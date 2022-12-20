Read full article on original website
governing.com
More States Offer Health Coverage to Immigrant Children
A small but growing number of states are extending government health benefits to children regardless of their immigration status. Come January, Connecticut and New Jersey will join the nine states plus Washington, D.C., that already allow children without permanent legal status to enroll in either Medicaid, the public health plan for residents with lower incomes, or in its sister program, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, known as CHIP.
Some red state hospitals pitch Medicaid expansion to solve rural health woes
Hospitals in some non-Medicaid expansion states are pitching expansion as a way to help solve the rural health crisis. But the industry is hardly speaking with one voice. Driving the news: Facilities with fewer commercially insured patients that treat a large number of uninsured people see expansion as a potential lifeline in tough economic times.
The 'Great Resignation' Is Taking a Toll on U.S. Health Care
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The nationwide shortage of health care professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows. One in four Americans (25%) have noticed or personally experienced the impact of staffing...
Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress to step in
Over the past decade, hospital-driven acquisition of independent physician practices nationwide has been well-documented. According to one report, the pandemic accelerated this trend, with hospitals gobbling up over 3,200 physician practices in 2019 and 2020 alone, resulting in an 8 percent jump in the number of hospital-owned practices. This underscores the pressure independent physicians are facing as they navigate rising administrative and financial burdens.
ajmc.com
Contributor: To Protect Patient Access, Congress Must Block Medicare Physician Payment Cuts
Impending cuts to Medicare physician services could have an overwhelmingly negative impact on millions of older patients and individuals with disabilities across the country. The final 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule recently announced by CMS includes a roughly 4.5% cut to physician payments. This would not only undermine physician practices nationwide but also threaten access to timely care for Medicare beneficiaries.
Popular Medicare Advantage plans have 'clear cases of overpayments and improper billing of US taxpayers,' advocates and analysts say
Medicare enrollment ends December 7. Critics say the popular Medicare Advantage plans are costly.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Accused of Placing Most HIV Drugs into Highest Tiers
HIV and hepatitis groups filed discrimination complaints against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, alleging that the health insurer placed nearly all HIV medications on the most expensive tiers. The complaints were filed by the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute and the North Carolina AIDS Action Network with the federal...
MedicalXpress
Medicaid used as primary source of insurance coverage for more than half of participants
A study of more than one million Medicaid beneficiaries has found that more than half were enrolled in Medicaid for at least a decade and experienced substantial lapses in coverage. The authors recommend that, based on this pattern, it would be beneficial to justify increasing investments in the program to improve long-term health outcomes. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Kaiser Family Foundation
Implications of Continuous Eligibility Policies for Children’s Medicaid Enrollment Churn
Provisions in an omnibus spending bill currently under consideration in Congress would require all states to adopt continuous eligibility for children in both Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and would decouple the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement from the public health emergency (PHE). States currently have the option to provide 12 months of continuous coverage for children in Medicaid and/or separate CHIP, and about half of states do so for all children in Medicaid. Although states may only renew coverage for children once per year, children may lose coverage before the renewal period on account of changes in circumstances or administrative procedures such as data checks. Current continuous eligibility policies for children in Medicaid allow a child to remain enrolled for a specific period of time unless the child ages out of coverage, moves out of state, voluntarily withdraws, or, in some cases, does not make premium payments. KFF analysis of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Performance Indicator Project Data finds 37.8 million children were enrolled in Medicaid (including Medicaid expansion CHIP) as of August 2022, with about half of those children in states with 12-month continuous eligibility and about half in states without the policy.
MedicalXpress
Study examines ties between state TANF policies, Child Protective Services and foster care
The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, which was established in 1996 and renewed in 2005, constituted a major reform of the U.S. welfare system. But since its renewal, few studies have examined its effects on children. "The social safety net matters," says Donna Ginther, the Roy A. Roberts...
Kaiser Family Foundation
Changes in Community Health Center Patients and Services During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Community health centers are a national network of safety-net primary care providers serving low-income and medically underserved communities, including communities of color and those in rural areas. Health centers also played a major role in national, state, and local responses to the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in hard-to-reach communities, and helped to meet growing demand for mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) services. Annual data reported by community health centers sheds light on how these safety-net providers and their patient populations have been impacted by the pandemic. Key findings from data reported for 2021 include:
hcplive.com
Adults in US with Vision Impairment Reported Lower Access to Health Care Services
Adults with vision impairment had a lower prevalence of having health insurance coverage and a usual health care provider, and a higher prevalence of having an unmet health care due to cost. A new analysis of the 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey indicated adults with vision impairment reported...
denver7.com
Drone use in health care expanding
Susan Stone helps manage her 87-year-old mother’s medications. She says she takes as many as fifteen different medicines a month. “There are times when I can’t be here, and if she runs out and if there’s one that she needs for that day, she could get it immediately," Stone said.
Patients could feel pinch as health plans seek to offload pricey prescription costs
Anna Sutton was shocked when she received a letter from her husband's job-based health plan stating that Humira, an expensive drug used to treat her daughter's juvenile arthritis, was now on a long list of medications considered "nonessential benefits." The July 2021 letter said the family could either participate in...
Montana to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage
Lawmakers in several conservative-led states — including Montana, Wyoming, Missouri, and Mississippi — are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. But...
Medicare open enrollment closes, setting new record of 65M enrollees
Another record-setting, complicated, and confusing Medicare open enrollment period closed this week with more than 65 million Americans having to choose between Medicare or more than 40 different Medicare Advantage options. The competition among supplemental benefit programs has become extreme, with private Medicare Advantage organizations battling for attention on television,...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Nursing home infrastructure in need of innovation, experts say
Long-term care, and skilled nursing in particular, needs updating to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s older population, experts said Thursday at the Milken Institute’s 2022 Future of Health Summit. “We can drive change, and nursing homes aren’t going away,” Bob Kramer, co-founder of National Investment...
medtechdive.com
18M projected to lose Medicaid coverage at end of COVID-19 emergency
As many as 18 million enrollees stand to lose Medicaid coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, according to a new analysis from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Many people who are currently enrolled in Medicaid will transition to other coverage options, but 3.8 million people will completely lose...
