Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine, is speaking out about inequality women face when it comes to speaking their truth to the public. Amid the ongoing legal drama with Tory Lanez -- who is on trial and accused of shooting Megan in the feet after a pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner in July 2020 -- Fontaine took to his Instagram story on Thursday to share a powerful message about the challenges women face in the legal system and the court of public opinion.

2 DAYS AGO