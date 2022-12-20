Read full article on original website
Countdown to Christmas in the Kitchen: Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- If you're looking for that something with a little extra flair to wow your friends at a last-minute Christmas party, Brittany Miller dropped in on Chef Lynae Radke to find just the thing. Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs (sans the alcohol), will have them begging for more!
Cold temperatures not freezing plans of Middle Georgians
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Its the type of weather that slows things down... but for those that serve the Midstate everyday, operations are still heating up. "I got like 105 stops today but normally it's around 170 to 180," said one Fed Ex employee. With temperatures dipping into the teens Friday...
Middle Georgia rapper spends $15k to help unite families in an unconventional way
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In the entertainment world, it's become fairly common to read or hear about artists giving away food during the holidays or donating to specific charities and organizations. But an up-and-coming Macon artist has taken a different approach on giving for the holidays. Sean Glover Jr., a.k.a...
Santa helps deliver more toys to Beverly Olson Children's Hospital
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The gifts and cheer for children and families at Beverly Olson Children's Hospital keeps going. Attorney Leitra Maxwell, with Forest B. Johnson and Associates, visited the hospital on Thursday with Santa and his helpers, to drop off some toys. Maxwell said, "We understand that there are...
Community fundraiser to help a Forsyth child who's sore throat turned into cancer
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA)- Something many of us can relate to is our kids coming home with a sore throat. For one Monroe county family that common ailment turned into something much more. Cancer. It's a word that no family wants to hear. That diagnosis has forced a Forsyth child to...
Family, friends, and community gather to honor slain Full House security guard
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Friends and family of slain beloved security guard, Dedrick "Dee" Bulls, are gathering and inviting community members to join together for a balloon release in Bulls' memory. Bulls was working security at Full House Tavern on the night of December 12th when he and a former...
Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
R.I.S.E. celebrates first graduating class
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Last December, District Attorney Anita R. Howard of the Macon Judicial Circuit, launched a program called R.I.S.E. (Restoring Inspiration by Success and Education). An initiative to help youth trauma survivors become productive members of society. On Thursday, the program had a commencement ceremony for its first...
Local woman tells youth they are not forgotten
MACON, Ga. -- A local woman wants macon's youth to know that they are not forgotten. Thursday was the first day of the "I Am Not Forgotten" youth conference. The two-day event is happening at 2920 Houston Ave. Day one is aimed at 11 to 1-year-olds. It's meant to teach...
Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
WRPD shares new details about two teens found shot in different locations
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two shootings in Warner Robins are still under investigation following separate reports of gunshot victims. The first victim, 19-year-old David Latimore, was found responsive with a gunshot wound to the chest on the scene at his home on Kevin Court and taken to the hospital.
Jury awards disabled man, mother $118 Million in damages following abuse
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A jury has awarded a developmentally disabled man $118 Million in punitive damages and compensation following claims of abuse made by his mother against an assisted living and behavioral health agency. Betty Gill, mother and appointed guardian of Joey Cason, Jr., sued Total Care Community Living...
