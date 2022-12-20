Provisions in an omnibus spending bill currently under consideration in Congress would require all states to adopt continuous eligibility for children in both Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and would decouple the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement from the public health emergency (PHE). States currently have the option to provide 12 months of continuous coverage for children in Medicaid and/or separate CHIP, and about half of states do so for all children in Medicaid. Although states may only renew coverage for children once per year, children may lose coverage before the renewal period on account of changes in circumstances or administrative procedures such as data checks. Current continuous eligibility policies for children in Medicaid allow a child to remain enrolled for a specific period of time unless the child ages out of coverage, moves out of state, voluntarily withdraws, or, in some cases, does not make premium payments. KFF analysis of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Performance Indicator Project Data finds 37.8 million children were enrolled in Medicaid (including Medicaid expansion CHIP) as of August 2022, with about half of those children in states with 12-month continuous eligibility and about half in states without the policy.

