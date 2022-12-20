Premier Biomedical Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI), now known as Nova-Graphene Ballistics, Inc., Announces Agreements to Manufacture its Revolutionary 3D-Printed Ballistic Armor Using its Proprietary Graphene Production Methodology

Read full article on original website
A US Air Force bomber successfully launched a fully-operational hypersonic missile in a milestone weapon test
The weapon, which has faced repeated setbacks, hit speeds faster than five times the speed of sound before detonating in the target area.
SpaceNews.com
Vega C fails on second launch
WASHINGTON — The second flight of Arianespace’s Vega C failed to reach orbit Dec. 20 after its second stage malfunctioned, destroying two Pléiades Neo imaging satellites. The Vega C rocket lifted off at 8:47 p.m. Eastern from Kourou, French Guiana, carrying the Pléiades Neo 5 and 6 imaging satellites for Airbus. The liftoff took place on schedule and the initial phases of flight appeared to go as planned.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
argusjournal.com
Grand Havana Inc. Reveals Significant Land Venture and Licensing Play
MIAMI, FL, December 23 — McapMediaWire — Grand Havana Inc. (OTC Pink: GHAV), through its wholly owned subsidiary GH Hospitality Group, LLC today revealed a major land development venture and an exclusive licensing and branding plan in South Florida. Expanding on the corporate vision recently announced by the...
argusjournal.com
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Announces its HearingAssist Brand of FDA-Registered OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids on CVS.com
InnerScope Launched its HearingAssist Brand of Over-the-Counter Rechargeable Hearing Aids on CVS.com and in Selected CVS Stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. ROSEVILLE, CA, December 22, 2022 — — InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) (“InnerScope”), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid space today announced its subsidiary HearingAssist, America’s #1 Affordable OTC Hearing Aid Brand had launched its FDA-Registered Over-the-Counter (“OTC”) Rechargeable Hearing Aids (“HearingAssist Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aids”) on CVS.com. In addition, HearingAssist OTC Hearing Aids was also launched in eight selected CVS pharmacy locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
