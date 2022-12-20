Saints sign LB Ty Summers from Jaguars practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a couple practice squad spots to fill. The latest vacancy came when the New Orleans Saints added linebacker Ty Summers to their active roster Tuesday.

Summers, 26, was scooped up by the Jaguars on waivers after preseason when he didn’t make the Green Bay Packers’ final 53-man roster. Soon after, the Jaguars waived him too and re-signed him to the practice squad before Week 1.

While Summers has spent almost the entire season on the practice squad, the Jaguars activated him a few times and had him active for three regular season games. Summers handled special teams duties in games this season against the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans.

Now he’s headed to New Orleans after the Saints placed interior offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz on injured reserve and filled the hole with Summers.

The other open spot on the practice squad was the void left by cornerback Gregory Junior getting moved up to the active roster.

Jacksonville has already kicked the tires on a couple options to potentially add to the practice squad. On Monday, former Titans linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi visited the Jaguars and on Tuesday, the team worked out veteran offensive tackle Bobby Massie.