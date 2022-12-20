Read full article on original website
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Hilarious Throwback Video of Daughter Carys Channeling Wednesday Addams at School
Catherine Zeta-Jones' ties to the Addams family run deep. The Wednesday actress posted a throwback video of her daughter, Carys, giving off major Wednesday Addams vibes during a school concert years ago. In the video, Carys stands in line with her classmates as they perform in a school show, looking...
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Relationship
He’s a sucker for her! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra’s Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where […]
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She's Been Placed on Bed Rest in Pregnancy Update
Heather Rae El Moussa said her doctor has placed her on bed rest following a routine checkup. The Selling Sunset start took to her Instagram Story on Thursday and posted a video in which she also revealed that "unbearable" sciatica pain's the reason why. In the since-expired Story, but captured by Page Six, the 35-year-old luxury real estate agent also said "everything's good" with her and Tarek El Moussa's baby boy.
Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out About How to Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss During the Holidays
Ellen DeGeneres is remembering Stephen "Twitch" Boss in a special way. The 64-year-old comedian took to social media on Friday to share an emotional video that detailed how she plans to honor the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ this holiday season. The dancer died by suicide earlier this month at age 40.
Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together
Jenna Marbles is a married woman! On Thursday, Julien Solomita took to Instagram to announce that he and the former YouTuber have tied the knot after nine years together. In a slideshow of pics, Solomita posed with his new bride and their pup. He wore a classic suit for the occasion, while Marbles stunned in a white gown with long sleeves and lace details.
Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds
He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.
Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Gets Face Tattoo on Vacation in Bali
Lottie Moss is embracing her freedom. The 24-year-old Only Fans model recently went on a vacation to Bali, where she decided to get a face tattoo. Lottie, who is the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, opened up about the decision to ink the word "Lover" onto her left cheek.
Phoebe Bridgers Talks Heartbreak and 'Normal People' Amid Paul Mescal Breakup Rumors
Amid rumors that she's split from reported fiancé Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers joined host Amelia Dimoldenberg for the latest episode of her "Chicken Shop Date" YouTube series on Friday -- but didn't exactly quell the breakup chatter. When asked if she has any tips for getting over heartbreak, Bridgers...
Lady A's Charles Kelley Releases New Song 'As Far as You Could': 'Goodbye Letter to Alcohol'
Lady A's Charles Kelley embarked on a "journey to sobriety" nearly five months ago. On Friday, the 41-year-old singer released a confessional track dubbed "As Far As You Could," which details his struggle with addiction and his ongoing recovery. Kelley's new track -- described as "a goodbye letter to alcohol"...
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Out 'Nepo Baby' Discussion for Trying to 'Diminish' and 'Hurt'
Jamie Lee Curtis is weighing in on the "nepo baby" chatter. The 64-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to respond to Vulture's recent cover story about the privilege that celebrities with famous parents have. Curtis posted pics of herself with her famous parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, and...
LaNisha Cole Calls Out 'Disrespectful Messages' About Relationship With Nick Cannon
LaNisha Cole is protecting her peace. The photographer, who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with Nick Cannon, took to Instagram to address people who have used her recent posts on motherhood to criticize their blended family. "For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and...
Megan Thee Stallion's Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Releases Statement Amid Tory Lanez Trial
Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine, is speaking out about inequality women face when it comes to speaking their truth to the public. Amid the ongoing legal drama with Tory Lanez -- who is on trial and accused of shooting Megan in the feet after a pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner in July 2020 -- Fontaine took to his Instagram story on Thursday to share a powerful message about the challenges women face in the legal system and the court of public opinion.
Inside Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Secret 'Glass Onion' Cameo as the 'Hourly Dong' (Exclusive)
Rian Johnson landed a truly star-studded cast for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- but there's one celeb you might have missed!. ET's Ash Crossan sat down with the director to discuss Daniel Craig's latest foray as Detective Benoit Blanc, but also got all the scoop on the film's "hourly dong" jingle, which was voiced by none other than Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
