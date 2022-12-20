ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Saints sign LB Ty Summers from Jaguars practice squad

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5bor_0jpPxb1o00

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a couple practice squad spots to fill. The latest vacancy came when the New Orleans Saints added linebacker Ty Summers to their active roster Tuesday.

Summers, 26, was scooped up by the Jaguars on waivers after preseason when he didn’t make the Green Bay Packers’ final 53-man roster. Soon after, the Jaguars waived him too and re-signed him to the practice squad before Week 1.

While Summers has spent almost the entire season on the practice squad, the Jaguars activated him a few times and had him active for three regular season games. Summers handled special teams duties in games this season against the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans.

Now he’s headed to New Orleans after the Saints placed interior offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz on injured reserve and filled the hole with Summers.

The other open spot on the practice squad was the void left by cornerback Gregory Junior getting moved up to the active roster.

Jacksonville has already kicked the tires on a couple options to potentially add to the practice squad. On Monday, former Titans linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi visited the Jaguars and on Tuesday, the team worked out veteran offensive tackle Bobby Massie.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles lose to Cowboys, giving them all the motivation they need vs. Saints next week

Oh boy. The Gardner Minshew-led Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night, losing by a final tally of 40-34 and putting their record at 13-2 going into next week’s game with the New Orleans Saints. It also keeps the Eagles one win away from locking up the NFC’s top playoff seed and everything that comes with it: homefield advantage throughout the postseason, plus a lucrative wild-card round bye week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy's pocket presence to come under the spotlight in Week 16

The external pressure for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is largely off going into San Francisco’s Week 16 clash with the Commanders since he does not have to carry the burden of sealing a playoff berth after helping secure the NFC West title. However, on the field, may come under persistent duress against a Washington defense replenished by the return of its star pass rusher.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Tennessean

Should Tennessee Titans rest starters vs Dallas Cowboys or look for way to win? It matters.

The Tennessee Titans' next game matters as much as coach Mike Vrabel wants it to. After losing 19-14 to the Houston Texans on Saturday, the playoff hopes of the Titans (7-8) rest in an interesting position. The Titans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South with a head-to-head matchup coming in Week 18. The Jaguars play the Texans next week and the Titans host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, but those games don't...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Heckled Patriots fan speaks publicly on viral Raiders game incident

The New England Patriots fan that was relentlessly heckled at a Las Vegas Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium is speaking out publicly for the very first time. A video of Jerry Edmonds, a longtime Patriots fan, went viral, following the Patriots’ disappointing loss to the Raiders. In the video, a Raiders fan could be seen pointing and yelling in Edmonds’ face in a confrontational manner.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones is being called a dirty player for this play against the Bengals

An off-the-ball play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be rubbing some NFL fans the wrong way. The play came on a legal forward pass that was ultimately ruled as an incomplete pass by Jones. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt initially scooped up the fumble and ran the ball in the other direction in an attempt to put six points on the board for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders fall 37-20 to the 49ers

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers were locked in a competitive 7-7 game at halftime of their Week 16 showdown from Levi’s Stadium. Unfortunately for the Commanders, that’s where the competitive portion of the game would end as the 49ers would score 30 second-half points en route to an easy 37-20 win over Washington.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles snap count vs. Cowboys: Breakdown, observations from Week 16

Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and did his best Jalen Hurts impersonation by running for another touchdown, but it wasn’t enough on the road in Dallas. Dak Prescott finished with 347 yards passing and three touchdowns after his interception was returned for a touchdown by Josh Sweat, and the Cowboys beat the Eagles 40-34 on Saturday to stay within striking distance in the NFC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Titans losing Ryan Tannehill, Dillon Radunz for season

The Tennessee Titans’ injury-plagued 2022 campaign kept on rolling right along with the news that the team has lost two more of its players for the remainder of the season. Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky dropped a pair of bombs on Wednesday, reporting that both quarterback Ryan Tannehill and 2021 second-round selection and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz are out for the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy