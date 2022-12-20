ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lizzo opens the doors of her new home to "CBS Sunday Morning"

A decade after being forced to sleep in her car, superstar singer Lizzo has bought her first home ever and has opened the doors for "CBS Sunday Morning." In her first network TV interview in her home, Lizzo tells correspondent Tracy Smith owning a home is a milestone for her.
Ellen DeGeneres shares emotional video message honoring Stephen "tWitch" Boss

In an emotional video message Friday, comedian Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to former "Ellen" show DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died last week at the age of 40. Boss was a resident DJ on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," which he joined in 2014. In 2020, he was named co-executive producer of the show, and also filled in as host on several occasions.

