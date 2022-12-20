Read full article on original website
Kalvin Phillips left out of Manchester City squad because he was ‘overweight’
Pep Guardiola has said he left out Kalvin Phillips from Thursday’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool because the player was “overweight” and added that he will speak to the midfielder privately. After being part of England’s World Cup squad the 27-year-old was given time off but when...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top-four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). It was, by Liverpool’s own...
BBC
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats
Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season. This is United's first game...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash
Now that the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over, we can finally turn our attention back to Liverpool’s season. Despite the break, it seems that the Reds are picking up right where they left off — namely dealing with a multitude of injuries from match to match.
BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
EFL Cup Draw Delivers Quarter-Final Clash Between Manchester City And Southampton
The draw was made on Thursday night after City beat Liverpool 3-2 in the last game of the fourth round.
BBC
Can Wolves turn Premier League season around under new boss Julen Lopetegui?
First, the bad news for Wolves fans. The team that has been bottom of the Premier League after 15 games has been relegated in each of the past seven seasons. On the plus side, at the same point last term, only goal difference was keeping Newcastle off the foot of the table and - thanks to Saudi investment and Eddie Howe - they survived. And, the year after Leicester became the last team to escape from bottom spot after 15 games, they won the title.
BBC
Rangers playing through the pain, says manager Michael Beale
Rangers manager Michael Beale is calling for his injury-hit squad to "bite down on the gumshield and go". Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos had fitness problems going into Tuesday's 3-2 win at Aberdeen, Beale revealed. Captain James Tavernier travelled alone to Pittodrie after feeling unwell. "If...
Ten Hag says Newcastle and Chelsea join United in needing a top-four finish
Erik ten Hag accepts he is under pressure to ensure Manchester United qualify for the Champions League but believes Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Chelsea’s Graham Potter also have to achieve a top-four finish. On Tuesday, United will host Nottingham Forest. They are currently in fifth, three points behind...
SB Nation
Leicester vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Foxes defeated MK Dons in the Carabao Cup and so did Newcastle facing Bournemouth last Wednesday. Both teams advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition, will meet next Monday, and will do so once more in the second week of January after the next-round draw wanted it that way.
SB Nation
Klopp Downplays Impact Of Impending Julian Ward Departure
When Michael Edwards stepped down after a superb run as Liverpool FC’s Sporting Director, most people seemed cautiously optimistic that Julian Ward, his handpicked replacement, would be able to carry the torch as Liverpool looked to retool to stay competitive. So, it was quite a shock last month when news broke that Ward would step down from the role this coming summer.
France 24
Wigglesworth wins first game as Leicester boss
The match was named in honour of Ed Slater, who played for both clubs but was forced to retire in pre-season after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Former lock Slater, 34, was present at Welford Road to present the trophy. Wigglesworth ended his playing career aged 39 after being...
BBC
Leeds v Man City: Head-to-head stats
Leeds haven't won any of their last seven Premier League home games against reigning champions (D2 L5), since a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in May 1999. Man City won this exact fixture 4-0 in April last season, last winning back-to-back away league games against Leeds in September 2000. Leeds striker...
BBC
Fixtures, oda tins to know as Premier League dey return afta World Cup
Di last wey we see of di Premier League games na on Sunday, 13 November, wen Manchester United gbab one injury-time winner for Fulham. Six weeks don pass, during di time wey everybody dey glued to di event wey happun for Qatar, wia Wales fall at di group stage and England suffer penalty palava again, before Argentina lift di 2022 World Cup.
NBC Sports
Premier League odds, picks: Week 17 of the 2022-23 season
If picking results in this wild Premier League season has been difficult — it has — then selecting the winner (or draw) coming off a month where some players played in the biggest matches of their lives while others had friendlies at best?. [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights...
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, stream link, team news
An old rivalry is renewed at the Premier League level for the first time in nearly a quarter-century when Manchester United hosts Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford (watch live, 3pm ET Tuesday Dec. 27 on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup...
BBC
Andy Murray regrets not playing in Scotland more after Battle of the Brits appearance
Andy Murray wishes he had played in his Scottish homeland more after taking part in this week's Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen. Dan Evans beat Andy Murray as England clinched the tournament with an 8-4 win over Scotland. However, Murray and older brother Jamie teamed up to beat Evans...
Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups, Team News
We can bring you the confirmed lineups as Liverpool face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.
Soccer-Aston Villa get green light for stadium expansion
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Aston Villa have been granted planning permission for the redevelopment and expansion of their historic Villa Park ground, the Premier League said on Thursday.
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Fernandez, Locatelli, Fofana, Mendy, Mudryk, Rabiot
England midfielder Jude Bellingham's preference is to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, despite interest in the 19-year-old from Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (AS - in Spanish) Benfica have turned down a 100m euro (£88m) bid from an unnamed club for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has been...
