team on Wednesday (December 21).
tennisuptodate.com
"No other real athlete does that in the world, in any sport. The lifestyle is quite vigorous" - Nick Kyrgios on the demanding tennis calendar
Nick Kyrgios recently reaffirmed his earlier claim that he would retire from tennis if he won a Grand Slam title as the sport is too demanding. The Australian, who is now considered a strong contender for Major titles given his impressive performances at the Wimbledon Champions and US Open in 2022, opened up about the stress of being in the spotlight and the hardships he faces as a result of being away from his family for the majority of the year.
tennisuptodate.com
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Andy Murray fear factor: "I used to pray not to be on the same part of the draw"
Jo-Wiflried Tsonga was pretty clear when asked about the opponent he never wanted to face and it's Andy Murray as he prayed not to face him in draws. Tsonga and Murray played plenty of times until the French player retired this year and Murray leads 14-2. Tsonga managed only two victories in 16 matches and he really didn't like playing Tsonga. Speaking to the ATP Radio Podcast, Tsonga settled on Murray as the toughest opponent he faced:
tennisuptodate.com
Nick Kyrgios speaks on the importance of defeating of Djokovic at tournaments, claiming the event lacks credibility "If you don't go through Novak"
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently remarked that if he wins a tournament that doesn’t feature Novak Djokovic, then that would be meaningless. The pair, who last clashed in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, were set to lock horns once again on Day 3 of the World Tennis League. However, the match between Falcons’ Djokovic and Eagles’ Kyrgios was called off as the Serb was forced to withdraw due to illness.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal on current thoughts surrounding retirement: "I know that moment is closer than last year, without a doubt, and two years ago"
Rafael Nadal once again addressed retirement talks by admitting he's closer to it than last year but it's not something that is going to happen soon. The Spaniard has been in retirement talks for a very long time and he's had to talk about it more so than he would have liked. It's normal, he's a top superstar and fans are curious. In a recent interview with MARCA, Nadal spoke about Federer's retirement:
Sporting News
Lionel Messi PSG contract details: How much money is Argentina star making with new extension at Ligue 1 club?
Fresh off his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina, Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed with French side Paris Saint-Germain to extend his stay in the French capital. The 35-year-old added a World Cup title to his trophy case in December, cementing his status as the greatest player of all-time.
tennisuptodate.com
"She does things on social media that a lot of players don't do" - Jessica Pegula believes Genie Bouchard could succeed as a reality TV star
Jessica Pegula recently picked Eugenie Bouchard for an exciting career in the entertainment industry. The World No. 3 acknowledged Bouchard’s striking presence on social media and noted that she brought more to the table when it came to life outside of the sport, unlike other athletes. Pegula featured in...
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
tennisuptodate.com
"No he doesn't!" - Nick Kyrgios laughs at the idea of Bernard Tomic receiving a wildcard entry for the 2023 Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios made a sarcastic dig at the Australian Open by not giving a wildcard to fellow Aussie Bernard Tomic. The two have often come to blows against each other and are known to take shots at any given opportunity. The Australian Open recently released a list of players who...
Yardbarker
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club
Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘offered to every Champions League club’, joke Frankfurt after snubbing transfer for Portugal ace
EINTRACHT FRANKFURT chiefs rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and joked he has been offered to every Champions League team. Ronaldo left Manchester United in November after publicly slamming the club. But he has been on the lookout for a new club since the summer, and was turned down...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal believes Djokovic will face stern test in sealing 10th Australian Open barring himself: "There are many young people who push and they are open tournaments"
Novak Djokovic will be the overwhelming favourite at the 2023 Australian Open but Rafael Nadal believes it will be very hard winning the event. Winning any grand slam is tough but an added motivation will be present for Djokovic at the 2023 Australian due to how last year went. Despite that, Nadal thinks it will be very tough for Djokovic to win the event as many great players including himself will be trying to do the same thing. He said:
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
tennisuptodate.com
"As a coach, commentator, mentor, advisor, anything he wants": Darren Cahill looking forward to welcoming Boris Becker back to tennis
Prominent tennis coach Darren Cahill is looking forward to the moment tennis welcomes Boris Becker back after he spent some time in a British prison. Boris Becker was released earlier this week from a British prison and he's back home in Germany now. He has a lot of plans moving forward and explained in his only interview since being released that he rediscovered his true self in prison. Darren Cahill is hopeful of that as he wants to see Becker embraced by the tennis community.
hypebeast.com
Lionel Messi Has Reportedly Reached Verbal Commitment To Extend Paris Saint-Germain Contract
Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi have reportedly reached a verbal pact for the player to stay with the club. The verbal agreement means that Messi has committed to extending his contract with PSG, according to CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano. The Argentinian national recently won 2022 FIFA World Cup against...
tennisuptodate.com
"So cool to engage in another sport" - Naomi Osaka on investing in Pickleball team with Nick Kyrgios
Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka recently introduced the Miami Pickleball Club, a new Major League Pickleball team in which the Japanese tennis superstar has invested alongside Nick Kyrgios. In light of the development, Osaka is thrilled to be involved in a new sport and is also quite excited by the fact that her new team is Miami-based.
Lisandro Martinez warned by Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag to ‘accept’ Premier League return
Erik ten Hag has admitted he is unsure when the celebrating Lisandro Martinez will be back at Manchester United but has told the new World Cup winner to remember when the Premier League returns.United host Nottingham Forest on 27 December, eight days after the centre-back was part of the Argentina squad who beat Raphael Varane’s France in the World Cup final.And United manager Ten Hag, who also worked with Martinez at Ajax, was sympathetic towards the defender’s reaction while also reminding him of United’s fixture list.Ten Hag could find himself short of centre-backs, with Varane seemingly injured when he...
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis sign up to defend their Australian Open title
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will play doubles at the Australian Open as they look to go as deep as they can or even defend the trophy they won last year. We'll see the doubles defending champions in action in Melbourne as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have signed up to play at the event. They had a surprise run last year to the final where they proved better by winning the event. It's been a crazy run with the crowd going wild every time they played and we'll see the madness return in 2023.
tennisuptodate.com
Daria Saville has sympathy for Verdasco amid doping ban with personal experience through ADHD: "I could go over my prescribed dose and be done for doping"
Daria Saville is the latest player to come out in support of Fernando Verdasco over his doping ban as she herself deals with ADHD and knows how it is. Fernando Verdasco was recently banned from tennis for a few months after he forgot to extend his medical exemption. He caught a lot of criticism because many considered that to be a way of legal doping. Reilly Opelka came out publicly calling it legal doping and a tennis journalist claimed the majority of players in the top 100 use it.
Comments / 1