Premier Biomedical Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI), now known as Nova-Graphene Ballistics, Inc., Announces Agreements to Manufacture its Revolutionary 3D-Printed Ballistic Armor Using its Proprietary Graphene Production Methodology

WASHINGTON — The second flight of Arianespace’s Vega C failed to reach orbit Dec. 20 after its second stage malfunctioned, destroying two Pléiades Neo imaging satellites. The Vega C rocket lifted off at 8:47 p.m. Eastern from Kourou, French Guiana, carrying the Pléiades Neo 5 and 6 imaging satellites for Airbus. The liftoff took place on schedule and the initial phases of flight appeared to go as planned.

