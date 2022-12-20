ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Doll-Hay’ Virginia farm creates unique tribute to Dolly Parton

By Hannah Moore
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZDOp_0jpQAYDl00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A farm in Virginia is honoring Dolly Parton with a monument made out of hay.

Creating a statue out of hay has become an annual tradition for the Bays Family Beef, located in the Smith Mountain Lake area of Virginia. This year, their Doll-hay statue stands tall with a microphone ready to sing.

Local dog rescued, serves as tracker for deputies

“Once again this became a community project and I’m beyond grateful for all of the helping hands that pitched in to make her so extra. I have the best friends & neighbors in the world!,” wrote the farm on Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksLbD_0jpQAYDl00
Doll-hay Statue (Photo via Beth Bays)

The farm added that a music video with Doll-hay would be coming soon. In past years, the farm has created statues inspired by Winnie the Pooh , Charlie Brown and Willie Nelson . These statues also got their down music videos that can be seen on the farm’s Youtube Channel .

A post to their TikTok account shows how the farm created the statue. The video shows the farm used three hay bales to create the statue, two for her body and on for her face. One thing not made out of hay is Doll-hay’s bosom. To replicate Dolly’s famous silhouette, two yoga balls were used.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uP1Jw_0jpQAYDl00
    Hay bales used to make Doll-hay (Photo via Beth Bays)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mGvG_0jpQAYDl00
    Hay bale becoming Doll-hay (Photo via Beth Bays)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bp8UP_0jpQAYDl00
    Hair colored and ready to go on Doll-hay (Photo via Beth Bays)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxtY5_0jpQAYDl00
    Yoga balls used to make Doll-hay’s bosom. (Photo via Beth Bays)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk5tH_0jpQAYDl00
    Doll-hay Statue (Photo via Beth Bays)

The family-run farm has been creating the hay statues for over a decade.

WJHL

WJHL

