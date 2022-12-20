Read full article on original website
Sporting News
'What a coward' - Novak Djokovic slammed after backing out of Nick Kyrgios match at World Tennis League
Novak Djokovic has left a number of fans disappointed after pulling out of a match against Nick Kyrgios on Wednesday. The two tennis stars were set to face off at the new World Tennis League (WTL) in Dubai having played the Wimbledon final against each other in July. But despite...
Yardbarker
Djokovic suddenly withdraws from Kyrgios clash in Dubai
Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios were set to participate in a highly anticipated rematch of their 2022 Wimbledon final, but it won't happen. Both finalists from the All England Club are taking part at the 2022 World Tennis League and as The Falcons and The Eagles clashed on Wednesday, their match was supposed to conclude the tie between these two teams. However, it won't happen as the 21-time Grand Slam finalist withdrew from the match.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal believes Djokovic will face stern test in sealing 10th Australian Open barring himself: "There are many young people who push and they are open tournaments"
Novak Djokovic will be the overwhelming favourite at the 2023 Australian Open but Rafael Nadal believes it will be very hard winning the event. Winning any grand slam is tough but an added motivation will be present for Djokovic at the 2023 Australian due to how last year went. Despite that, Nadal thinks it will be very tough for Djokovic to win the event as many great players including himself will be trying to do the same thing. He said:
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev and Rybakina lead Hawks to final over Eagles
Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina led the Hawks past the Eagles at the World Tennis League in Dubai by winning their singles matches as the doubles were won by the Eagles. Nick Kyrgios and Bianca Andreescu were the only bright side for the Eagles Team that failed to qualify for the World Tennis League final. They took on Dominic Thiem and Pavlyuchenkova beating them in three sets. It was a pretty important win for them giving them a decent chance to win the overall match.
tennisuptodate.com
Final Group Standings 2022 World Tennis League as Final set between Kites and Hawks
The 2022 World Tennis League dubbed the Greatest Show on Earth will conclude on Christmas Eve with the final featuring Team Kites facing Team Hawks in Dubai. Kites featured WTA World Number One, Iga Swiatek who could face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Also on her team include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Eugenie Bouchard and Holger Rune. They have gone 3-0 so far with 113 points.
tennisuptodate.com
Long-time coach of Rafael Nadal joins coaching staff of American tennis star Sloane Stephens
Rafael Nadal’s long-time coach Francisco Roig has switched his allegiance and will now be coaching 2017 US Open women's singles champion Sloane Stephens. Former World No.3 Stephens, who has been struggling with her form in recent times, made the announcement of Roig's addition to her team on Wednesday (December 21).
Sporting News
Lionel Messi PSG contract details: How much money is Argentina star making with new extension at Ligue 1 club?
Fresh off his 2022 FIFA World Cup victory with Argentina, Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed with French side Paris Saint-Germain to extend his stay in the French capital. The 35-year-old added a World Cup title to his trophy case in December, cementing his status as the greatest player of all-time.
Yardbarker
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club
Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘offered to every Champions League club’, joke Frankfurt after snubbing transfer for Portugal ace
EINTRACHT FRANKFURT chiefs rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and joked he has been offered to every Champions League team. Ronaldo left Manchester United in November after publicly slamming the club. But he has been on the lookout for a new club since the summer, and was turned down...
tennisuptodate.com
"No he doesn't!" - Nick Kyrgios laughs at the idea of Bernard Tomic receiving a wildcard entry for the 2023 Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios made a sarcastic dig at the Australian Open by not giving a wildcard to fellow Aussie Bernard Tomic. The two have often come to blows against each other and are known to take shots at any given opportunity. The Australian Open recently released a list of players who...
U.S. Runner Finally Awarded Olympic Gold After Russian Doping Is Confirmed
American Olympian Lashinda Demus is officially the champion of the 400 meter hurdles from the 2012 London Games after Russian athlete Natalya Antyukh was stripped of her gold medal for doping. The allegations against Antyukh surfaced in October but were only made official on Wednesday after Antyukh declined to file an appeal, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced. The International Olympic Committee will now reallocate medals and the update its database. “I’m not afraid to say that I then deserve the official title, medal, recognition, and missed compensation that goes along with it all,” Demus, who retired from the sport in 2016, said, according to NBC. Czech athlete Zuzana Hejnová and Jamaican athlete Kaliese Spencer will now be awarded silver and bronze medals, respectively.Read it at ABC News
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 main-draw entry lists revealed
The Australian Open has recently revealed the main-draw entry lists, with 100 men and women looking to the first Grand Slam of the 2023 calendar. Led by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Poland's Iga Swiatek, Melbourne will be littered with the world's best tennis players in what is one of the most highly anticipated fortnights of the tennis year.
tennisuptodate.com
"She does things on social media that a lot of players don't do" - Jessica Pegula believes Genie Bouchard could succeed as a reality TV star
Jessica Pegula recently picked Eugenie Bouchard for an exciting career in the entertainment industry. The World No. 3 acknowledged Bouchard’s striking presence on social media and noted that she brought more to the table when it came to life outside of the sport, unlike other athletes. Pegula featured in...
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
Man Utd write blunt 81-word goodbye to Cristiano Ronaldo in matchday programme for Carabao Cup clash vs Burnley
MANCHESTER UNITED have written a blunt goodbye to Cristiano Ronaldo in their programme for the EFL Cup match against Burnley. The matchday programme mentioned the Portuguese forward's high-profile exit from the club but was cut short to only 81 words. Ronaldo was considered a legend at Old Trafford when he...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
tennisuptodate.com
"So cool to engage in another sport" - Naomi Osaka on investing in Pickleball team with Nick Kyrgios
Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka recently introduced the Miami Pickleball Club, a new Major League Pickleball team in which the Japanese tennis superstar has invested alongside Nick Kyrgios. In light of the development, Osaka is thrilled to be involved in a new sport and is also quite excited by the fact that her new team is Miami-based.
tennisuptodate.com
"As a coach, commentator, mentor, advisor, anything he wants": Darren Cahill looking forward to welcoming Boris Becker back to tennis
Prominent tennis coach Darren Cahill is looking forward to the moment tennis welcomes Boris Becker back after he spent some time in a British prison. Boris Becker was released earlier this week from a British prison and he's back home in Germany now. He has a lot of plans moving forward and explained in his only interview since being released that he rediscovered his true self in prison. Darren Cahill is hopeful of that as he wants to see Becker embraced by the tennis community.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas heaps praise on Djokovic: "A perfectionist who took tennis to another kind of level"
Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn't had much success against Novak Djokovic over the years and it certainly increased his respect for the Serbian and what he did in tennis. Tsitsipas is a very hard worker who is dedicated to his craft and it makes him appreciative of greatness when he sees it. There is plenty of that with Djokovic and he heaped praise on him in a recent talk saying that he is a perfectionist that took tennis to another kind of level:
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis sign up to defend their Australian Open title
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will play doubles at the Australian Open as they look to go as deep as they can or even defend the trophy they won last year. We'll see the doubles defending champions in action in Melbourne as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have signed up to play at the event. They had a surprise run last year to the final where they proved better by winning the event. It's been a crazy run with the crowd going wild every time they played and we'll see the madness return in 2023.
