What to look for in Memphis vs. Alabama State basketball game

Memphis has a good opportunity to iron out any final wrinkles before it begins AAC play.

The Tigers (9-3) will face Alabama State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at FedExForum in the final game of their non-conference slate.

Teams: Tigers (9-3) vs. Alabama State (1-10)

Time: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21

Place: FedExForum, Memphis

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 98.9 FM

Led by former Memphis guard and assistant coach Tony Madlock, the Hornets (1-10) have struggled heavily so far this season. Madlock’s squad is currently ranked No. 352 out of 363 Division I teams in KenPom’s college basketball ratings and is coming into the matchup with the Tigers on a four-game losing streak. Alabama State was picked to finish 10th out of 12 teams in the SWAC’s preseason poll.

So, Memphis will get a bit of a breather after having to face four SEC teams in its past five games. Head coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers, ranked No. 27 in KenPom, are coming off a four-point win over Texas A&M on Saturday and hope to pick up a 10th victory before opening conference play at home against South Florida on Dec. 29.

Hardaway should be able to rest key players and try out different lineups when he takes on his old college teammate in Madlock.

Here are four things to look for when Memphis hosts Alabama State:

Limiting fouls

Foul trouble continues to plague Memphis.

The Tigers committed 27 fouls against Texas A&M on Saturday, less than a week after they tallied 28 fouls versus Alabama on Dec. 13. They gave up 27 points off free throws to the Aggies and 29 to the Crimson Tide.

When asked after the win over Texas A&M about how he’d get his team to play more disciplined, Hardaway said the Tigers would have to “do more drill work” in practice to balance being aggressive on the defensive end with being “more contained.”

Alabama State will led by former Memphis guard and assistant coach Tony Madlock, seen here at South Carolina State in 2021. (Chris Seward/Ap file)

In particular, it’s been forward DeAndre Williams who’s been in foul trouble most often. The 6-foot-8 preseason All-AAC first-teamer fouled out for the third straight game versus the Aggies. He’s fouled out of four games so far this season and has committed at least four fouls in six of the Tigers’ 12 games.

Playing an Alabama State team that won’t push Memphis physically should allow the Tigers to work on playing stout defense without fouling.

Rest for the walking wounded

After Memphis’ victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, Hardaway referred to his group as “the walking wounded.”

And for good reason.

The Tigers’ list of injuries goes on and on. Forward Malcolm Dandridge is still out with a Grade 2 ankle sprain he suffered in the game against Alabama. Guard Kendric Davis continues to play on two sprained ankles. Guard Alex Lomax had a calf that was bothering him versus the Aggies, and guard Jayden Hardaway had a banged up hip. Even guard Keonté Kennedy sat last game because of concussion protocol.

Memphis would be wise to rest Davis and maybe even other players on Wednesday. Davis has averaged a team-high 33.6 minutes per game this season and logged at least 37 minutes in the Tigers’ past three contests.

Sidelining crucial members of the rotation would allow players to be fresh for the start of AAC play and give Hardaway a chance to see what his reserves can provide for longer stretches.

Johnathan Lawson’s continued emergence

Memphis would likely benefit by giving Johnathan Lawson an increased role.

The 6-6 redshirt freshman guard played 19 minutes against Texas A&M — his most minutes since he played 25 versus North Alabama in late November — and scored a career-high 10 points on 3-3 shooting from 3. He’s shot 9-15 (60%) from beyond the arc on the season through the eight games he’s appeared in.

On a team that desperately needs a consistent outside scoring threat, having Lawson on the court more often could help keep opposing defenses honest.

Johnathan Lawson (middle) scored a career-high 10 points on 3-3 shooting from 3 against Texas A&M. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

If last game wasn’t enough to cement Lawson into the Tigers’ regular rotation, another strong shooting performance wouldn’t hurt.

A matchup against an Alabama State team that’s allowed opponents to hit 39.3% of their 3-point attempts (No. 354 in perimeter defense) could be good for Lawson.

Homecoming for several Hornets

Hardaway and Madlock helped lead Memphis to the 1992 Elite Eight as players before reuniting in 2018 when Madlock joined Hardaway’s Tigers coaching staff.

Madlock was an assistant under Hardaway for three seasons until he landed his first full-time head coaching job with South Carolina State in 2021 and took over the Alabama State program this season.

Though Hardaway says he and Madlock talk “at least three times a week,” he joked Monday on his weekly Penny Hardaway Radio Show that he recently told Madlock to not speak to him “anymore this week” ahead of their mid-week matchup.

But it isn’t just Madlock who will be coming home when the Hornets visit the Tigers.

Four players on Alabama State’s roster — T.J. Madlock, Alex Anderson, Duane Posey and Amarr Knox — are from Memphis.

The younger Madlock (11.5 points per game), Anderson (9.2) and Posey (6.4) are three of the Hornets’ top four scorers.

Tony Madlock and Co. should receive a warm welcome at FedExForum on Wednesday.