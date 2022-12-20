Read full article on original website
Police: Double homicide in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Saturday said they are investigating the deaths of two people at a home in southwest Bakersfield, where they responded to reports that two men shot each other over a woman. A text message sent at 4:13 a.m. by the Bakersfield Police Department said there was a double homicide in […]
Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
Woman struck, killed by a vehicle in Weldon is identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16. Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was hit by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office. According to CHP, the driver that […]
Bakersfield Californian
Unique mix of weather conditions blankets Bakersfield in fog
A phenomenon particular to the Central Valley unfolded locally over the last week: early mornings and late nights with a soft blanket of fog enveloping Bakersfield. Experts say multiple factors singled out Bakersfield for these conditions, including a temperature differential and cooler weather than normal for this time of year. Unhealthy air quality in Kern County for the past week has also contributed to the foggy conditions.
Police investigating report of fight in SW Bakersfield neighborhood
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a disturbance in a neighborhood near Sing Lum Elementary. A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the area of Coulter Court and Chaney Lane just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a large fight and possibly firearms being involved. Several people have […]
27 spent casings found at Lost Hills double homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found one gunshot victim on the ground, another inside a car and spent bullet casings scattered across a parking lot outside a Lost Hills apartment the night of Aug. 30. The man on the ground, Ulyses Aviles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man in the car, […]
Armed man shot dead by deputies during barricade identified
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head was identified Friday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
Fog expected in Kern County this holiday weekend
Finally some of the fog that plagued Kern County all week cleared out just in time today, leaving clear and dry conditions this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the Christmas weekend. This will provide warm and dry conditions especially in the mountains and desert areas. The […]
Multiple defendants convicted of attempted murder in shooting that wounded 3
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted three people of attempted murder and two others of related crimes in connection to a shooting in south Bakersfield that wounded three people a year ago. Convicted of attempted murder, among other crimes, were Jerrell Hubbard and Huey Conerly Jr., both 20, and Daveon Davis, 22, […]
signalscv.com
Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
‘I feel sorry for that lady’: DUI suspect refused sobriety tests after deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ford Thunderbird pulled over to the shoulder of Highway 58 with a flat tire and driver Tracy McPherson sat with her husband waiting for a tow truck. Minutes later, a pickup slammed into the back of the Thunderbird, sending McPherson flying across the car’s cabin, her husband later told California […]
Bakersfield Now
'Pet of the Week' Dec. 22
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Orion from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Orion or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100. Kern County Animal Services is also...
Man pleads no contest to fatally stabbing Hells Angels affiliate
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of a man affiliated with the Hells Angels, according to court records. Russell Raymond Vannoy faces six years in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing, prosecutors say. He also pleaded no contest Wednesday to a […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 22, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole with ties to southwest Bakersfield. Marshals are looking for Deqwon Thomas, 20. He is a member of the Warlord Piru criminal street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, evading a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.
Power returns after outage impacts 2,788 customers in Southwest Bakersfield
A power outage in southwest Bakersfield impacted 2,788 customers. The outage began at 3:21 a.m. Friday and was restored around 7 a.m.
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
Child returned safely to family after daylong barricade with armed father in Lancaster
A dangerous barricade situation involving an infant held at gunpoint by his father ended after nearly 20 hours with the child safe and the suspect down, officials said.
Bakersfield Now
Attorney of bio father of Orrin and Orson West gives update on lawsuit against Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's been more than two years since two boys were reported missing from their California City home where they lived with their adoptive parents. In that time a criminal case has been filed as well as two civil lawsuits. One of those was filed by boy's biological father. A trial date hasn't been set yet.
Woman arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following suspected DUI crash
A woman was arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following a suspected DUI crash involving a power pole on Tuesday, Dec 20.
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
