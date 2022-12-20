Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why This Alabama House Is Among The Most Haunted Places In AmericaLIFE_HACKSTuscaloosa, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Related
West Alabama County-by-County Christmas Weekend Temperature Guide
Many Alabamians are bundled up this holiday weekend as we are experiencing brutal temperatures. Here is the outlook on the highs and lows for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Also, make sure you are aware of the wind chill values. West Alabama County-by-County Temperature. Bibb. Saturday: High of 30 –...
wvtm13.com
Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water
GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
Warmer weather on the way: Alabama to get back to the 60s - even 70s - in a few days
There’s hope on the horizon for those sick and tired of Alabama’s extreme cold snap. The National Weather Service sees a warming trend in the forecast, and parts of the state could be back into the 70s by Thursday. Of course that’d be south Alabama. North and central...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day
Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
Over 3,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages amid extreme cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As extreme cold weather makes its way across central Alabama, thousands of people are suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are currently 270 active power outages with 3,762 customers being impacted. Of those, approximately 599 of those customers are in Jefferson County. There is no word yet on […]
wbrc.com
People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - These frigid temperatures are causing issues with some vehicles. Just like we aren’t used to cold like this, most of our cars aren’t either. “Vehicles do not like extreme temperatures -- hot or cold,” said Clay Ingram, public relations for AAA Alabama. It’s...
birminghamtimes.com
How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?
Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
Very cold temperatures into next week
CLANTON, Ala. – Christmas Eve (Saturday morning) will see low temperatures in the single digits near and north of I-20 north to teens along the coast. Saturday afternoon will see high temperatures from the lower 20s north to middle 30s at the coast. It will remain very cold into early next week with low temperatures Christmas Day ranging from 11-19 degrees statewide. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 40s near the coast. Many areas of north Alabama will remain below freezing through the afternoon of the 26th, but even then only for a few hours with readings in the middle to upper 30s. Low temperatures on Tuesday (27th ) will again drop below freezing for all of the state except near the coast. Temperatures will finally begin to warm on Tuesday afternoon with highs from the 40s north to middle 50s south. Wind chill readings through Saturday morning will range from -10 to -20 degrees in the northern sections of the state and 0 to -5 degrees in both the central and southern sections.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
WAFF
Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures during the arctic blast
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures should be high on your to-do list ahead of the arctic blast. The low temperatures could do significant damage to your car. There are a few ways to keep your car safe in freezing weather. First, stock up on a...
What is Arctic sea smoke? Freezing temperatures could bring rare weather event to Alabama
Frigid temperatures are headed to Alabama bringing with them the possibility for a rare weather event along the coast. Lows overnight Thursday are expected to fall into the single digits in north and north central Alabama with the southern part of the state seeing lows in the teens. Strong overnight winds will create wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero for north Alabama into Friday with south Alabama only climbing into the 20s to low 30s.
WAAY-TV
Temperatures remain below freezing through Christmas
Clear skies will proceed through the rest of this evening. Temperatures remain below freezing for a couple more days with wind chills gripping tight to values in the teens. With clear skies overhead, tonight will be bitterly cold again with "feels like" temperatures in the single digits. If you head out late to a Christmas Eve service, be certain to bundle up in layers.
wbrc.com
Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
Here’s when freezing weather will arrive where you live; latest forecast
A blast of frigid air will make Alabama feel more like the Arctic in the coming days. And we can expect to see the big changeover starting Thursday afternoon. Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said drizzle started across portions of the state Thursday morning. That will be followed by light rain that will move into Alabama this afternoon or early evening and end by 3 p.m. Rain will mix with sleet then turn into snow showers after 7 p.m. Thursday in north Alabama in the area north of a Hamilton/Cullman/Gadsden line.
City of Tuscaloosa Closes Ice Skating Rink Amid Bitter Cold Friday
The city of Tuscaloosa announced the temporary closure of its Holidays on the Plaza ice skating rink Friday as bitterly cold weather have settled in the area. A near-record-setting cold front arrived throughout the state and region Thursday night, and temperatures in Tuscaloosa have dropped into the single digits, with wind chills below zero.
wbrc.com
Spire asks customers to conserve energy due to dramatically lower temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spire gas company is asking customers to reduce their energy use to ease stress on Spire’s system during the next few days of bitterly cold weather. Spire stresses that customers can conserve energy and manage their bills by taking the following steps:. Turn thermostats down...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: extreme cold and some snowflakes headed for Alabama
Quiet, cool weather through Wednesday night but a very strong cold front hits Alabama by Thursday night. Extreme cold and some snowflakes come with it. Check the video forecast for the latest. INCOMING SIBERIAN PLUNGE. Fifty-degree days in Alabama do not usually equal ‘warmth,’ but the incoming surge of bitterly...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0