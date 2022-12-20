Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Gov. Lee grants pardons to 5 West Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee is announcing his decision to grant executive clemency to 16 individuals. Governor Lee says the decision was made after thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, and in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole. The executive action includes pardons for five people...
WBBJ
West Tennessee cemetery receives award
PARKERS CROSSROADS, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroad was presented with an Operational Excellence award from the National Cemetery Association. The presentation was held at the cemetery’s chapel on Thursday. The veterans cemetery received the award after they had their first inspection back in November...
WBBJ
Warming shelters open for residents around West Tennessee
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — All of West Tennessee will is facing the coldest weather since the 1980s. Temperatures are expected to drop drastically due to an arctic air mass coming through. Many counties are preparing for the harsh incoming weather by taking extra precautions. Hardin, Henderson, Chester, Carroll, and...
WBBJ
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
WBBJ
Dangerous Cold To Hang Around Into Christmas
A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of West Tennessee and will last until at least 10 am Saturday. Dangerous temperatures and wind chills will continue into Christmas Eve. Frostbite could occur in about 30 minutes or less. We only reached a high...
WBBJ
Remember to care for pipes amid winter weather
JACKSON, Tenn. — The coldest weather since the 1980s has hit West Tennessee. And with this cold weather comes special precautions. One of those precautions is making sure that your pipes do not freeze. Water has a unique property in that it expands as it freezes. This expansion puts...
WBBJ
TDOT continues to salt road as snow falls
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — With the snowy weather and cold temperatures sweeping across the area, and it’s causing quite a concern for drivers. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has spent several days working hard, salting the roads with a salt brine mixture. When temperatures get too cold, they...
WBBJ
West Tennesseans face extreme cold, icy start to holiday weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — With a cold start to the holiday weekend, many are deciding to stay at home, and it’s not a bad idea considering the dangerous road conditions. Many thought the weather would turn out a little chilly, and while the roads are drivable with caution and taking it slow, the storm brought more than expected.
