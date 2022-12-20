ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

ElderServe urging checking in on elderly loved ones ahead of winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your house and car aren't the only concerns ahead of the arctic blast and dangerous winter temperatures. There are potential life and death checks being made in some neighborhoods. ElderServe is one of several agencies in metro Louisville serving senior citizens. It's all hands on deck...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man found dead outside as weather conditions worsen across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died in the Hazelwood neighborhood as winter weather conditions continue to worsen across the Louisville area, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers from the 4th Division responded to a report of a body outside in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy