3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Three major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without their female staff. The NGO ban was introduced a day earlier, allegedly because women weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly.
58 Rohingya Muslims land on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh
BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Dozens of hungry and weak Rohingya Muslims have been found on a beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh after weeks at sea. The group of 58 men arrived on Indrapatra beach at Ladong, a fishing village in Aceh Besar district, early Sunday. Local police chief Rolly Yuiza Away said villagers who saw the group of ethnic Rohingya on a rickety wooden boat helped them to land and then reported their arrival to authorities. The United Nations and other groups on Friday urged countries in South Asia to rescue as many as 190 people believed to be Rohingya refugees aboard a small boat that has been adrift for several weeks in the Andaman Sea.
Jan. 6 takeaways: Power, pressure and a ‘moral struggle’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is releasing dozens of witness transcripts from its investigation into the 2021 Capitol attack. On Thursday the committee made public a previously unseen account from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. She detailed a stunning campaign by Donald Trump’s allies encouraging her to stay “loyal” as she testified before the congressional panel. She said she found herself in a moral struggle that had echoes of Watergate. The House panel is racing to release its final report and other materials and wrap up its work before it is required to dissolve as the new Congress convenes in January.
Venezuela opposition looks to overhaul ‘interim government’
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A group of opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is looking to strip Juan Guaidó of his authority as the internationally recognized head of the country’s so-called interim government. Three of the four major opposition parties are expected to vote Thursday on the proposal to replace Guaidó with a horizontal style of leadership by committee. The change takes place as presidential elections in 2024 are looming and Maduro’s opponents seek new ways to connect with frustrated Venezuelans.
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended what he said was his country’s position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese...
German intel employee held for passing information to Russia
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say an employee of Germany’s foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing information to Russia. Federal prosecutors said the man was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday. They said the apartment and workplace of the employee of the Federal Intelligence Service and of another person were searched. Prosecutors said Thursday that, in the course of this year, the suspect passed “information that he had acquired in his professional activity” to a Russian intelligence service, which they didn’t identify. They added that the information was a “state secret” as defined by Germany’s criminal code.
Jan. 6 report blames Trump, aims to prevent return to power
WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive final report released by the House Jan. 6 committee late Thursday places the blame for the 2021 Capitol insurrection on one person: Former President Donald Trump. The dense, 814-page document details the findings of the panel’s 18-month investigation, drawing on more than 1,000 witness interviews and more than a million pages of source material. The committee found a “multi-part conspiracy” orchestrated by Trump and his closest allies, all with the aim of overturning his 2020 election defeat. By laying out the extraordinary details the committee is trying to prevent anything similar from ever happening again.
Hiding in plain sight: The network of citizens sheltering Iran’s protesters
For months, Leila has barely seen sunlight. “I miss being in the open air…I miss being able to walk freely,” she told CNN. “I miss my family, my room.”. Her life now is largely confined to four walls, in a house that is not her own, with people who — until a few weeks ago — she had never met.
Truck with liquified gas explodes in South Africa; 8 killed
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas has exploded in the South African town of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, killing at least 8 people and injuring 50 others on Saturday. Emergency services officials said that the top of the truck scraped a low-lying bridge, sparking flames that caused the explosion. Several houses and vehicles have been damaged by the explosion. The tanker was reportedly delivering gas to the nearby O.R. Tambo Memorial Hospital, where some of the injured were treated. Patients in some units at the hospital had to be evacuated because of the explosion and fire. Tania Campbell, the mayor of Ekurhuleni, the municipality which includes Boksburg, said the incident will be investigated.
Rabuka sworn in as Fiji prime minister after close election
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sitiveni Rabuka has been sworn in as Fiji’s prime minister, capping a tense week in a fragile Pacific democracy where the former military commander first held office more than two decades ago. He won the nomination by one vote over incumbent Frank Bainimarama at a sitting of the Fijian Parliament in Suva. Rabuka, the head of the People’s Alliance Party, won after forming a majority coalition with two other parties following last week’s close and contentious election. On Thursday, army and navy personnel were reportedly called in to protect minority groups over threats against them following the vote. During his swearing-in, Rabuka pledged to “obey, observe, uphold and maintain” the constitution. He also called Bainimarama to thank him for his contributions over the last 16 years.
Brazil’s Lula taps 16 ministers ahead of inauguration
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has appointed 16 ministers just over a week before he takes office. Another dozen or so nominations are expected next week, Lula said on Thursday. After weeks of negotiations, Lula looked to former governors of Brazil’s northeast region, and long-term members of his leftist Workers’ Party, for two of the most important positions: health and social development. The transition team of his incoming administration said that four years under President Jair Bolsonaro had produced significant setbacks in health and education. Some of the positions to be announced next week are still being painstakingly negotiated behind the scenes.
China blasts US defense bill while Taiwan welcomes it
BEIJING (AP) — China has blasted an annual U.S. defense spending bill for hyping up the “China threat” while Taiwan welcomed the legislation, saying it shows U.S. support for the self-governing island that China says must come under its rule. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday that “China deplores and firmly opposes this U.S. move.” It called the new law a serious political provocation that blatantly interferes in China’s internal affairs. President Joe Biden signed the $858 billion defense bill into law in Washington on Friday. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry thanked the U.S. Congress for “demonstrating the importance it attaches to Taiwan-U.S. relations and strengthening Taiwan’s security.”
Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: COVID roils Chinese towns
BAZHOU, China (AP) — As China grapples with its first-ever national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, relatives of sick people are searching for open beds, and patients are slumped on benches in hospital corridors and lying on floors for a lack of beds. Even as the young go back to work and lines at fever clinics shrink, many of Hebei’s elderly are falling into critical condition. As they overrun ICUs and funeral homes, it could be a harbinger of what’s to come for the rest of China.
Save Rohingya from starvation at sea, UN refugee agency urges Asian countries
The plight of nearly 200 Rohingya refugees adrift in the Indian Ocean for the past month is growing increasingly desperate, the United Nations’ refugee agency said Friday, as it repeated its call for countries in the region to help save them. Many passengers are feared dead and survivors are...
China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet
BEIJING (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that Todd Stein and Miles Yu Maochun, along with their close family members, would be banned from entering China. Any assets they had in China would be frozen and they would be barred from contact with people or organizations within China. The notice said the measures were in response to the U.S. sanctioning two Chinese citizens “under the excuse of the ‘Tibet human rights’ issue.” On Dec. 9, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Wu Yingjie, the top official in Tibet from 2016 to 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, the region’s police chief since 2018.
QAnon members in Japan sentenced for breaking into Covid vaccination centers
Several members of a QAnon group in Japan were sentenced by a Tokyo court on Thursday for breaking into multiple Covid vaccination centers, according to CNN affiliate TV Asahi. The five defendants were members of YamatoQ, an offshoot of the larger QAnon conspiracy theory that originated in the United States...
US judge rejects Maduro ally’s claim of diplomatic immunity
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami on Friday rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from criminal charges, ruling Alex Saab isn’t entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The...
As crematoriums fill up, China shifts how it counts Covid deaths
For much of the pandemic, images of overflowing hospitals and busy funeral homes from the United States have featured heavily on China’s state-controlled television, where the deaths of over a million Americans from Covid is depicted as a gross failing of Western democracy. Now, as an unprecedented wave of...
