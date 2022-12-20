Read full article on original website
u.today
SHIB Reaching $0.01 Will Push David Gokhshtein to Active Steps, He Says
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Users Are Increasingly Willing To Bet On Big Eyes And Binance Success
The cryptocurrency market has had a very turbulent year, enough to convince people outside of the landscape to stay away from cryptocurrencies. The volatilities became evident, crypto institutions fell, and crypto assets worth several billions of dollars collapsed. With this bear market rally, we have seen it all; however, users are still willing to bet on the potential of the Big Eyes (BIG), and Binance.
NEWSBTC
MATIC Seen Breaking Present Support With Sustained Momentum
MATIC has shown rapid accumulation or increase in the supply since the final days of November. More so, there was also an increased demand seen in the derivatives market which could be the outcome of positive Binance Funding Rate on the MATIC/USDT pair. CoinMarketCap data shows that MATIC price is...
NEWSBTC
FTX Token Jumps 65% As SBF Returns Home, Can FTT Hold The Gains?
FTX Token (FTT) saw massive gains on Thursday as news of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried making bail spread across the space. The rapid uptick in the price of the token showed the positivity, albeit brief, that had spread across investors in the token. However, as the dust settles on the disgraced founder, the question now becomes whether the digital asset can hold the gains from yesterday.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Stalls At $1,200, Why Bears Still Have The Upper Hand
Ethereum is still closely mirroring the price of bitcoin through the bear market and that has seen its price basically stall in the last day in tandem with BTC. ETH’s price is presently resting just above $1,200, and while this would have served as a good bounce-off point for the digital asset, it shows no signs of doing so.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Reaching Its ‘Breaking Point’ Before Major Capitulation, Says Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten is warning that Bitcoin (BTC) is inches away from a “breaking point” which could cause a major capitulation event. In a new video update, Merten tells his 511,000 YouTube subscribers that what has historically been a “buy-the-dip” support level for Bitcoin is now disintegrating.
NEWSBTC
SOL Recovery In 2023 – Will The Solana Mobile Updates Help?
Solana is having a hard time springing back to life. Apparently, the FTX crash has negatively impacted SOL and its bearishness doesn’t seem to improve the crypto’s price. Here’s a quick look on how the crypto has been performing:. FTX crash drags price down. SOL price nosedives...
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies That Can Boost Your Portfolio Ahead Amid The Ongoing Bear Market – Dogeliens Token, Avalanche, & Chainlink
As we approach yet another month this year, the ongoing bear market remains the biggest headache within the cryptocurrency industry and among members of the crypto community. The bear market’s effects on the industry are continued and well documented, and as we approach a new year, the crypto community would be hoping for a change to the situation. Already, there are reports of an early bull run at the turn of the new year. The prospect of this is causing a wave of anticipation and excitement within the cryptocurrency industry.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic Hashrate Dumps Almost 50% In 3 Months, What About ETC?
Ethereum Classic saw its hashrate balloon when Ethereum finally moved to a proof of stake mechanism. The miners who were being kicked out of the network and could no longer use their machines had switched to others such as Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin to put their very specific machines to use. At the time, ETC’s hashrate had grown more than 200%, but now the network is seeing its hashrate fall once more.
NEWSBTC
The Eco-Friendly and Community-Driven Big Eyes Coin Is Making a Stand on Its Ideals Which Can Give It 100X Gain Over Chainlink and Elrond.
Since the invention of various trading methods, most people have been driven primarily by a desire for personal and societal financial growth. Cryptocurrency, commonly referred to as digital currencies, is a new way to trade money that has helped users’ financial situations improve. Cryptocurrencies have significantly improved thousands of...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 642% as Millions of SHIB Get Wiped Out
NEWSBTC
Avoid Asset Risk With Oryen Network (ORY), A Safer Finance Solution Than Tezos (XTZ). Presale Live Now
Oryen Network (ORY) is revolutionizing the digital asset economy, offering a safer finance solution than Tezos (XTZ). Built around an advanced, secure protocol, Oryen provides a more reliable and efficient way to trade and stake your digital assets. With Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), users can stake their ORY tokens without relinquishing their assets’ custody. This gives investors the peace of mind that their funds are safe and secure while they earn rewards.
NEWSBTC
Terra Luna Classic Up 6% On Rumor That Coinbase Is Buying LUNC
The collapse of Terra Luna and algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD in May was one of the biggest setbacks for the broader crypto market this year. The previously thriving Terra ecosystem was completely wiped out in a matter of days, except for the Terra Luna token, which was resurrected as Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) by the community.
NEWSBTC
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Blofin
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Make Fantastic Crypto Investments In 2023 – Apecoin, Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin
We are just a few weeks away from the start of 2023. The days or weeks before the start of a new year are usually busy. For an industry such as cryptocurrency, we can expect to see some crazy rounds of bullish activity within crypto markets. Such has been the tale over the last few years, barring no unexpected events. It should be the same story this year. It has been a tough year for industry members, but the festive period provides a unique opportunity to make something of the situation. In order to help crypto investors prepare themselves for the coming season, this piece suggests three up-and-coming cryptocurrencies that could be fantastic crypto investments in the festive period.
NEWSBTC
MATIC Rising: Why Investors Are Upbeat On This Crypto For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team is performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin And These Four Crypto Projects Could Help Boost Your Portfolio In 2023
Toncoin (TON) -The Ultra Fast Platform. Toncoin (TON) is a fully decentralized blockchain system to help onboard new users into the DeFi landscape. It is a layer-one blockchain designed by Telegram to serve as a payment platform and for ultra-fast transactions at the cheapest fees. The ton coin has not seen so much activity in the past years. However, activities soared on the network following the most recent Telegram announcement of being able to purchase private numbers on the platform using Toncoin. TON soared over 10% higher this week and is currently regarded as a top-performing cryptocurrency amidst numerous downturns.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Could Present Shorting Opportunities At These Levels
The Litecoin price has continued to face rejection after it failed to topple over the $80 price level. In the last 24 hours, it barely registered any price movement. It just depreciated by 0.8%. It was an indication of sideways trading for the altcoin. The past week for LTC has...
NEWSBTC
Is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) the solution to The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin’s (ENJ) market slump?
In the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain, market trends can fluctuate rapidly, and it’s not uncommon for certain projects to experience a slump in their value. Recently, The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) have both faced significant challenges in the market. But is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) the solution to these struggles? In this blog, we’ll take a closer look at the recent struggles of The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), and examine the potential of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as a potential solution.
NEWSBTC
10 Best Crypto Coins to Watch in 2023 With the Most Potential
Broader crypto prices have declined significantly over the year – meaning that investors can now purchase a range of quality tokens at a discounted value. In this article we analyze and rank the 10 best cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. Top 10 List of the Best Crypto to Buy...
