wdrb.com
Zoneton firefighters battle single digit temps fighting 3 early morning fires near Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoneton Firefighters spent hours in single digital temperatures battling three different fires early Christmas Eve. “No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we’d be dispatched to another working fire. And the same happened again with a third fire.” said Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tracey Key.
wdrb.com
Some Clarksville and New Albany residents wake to 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue' on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas Eve started with a "dangerous carbon monoxide issue affecting southern Indiana." The Clarksville Fire Department said at least four people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after experiencing the effects of carbon monoxide in Clarksville. Officials in New Albany said it had also responded...
wdrb.com
City officials in Kentuckiana advise anyone to stay home as road conditions remain hazardous
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With frigid temperatures across the area, the main thing most officials said Friday was to just stay home for the next few days, make some Christmas cookies with the family and snuggle up with your loved ones. "Our drivers are having to be extremely careful and...
wdrb.com
At least 4 Clarksville residents hospitalized for experiencing 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue'
Frigid temperatures aren't really going anywhere through Christmas Day. Yes, it will technic…
wdrb.com
Kentucky National Guard patrols interstates as snow, sub-zero temperatures blanket the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On one of the coldest days in Kentucky history, the interstates kept national guard members pretty busy. As the winter storm pounded the state with snow, ice, dangerously cold temperatures and high winds, the national guard was deployed after part of Interstate 71 shut down in both directions Friday morning in Gallatin County.
wdrb.com
Kentuckiana utility companies increase staffing to meet demand during frigid temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeping heat and plumbing working is a challenge during extremely cold temperatures. Many utility companies in Kentuckiana have increased staffing in the field and at call centers to meet demand after Thursday's winter storm. Brant Heating and Cooling said they've taken about five times the amount...
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
wdrb.com
Interstate 71 reopens in Gallatin County, Ky. after 2 days of icy roads and stranded motorists
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – An icy stretch of Interstate 71 in Gallatin County, Kentucky has reopened after two days of icy conditions and stranded motorists. State officials made the announcement just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. "At this time due to a collective effort by the Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Emergency shelter at Broadbent Arena brings 'heartwarming' reprieve amid dangerous cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scattered throughout Broadbent Arena at the Kentucky Exposition Center, homeless people are using the emergency shelter to keep out of the cold weather. The arena has become a safe haven in the frigid air for those who don't have a home of their own. "It's heartwarming....
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: TARC resumes regular service after suspending buses Friday night due to cold weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After halting service on Friday evening due to extreme cold weather, TARC resumed regular service on Saturday morning. TARC suspended service at 8 p.m. Friday due to buses breaking down from the cold weather in the Louisville area. On demand rides will not be available and...
wdrb.com
City of Louisville looking for company to deal with contamination issues at old plant in Park Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for a company to deal with contamination issues at the site of an old plant in the Park Hill neighborhood. The lot on South 11th Street is where Rhodia used to be. The chemical company left in 1994 and the space has been vacant ever since.
wdrb.com
Louisville road crews preparing to tackle complex winter storm conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the final hours before snow and bitterly cold temperatures arrive in Louisville, Metro Public Works crews put the final touches on their work to prepare the roads. The storm could impact travel conditions Thursday into Friday morning, with 1-3 inches of snow followed by winds...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped Thursday night in downtown Louisville. A camera was set up in the WDRB water garden as the storm moved in. It started recording around 6:30 p.m. Thursday rolled for about three hours. The clip is about 10 seconds long,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky National Guard units, Emergency Operations Center gearing up for incoming winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the incoming winter storm, meaning the National Guard has been deployed to Louisville. Members from Emergency Management, Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet met at the Joint Operations Center at the...
wdrb.com
Indiana State Police, Louisville Metro Police report few accidents, as drivers avoided roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Roadways in southern Indiana were covered in a layer of ice and snow Friday morning, and officials said with the sub-zero temperatures, it's a challenge for drivers. But Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said there haven't been a lot of accidents reported. He told WDRB...
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
wdrb.com
ElderServe urging checking in on elderly loved ones ahead of winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your house and car aren't the only concerns ahead of the arctic blast and dangerous winter temperatures. There are potential life and death checks being made in some neighborhoods. ElderServe is one of several agencies in metro Louisville serving senior citizens. It's all hands on deck...
WLKY.com
Man found dead outside as weather conditions worsen across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died in the Hazelwood neighborhood as winter weather conditions continue to worsen across the Louisville area, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers from the 4th Division responded to a report of a body outside in the...
wdrb.com
Operation White Flag in effect at Louisville homeless shelters during dangerous cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dangerously cold temperatures make Louisville's homeless population vulnerable. Operation White Flag goes into effect when the temperature or the wind chill is below 35 degrees. That means anyone needing shelter can stay at the participating shelters while weather conditions persist. At a city news conference Thursday,...
