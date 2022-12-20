Read full article on original website
kdnk.org
Navajo Nation Police Department is warning tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
cibolacitizen.com
Missing Grants Woman
GRANTS, N.M. – Grants woman Vanessa Molina, a 5’01” woman, went missing from the City of Grants on December 16. Grants Police Department has listed Molina as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center database. Molina was last heard from on December 16. Her vehicle...
Fort Defiance, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Gallup police search for suspect in shooting homicide
One person has already been arrested in the case, but they're looking for another man now.
New Mexico State Police investigating crash involving 2 semi-trucks
Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash Saturday morning, officials said.
