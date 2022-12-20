ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police officer dies of apparent suicide in Garfield Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer died of an apparent suicide Thursday morning, the third CPD officer to die of suicide in the past week. Sources said the 51-year-old officer had been with the department for 18 years, and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his garage in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood.
Gunman, employee shot during argument, tussle in South Side business

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are injured including the suspect after a shooting inside a South Side business Thursday afternoon. Police said around 12:18 p.m., a 25-year-old man entered a business, in the 1300 block of East 67th Street, and started arguing with an employee. When the employee asked...
