Harris County legislators pre-file bills on elections, education, environment ahead of legislative session

SJRA groundwater reduction plans declared valid, enforceable in court ruling
The San Jacinto River Authority's surface water treatment plant was built as part of its groundwater reduction plan, an effort to make Montgomery County use more surface water. (Community Impact staff) A new ruling in a six-year legal contest among the San Jacinto River Authority, Quadvest Water & Sewer and...
Magnolia City Council amends code of ordinances, can now meet weekly
During its Dec. 21 special meeting, the Magnolia City Council approved an ordinance allowing it to meet weekly. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Dec. 21 special meeting, the Magnolia City Council approved an ordinance amending the administration portion of the city’s code of ordinances. The newly approved ordinance allows...
Brazoria County shares holiday closure schedule
County offices will be closed for Christmas and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) According to Brazoria County’s official website, county offices will close for the Christmas holiday at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. The county will also observe the New Year’s holiday Jan. 2. Closed county offices will include courts, the appraisal district offices and the county clerk office.
Bellaire council members select engineering firm tasked with reducing regional flood risks
City Council members approved a contract that authorizes engineering firm Ardurra Group Inc. to start working on projects in the Bellaire area related to flood risk reduction and drainage improvement. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Bellaire is one step closer to addressing long-term flooding over the next 10-20...
Fort Bend County provides emergency contacts ahead of anticipated cold front
Fort Bend County Judge KP George advised residents to prepare for the anticipated arctic cold front and stay updated via the Fort Bend Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in a Dec. 20 statement. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Fort Bend County and its Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management...
Fort Bend County commissioners identify priorities for 88th Texas legislative session
Fort Bend County is in the process of preparing its initiatives for the 88th Texas legislative session, which convenes Jan. 10. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Fort Bend County is preparing for the 88th Texas legislative session, set to convene Jan. 10, by identifying its priorities for the legislative agenda. The county will submit proposals to local legislators that pertain to trail accessibility in CenterPoint Energy easements, hotel occupancy tax, pension bonds and revenue caps.
City of Pearland shares holiday office closure schedule
Pearland city offices will be closed around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. (Community Impact file photo) According to the city of Pearland official website, city offices will be closed Friday Dec. 23, Monday Dec. 26, Friday Dec. 30 and Monday Jan. 2 for the holidays. The website states garbage collection will run as scheduled.
Mayor Sylvester Turner announces agreement with Houston, Harris County, TxDOT over I-45 project
The city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. (Community Impact staff) In a Dec. 19 announcement, the city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North...
Missouri City looking to issue $20M in bonds
Missouri City approved the sale of $20 million in bonds for street, drainage and parks projects during its Dec. 19 meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) Missouri City is looking to issue approximately $20 million in 2023 through general and utility bond debt to fund a series of drainage, streets, parks and facilities improvements.
City Council increases League City employee pay to compete with other cities, combat turnover
League City City Council on Sept. 27 granted raises to 347 employees at a cost of over $1.13 million. (Courtesy city of League City) In an effort to combat growing turnover and compete with other cities, League City on Jan. 2 will grant employees raises based on the findings from a study of League City and surrounding cities.
2022 in review: 5 most-read business updates in Conroe, Montgomery
American Furniture Warehouse opened in Conroe on March 26. (Community Impact staff) Here are the five most-read business updates by Conroe and Montgomery readers in 2022 as of Dec. 21. 1. Conroe food truck park The Table at Madeley announces first 2 trailers. Taste the Asian, a fusion of Southern...
Look back: All of the Pearland, Friendswood restaurants featured in 2022
The supreme pizza is topped with pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, peppers, black and green olives and tomatoes. (Courtesy Kenneth Flores/Pizza Parlor Pearland) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are all of the restaurants...
Rise in Harris County’s housing costs, rent outpaces growth in income
The rise in housing costs and rent outpaced the rise in household income in Harris County between 2016-2021. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Harris County’s median household income grew 4.83% when adjusted for inflation between 2016 and 2021—outpacing the county’s growth rate of the median cost of housing and median gross rent, according to American Community Survey data released Dec. 8.
Tomball City Council denies rezoning request for 99-home planned development on Zion Road
During its Dec. 19 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously denied a rezoning request that would have changed the zoning of 22.84 acres on Zion Road to accommodate a 99-home planned development. (Community Impact staff) During its Dec. 19 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously denied a rezoning request that...
Finding Balance: Katy, Fulshear align conservation efforts with continued residential growth
For example, Cross Creek Ranch’s Flewellen Creek restoration project was completed in 2020. Designed by ecological conservation company BioHabitats, it reconnected the 15,000-linear-foot stream to its flood plain after it had seen severe erosion from years of agricultural use and development. (Courtesy Cross Creek Ranch) The Katy and Fulshear...
10 latest projects filed in Montgomery County, including new Chick-fil-A
Read more below for the 10 latest projects that have been filed in the Montgomery County. (Courtesy Canva) Curious what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Montgomery County? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Brazoria County spreads awareness of jury duty identity theft scam
Brazoria County recommends that residents do not give out personal information to people who call and claim to work with the district clerk's office without verifying their identity. (Courtesy Pexels) Brazoria County residents have reported identity thieves have called them, threatening them for failing to report to fake jury services.
Montgomery ISD names new elementary school
The Montgomery ISD board of trustees voted to approve naming its newest elementary school at a regularly scheduled board meeting Dec. 20. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees voted to approve naming its newest elementary school at a regularly scheduled board meeting Dec. 20. The district’s seventh elementary school was approved by voters as part of the $326.9 million May 2022 bond package and will serve 200 students within the Lake Creek High School feeder pattern.
Census data shows growing, aging populations in The Woodlands, Shenandoah from 2016-21; Oak Ridge North sees declining, younger population
The population in The Woodlands and Shenandoah has increased since 2016. Oak Ridge North's population slightly decreased during that time period. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) New census data released in December shows that the population of The Woodlands area and within Conroe ISD's boundaries has overall increased over the last five...
Montgomery ISD continues bond process in 2023
Voters in Montgomery ISD’s boundaries voted for a $326.9 million bond package May 7 as the district looks to fund new campuses, a centralized career and technical education facility, and other improvements to accommodate growing student enrollment. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery ISD board of trustees received an update...
