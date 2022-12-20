ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Clarifies The Status Of His Relationship With Dillon Danis

UFC star Conor McGregor is coming to the defense of his friend Bellator MMA fighter and boxer Dillon Danis. It has been over three years since the MMA community saw Dillon Danis compete. The grappling stand-out decided to make his way over to MMA and linked up with Bellator. He fought twice under the promotion’s banner before suffering an injury that has kept him out since 2019. He won both of his Bellator fights but his true claim to fame has been his association with UFC star Conor McGregor.
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Feels Curtis Blaydes Doesn’t Have The ‘Cachet’ To Face Jon Jones

Former UFC heavyweight Daniel Cormier has some opinions on his old division coming into the beginning of next year. Before the end of his fighting career, Daniel Cormier ruled the heavyweight division in the UFC. Now he is a UFC commentator and a fight analyst for ESPN. He is one of the best at breaking down the game and looking into the biggest storylines in the sport. Now he’s taking a look at his old division and what could be coming next at the beginning of 2023.
MiddleEasy

Islam Makhachev Says It’ll Take 15 Seconds to Make Alexander Volkanovski Feel Helpless: ‘I Guarantee You Will Panic’

Islam Makhachev says it’ll only take 15 seconds for Alexander Volkanovski to panic once his back hits the mat. After scoring a shocking first-round submission over Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship, Makhachev will defend his title for the very first time against the No. 1 pound-for-pound ranked fighter in the world, Alexander Volkanovski. The champion vs. champion clash will headline the promotion’s return to Australia on February 11th.
MiddleEasy

Rose Namajunas To Grapple Against Gillian Robertson In The Fury Pro Grappling 6 Main Event

Rose Namajunas and Gillian Robertson will headline Fury Pro Grappling 6. Cage Fury FC found a headliner for their December 30 grappling event with only days to spare. Namajunas, a former UFC strawweight champion, and Robertson, a UFC flyweight veteran, will display their submission grappling skills in a ten-minute bout at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MiddleEasy

Muhammad Mokaev Wants To Fight Alex Perez And Is Willing To Pay

Muhammad Mokaev is looking to take on Alex Perez at UFC 284 and is willing to pay him for the fight. A rising star in the UFC flyweight division is Muhammad Mokaev. He is currently ranked 14th and is looking for an opportunity to move up. He currently has his eyes set on Alex Perez, the number six ranked flyweight. The reason Perez is such a promising target is due to the fact that he has found himself without an opponent for his scheduled UFC 284 bout.
MiddleEasy

Jake Paul Disses UFC Fighter Pay While Targeting Conor McGregor

Jake Paul is still on his mission to improve fighter pay but doesn’t mind taking a timeout to take a few shots at Conor McGregor. Jake Paul has been growing in popularity over the past few years. At this time he might be one of the most well-known boxers on the planet. So far he has made his success in beating former MMA fighters inside the ring. He is making a lot of money doing this and is trying to bring other fighters up with him.
MiddleEasy

Dana White Recalls Heated Confrontation with Neighbor Who ‘Terrorized A Single Mom & 2 Kids’ That Changed Everything

UFC president Dana White opened up about confronting his neighbor as a teenager that changed everything for him. White is widely credited for shaping mixed martial arts into what it is today. From the old days of no-rules cage fights to the contemporary regulated nature of the sport, UFC has come a long way since White took over the once-dying company with the Fertitta brothers.
MiddleEasy

Alexander Volkanovski Says Short Stature is an Advantage Against Islam Makhachev: ‘I’ll Fight For Every Millimeter’

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is in deep preparation for his champion vs. champion showdown come February 11th. Volkanovski, the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, will look to add another piece of UFC gold to his mantle when he takes on newly crowned lightweight king Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284. ‘The Great’ will go for two-division glory in his home country of Australia as the promotion heads to Perth for its second pay-per-view event of 2023.
MiddleEasy

ESPN Once Again Raises Price of UFC Pay-Per-Views Starting With UFC 283 on January 21st

ESPN is once again giving UFC fans the gift of a price increase in 2023. Starting with UFC 283 on January 21st, the cost of a pay-per-view event purchased exclusively through ESPN+ in the United States will cost you $79.99, up from the previous year’s increase of $74.99. That’s on top of the required monthly subscription to ESPN+ that will cost you $12.99 when bundled with Disney+ and Hulu, essentially making a monthly UFC pay-per-view event $92.98. If you purchase all twelve premium events throughout the course of a year, you’ll be paying $1,115.76 annually.
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy