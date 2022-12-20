Read full article on original website
KEYT
3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal voting in 2020 in what was the first major action taken by the controversial Office of Election Crimes and Security. A Broward County judge this week tossed the case on the grounds that the Office of Statewide Prosecution does not have jurisdiction to prosecute since the office can only prosecute crimes that occurred in two or more counties. Two other cases were dismissed on similar grounds.
KEYT
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law. Jackson is a majority-Black city of nearly 150,000, with about 25% of residents living in poverty. The water system nearly collapsed in late August after heavy rainfall exacerbated problems at the main water treatment plant. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days. People had to wait in lines for water to drink, cook, bathe and flush toilets.
KEYT
Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of their Democratic governor’s pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Gov. Tony Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the state abortion ban. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that he will push for passage of a bill granting clear exceptions to protect the life and health of the mother and in cases of rape and incest. But Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says he won’t bring forward such a bill because it’s a tough vote for Republicans to take.
KEYT
Court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 killings of couple
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court has reinstated two aggravated murder convictions for a man in the 1987 killings of a young Canadian couple. The Daily Herald reports that the high court on Thursday unanimously rejected the defense’s arguments that William Talbott II should be granted a new trial due to one juror’s alleged bias. The justices concluded that the defense could have dismissed the juror ahead of Talbott’s trial but opted not to. Detectives arrested Talbott in 2018 after using the then-novel method of forensic genealogy to connect him to the slayings of Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook. He was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.
KEYT
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire started about a month ago at the Environmental Landfill, Inc., facility in St. Clair County, near the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville. According to an Alabama Department of Environmental Management update Thursday, extinguishing the fire is “critical,” but will be difficult because it’s mostly underground. The department also says those with breathing-related health conditions may consider temporarily relocating because of the smoke.
KEYT
West Virginia plant to make batteries for US energy grid
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that plans to make batteries for the U.S. energy grid will locate its first full-scale manufacturing plant in a former steel town in West Virginia. Form Energy is making a $760 million investment in the facility in Weirton. Gov. Jim Justice says the plant will create at least 750 jobs. The plant is on a 55-acre site once occupied by Weirton Steel along the Ohio River. Construction is expected to begin next year. Form Energy focuses on energy storage technology and manufacturing. The company says it has developed a battery capable of storing electricity for 100 hours.
KEYT
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in California
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in California. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
KEYT
Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana
A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned Saturday that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches of snow and winds up to 90 mph. The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies, saying it could be difficult to impossible. The Weather Service also said blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility and drifting snow could block lanes. The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho.
KEYT
Man convicted of running unlicensed bitcoin exchange biz
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury has convicted a New Hampshire man of running an unlicensed bitcoin exchange business and laundering over $10 million in proceeds of romance scams and other internet frauds following a two-week federal trial. The jury convicted Ian Freeman on Thursday. Prosecutors said Freeman catered to fraudsters by failing to register his business with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network as required by law, disabling ‘know your customer’ features on bitcoin kiosks, and ensuring bitcoin customers didn’t tell him what they did with their bitcoin. His lawyer, Mark Sisti, said Freeman actually warned people of scams and he helped businesses in the community. Sisti said he’s definitely going to appeal.
