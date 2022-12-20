Read full article on original website
Related
25 New Hampshire Towns That Would Be Perfect for a Christmas Movie
New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after a fresh coat of snow. Nothing against the warm weather states, lookin' at you California and Florida, but Christmas just doesn't hit the same when you are rocking shorts and a t-shirt along with your Santa hat.
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor
New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Here Are 15 of the Best Places to Get Cookies in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There’s nothing like getting the kids all nestled in bed and baking some nice, homemade cookies for Santa Claus to snack on when he visits on Christmas Eve.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
WMUR.com
Who makes the best Chinese food in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for tasty Chinese food. Maybe some orange chicken or kung pao shrimp. Definitely some dumplings. But where can you find the best Chinese food in New...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly timeline: Track when windy conditions end
VIDEO: New Hampshire has already seen some incredibly strong gusts. See when the winds lessen in this video.
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
trazeetravel.com
Historic Shopping in New Hampshire
If you find yourself in New Hampshire this holiday season, get in some of your Christmas shopping — whether looking for something special to add to your holiday spread or a unique gift — at one of these unique and historic general stores. In Barrington, New Hampshire, this...
manchesterinklink.com
Some 80,000 still without power in New Hampshire after winter storm wallops New England
CONCORD, NH – As of 7 a.m. Saturday, almost 80,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power due to downed trees and wires as crews continue working to restore service. The Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) urges residents and visitors to use caution...
WMUR.com
Powerful storm to pull away from New Hampshire; temperatures plummeting
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A powerful storm pounded New Hampshire on Friday with some early snowfall, lots of heavy rain, incredibly powerful wind gusts and caused some flooding at rivers and the coastline. When a sharp front moved through Friday evening, it sparked a severe thunderstorm warning for most of...
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best diner in New Hampshire
Whether you go there for the hearty main courses, the atmosphere or the tasty desserts, there's a lot to love about New Hampshire's diners. See which ones were chosen by our viewers!. 5. Suzie's Diner in Hudson. Viewers boasted about the great food and service at Suzie's, including one fan...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Track projected wind gusts during day Friday
VIDEO: The incoming storm is expected to pack powerful wind gusts. Track them hour by hour here. Read the full forecast here.
Dover, New Hampshire, Getting New Brewery to Add to Your Beer Trip Adventure
If I have learned anything from being a member of the New Hampshire Brewed Facebook Group, it is that our fine state has no shortage of breweries. It has encouraged me to broaden my beer horizons. I used to only partake in fruity beers that taste like juice. (think: a...
WMUR.com
Analyzing climate trends that could affect New Hampshire's winter
With winter now underway, many Granite Staters are wondering what kind of conditions New Hampshire could see in the next few months and if a changing climate will have an impact. The Storm Watch 9 team is following local and global trends that could affect the season in New Hampshire.
whatsupnewp.com
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
WMUR.com
Peak wind gusts by New Hampshire town from powerful Friday storm
Friday's storm brought powerful wind gusts to New Hampshire, knocking out power for thousands of customers. See peak gusts by New Hampshire community in this list compiled by the National Weather Service. If you experienced an especially strong gust, please email weather@wmur.com. Auburn - 45 mph. Berlin - 52 mph.
WCAX
Nurse's quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital
A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. St. Albans works to rebuild trust in city police after jailhouse assault. Officials in St. Albans say they have spent the last three years working to change the image of the city’s police department after a former officer was caught on camera assaulting a woman in custody.
Q97.9
Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0