"No other real athlete does that in the world, in any sport. The lifestyle is quite vigorous" - Nick Kyrgios on the demanding tennis calendar

Nick Kyrgios recently reaffirmed his earlier claim that he would retire from tennis if he won a Grand Slam title as the sport is too demanding. The Australian, who is now considered a strong contender for Major titles given his impressive performances at the Wimbledon Champions and US Open in 2022, opened up about the stress of being in the spotlight and the hardships he faces as a result of being away from his family for the majority of the year.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Andy Murray fear factor: "I used to pray not to be on the same part of the draw"

Jo-Wiflried Tsonga was pretty clear when asked about the opponent he never wanted to face and it's Andy Murray as he prayed not to face him in draws. Tsonga and Murray played plenty of times until the French player retired this year and Murray leads 14-2. Tsonga managed only two victories in 16 matches and he really didn't like playing Tsonga. Speaking to the ATP Radio Podcast, Tsonga settled on Murray as the toughest opponent he faced:
Nick Kyrgios speaks on the importance of defeating of Djokovic at tournaments, claiming the event lacks credibility "If you don't go through Novak"

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently remarked that if he wins a tournament that doesn’t feature Novak Djokovic, then that would be meaningless. The pair, who last clashed in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, were set to lock horns once again on Day 3 of the World Tennis League. However, the match between Falcons’ Djokovic and Eagles’ Kyrgios was called off as the Serb was forced to withdraw due to illness.
Nadal on current thoughts surrounding retirement: "I know that moment is closer than last year, without a doubt, and two years ago"

Rafael Nadal once again addressed retirement talks by admitting he's closer to it than last year but it's not something that is going to happen soon. The Spaniard has been in retirement talks for a very long time and he's had to talk about it more so than he would have liked. It's normal, he's a top superstar and fans are curious. In a recent interview with MARCA, Nadal spoke about Federer's retirement:
Nadal believes Djokovic will face stern test in sealing 10th Australian Open barring himself: "There are many young people who push and they are open tournaments"

Novak Djokovic will be the overwhelming favourite at the 2023 Australian Open but Rafael Nadal believes it will be very hard winning the event. Winning any grand slam is tough but an added motivation will be present for Djokovic at the 2023 Australian due to how last year went. Despite that, Nadal thinks it will be very tough for Djokovic to win the event as many great players including himself will be trying to do the same thing. He said:
"As a coach, commentator, mentor, advisor, anything he wants": Darren Cahill looking forward to welcoming Boris Becker back to tennis

Prominent tennis coach Darren Cahill is looking forward to the moment tennis welcomes Boris Becker back after he spent some time in a British prison. Boris Becker was released earlier this week from a British prison and he's back home in Germany now. He has a lot of plans moving forward and explained in his only interview since being released that he rediscovered his true self in prison. Darren Cahill is hopeful of that as he wants to see Becker embraced by the tennis community.
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis sign up to defend their Australian Open title

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will play doubles at the Australian Open as they look to go as deep as they can or even defend the trophy they won last year. We'll see the doubles defending champions in action in Melbourne as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have signed up to play at the event. They had a surprise run last year to the final where they proved better by winning the event. It's been a crazy run with the crowd going wild every time they played and we'll see the madness return in 2023.
Daria Saville has sympathy for Verdasco amid doping ban with personal experience through ADHD: "I could go over my prescribed dose and be done for doping"

Daria Saville is the latest player to come out in support of Fernando Verdasco over his doping ban as she herself deals with ADHD and knows how it is. Fernando Verdasco was recently banned from tennis for a few months after he forgot to extend his medical exemption. He caught a lot of criticism because many considered that to be a way of legal doping. Reilly Opelka came out publicly calling it legal doping and a tennis journalist claimed the majority of players in the top 100 use it.

