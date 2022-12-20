Former UFC heavyweight Daniel Cormier has some opinions on his old division coming into the beginning of next year. Before the end of his fighting career, Daniel Cormier ruled the heavyweight division in the UFC. Now he is a UFC commentator and a fight analyst for ESPN. He is one of the best at breaking down the game and looking into the biggest storylines in the sport. Now he’s taking a look at his old division and what could be coming next at the beginning of 2023.

