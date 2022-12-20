ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster Food Hub offers pop-up shelters

The Lancaster County Food Hub opened their doors to those who needed to escape the cold.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

'A Christmas Smile' event brings Christmas joy to York

People gathered in York County today to celebrate the 20th annual "A Christmas Smile" event.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Fire engulfs York County home, displaces four

A home in York County was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, displacing four people and causing minor injuries.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Lebanon County police department participates in no-shave November

Lebanon County police department participates in no-shave November.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Cumberland County bookstore, home to several cats, celebrates 25th anniversary

An Enola furniture-store-turned-bookstore is celebrating a milestone anniversary. With new and used books and community events -- and cats -- Cupboard Maker Books has become a local favorite.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

We Salute You: John Diller

Thursday's military hero is John Diller of Shippensburg, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1971 to 1976.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Dauphin County inmate dead on Christmas Eve, investigation ongoing

An investigation is taking place after a 63-year-old inmate at the Dauphin County Prison died early Christmas Eve morning.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Two people killed in Lancaster County crash

Home destroyed, one displaced after Christmas Eve …. Home destroyed, one displaced after Christmas Eve fire. Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation. Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation. Benefit held for car crash victims family. Benefit held for car crash victims family. The Night Before Christmas 2022. Night Before Christmas...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Manheim Township officers rescue woman from sinking car

Manheim Township officers rescue woman from sinking car.
MANHEIM, PA
WBRE

Honesdale woman loses $9K in ‘bail scheme’

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been charged after he allegedly schemed $9,000 from a Honesdale woman. Wayne County District Attorney, A.G. Howell said on Wednesday, 20-year-old, Christopher Mauricio III, of Reading, was involved in a scheme to steal money from the victim. According to a...
HONESDALE, PA

