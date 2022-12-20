Read full article on original website
Mentally-tough Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott eats pick-6 adversity, Eagles “for lunch”
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said quarterback Dak Prescott eats adversity for lunch. “I don’t know how else to say it, that’s who he is. He doesn’t blink.”
Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven’t knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. Coach Ron Rivera says he will make the decision next week.
Lions get run over, miss chance to move into playoff spot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offense was on roll and their defensive issues appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild card spot. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. Detroit had a chance to move into playoff position because of losses by other NFC wild-card contenders. Instead, the Lions remain a half-game behind Washington.
Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10
CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland’s arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win over the Browns. Cleveland was officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints came in 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints’ 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down with 19 seconds left. Kamara scored on a 4-yard run late in the third quarter. That was set up by Daniel Sorensen’s interception of Watson. The Saints overcame a 10-0 deficit.
Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when running back Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at a most inopportune moment. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and facing first-and-goal from the Cincinnati 5-yard line. the Patriots entered the week one game out of a playoff spot. Loses by the Jets and Titans help keep the door ajar with games against division rivals Miami and Buffalo remaining.
Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots. The Bengals won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver’s seat for a second consecutive AFC North title despite nearly blowing a 22-0 halftime lead. They clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and they still have a chance at the conference’s top seed and a first-round playoff bye.
Seahawks offense stalls again in 24-10 loss in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Seahawks offense struggled again on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, where it twice failed on fourth down and Geno Smith threw a pick in the end zone in a 24-10 loss. The defeat was the fifth in six games for a team that was once 6-3 and looking at a surprising playoff run. Kenneth Walker III was the lone bright spot for Seattle, running for 107 yards. But much of that came in the second half, when the Seahawks were trying in vain to dig from a 17-3 halftime hole.
Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Bellinger’s fumble in Minnesota territory short-circuited one New York Giants drive and the ball kept slipping out of players’ hands in a 27-24 loss to the Vikings. Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal as time expired kept New York from clinching a playoff spot after Seattle and Detroit had lost on Saturday. Among the mistakes were dropped passes, a blocked punt, penalties and an interception thrown by quarterback Daniel Jones. New York will have a chance to clinch a playoff spot at home next week against Indianapolis.
Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 for their eighth straight win. Purdy kept up his impressive play since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in Week 13. He has thrown two TD passes in four straight games for the 49ers and has won all three of his starts as San Francisco keeps the pressure on Minnesota in the race for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Taylor Heinicke threw two TD passes for Washington but also lost a fumble and threw an interception in the fourth quarter.
Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase
CLEVELAND (AP) — The coldest regular-season game in Cleveland history ended with a jarring chill for the Browns. Quarterback Deshaun Watson had his second home game ended by a sack, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute, with tight end David Njoku dropping a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left. Watson was thrown for a loss on Cleveland’s last play as the Browns lost 17-10 to the New Orleans Saints. The Browns blew a 10-0 lead and were eliminated from the playoffs by a New Orleans team that finally won an outdoor game in its seventh try.
Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Hollywood ending wasn’t meant to be for Gardner Minshew and the Philadelphia Eagles. Minshew accounted for three touchdowns, but his second interception led to the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 40-34 victory. Minshew was making his first start of the season in place of the injured Jalen Hurts. He had a shot at a winning touchdown pass in the final seconds just four days after Minshew spoke at the memorial service of his college coach, Mike Leach. Minshew’s final desperation pass landed incomplete in the end zone. He threw for 355 yards.
Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling
New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved. Austin could be forced to sit out for a minimum of a year, pending the results of the appeal. The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Austin’s attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football.
Huntley, Ravens beat Falcons 17-9, secure playoff spot
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Huntley threw a first-half touchdown pass, and the Baltimore defense kept the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone in a 17-9 victory that ended up assuring a playoff spot for the Ravens. About a half-hour after Baltimore took care of the Falcons, New England lost to Cincinnati to put the Ravens in the playoffs. The Ravens won for the second time in three games without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been out with a knee injury. Gus Edwards ran for 99 yards and J.K. Dobbins rushed for 59 for Baltimore. Atlanta has lost four straight and was eliminated from playoff contention.
Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team’s need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of Saturday’s 17-9 setback against the Baltimore Ravens, the Falcons were plagued by untimely penalties, a costly turnover and poor execution in the red zone. The loss eliminated Atlanta from playoff contention. It was a fate that seemed inevitable after the team took a nosedive following a 3-3 start.
Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to 4-year contract extension
Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to free agency. The Packers didn’t reveal terms when announcing the deal. A person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million. It could go up to $74 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced at the time. Jenkins’ contract was set to expire at the end of the season.
A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day
The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. Also, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-best 43 against Miami.
