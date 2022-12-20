Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor Clarifies The Status Of His Relationship With Dillon Danis
UFC star Conor McGregor is coming to the defense of his friend Bellator MMA fighter and boxer Dillon Danis. It has been over three years since the MMA community saw Dillon Danis compete. The grappling stand-out decided to make his way over to MMA and linked up with Bellator. He fought twice under the promotion’s banner before suffering an injury that has kept him out since 2019. He won both of his Bellator fights but his true claim to fame has been his association with UFC star Conor McGregor.
Daniel Cormier Feels Curtis Blaydes Doesn’t Have The ‘Cachet’ To Face Jon Jones
Former UFC heavyweight Daniel Cormier has some opinions on his old division coming into the beginning of next year. Before the end of his fighting career, Daniel Cormier ruled the heavyweight division in the UFC. Now he is a UFC commentator and a fight analyst for ESPN. He is one of the best at breaking down the game and looking into the biggest storylines in the sport. Now he’s taking a look at his old division and what could be coming next at the beginning of 2023.
Ben Askren Tells Conor McGregor to ‘Just Stop’ With The Twitter Call Outs: ‘You Don’t Fight Anymore’
When it comes to social media, Conor McGregor is the undisputed king of trash talk. Whether you love him, hate him, or just find him cringy, ‘The Notorious’ makes headlines with every single tweet he unleashes through his mobile device, but if you ask Ben Askren, the Irish superstar just needs to stop.
Conor McGregor Continues To Go After Artem Lobov: “You Now Owe Me Two Major Court Appearance Fees”
Conor McGregor has provided an update on his legal issues with Artem Lobov. ‘The Notorious’ and Lobov used to be close friends and longtime training partners. Unfortunately, money has ruined their friendship as ‘The Russian Hammer’ sued McGregor for lack of compensation regarding Proper Twelve Whiskey. McGregor...
Islam Makhachev Says It’ll Take 15 Seconds to Make Alexander Volkanovski Feel Helpless: ‘I Guarantee You Will Panic’
Islam Makhachev says it’ll only take 15 seconds for Alexander Volkanovski to panic once his back hits the mat. After scoring a shocking first-round submission over Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship, Makhachev will defend his title for the very first time against the No. 1 pound-for-pound ranked fighter in the world, Alexander Volkanovski. The champion vs. champion clash will headline the promotion’s return to Australia on February 11th.
‘Scousers Get Knocked Out,’ Grant Dawson Calls For Paddy Pimblett Fight At UFC 286 To Prove A Point
Insert yet another call-out of Paddy Pimblett. In a sea full of lightweights wanting to fight the Liverpool star, lies Grant Dawson. Unbeaten in his last 11 fights, the rising Dawson believes he should be next in line for ‘The Baddy’. In the midst of the holiday season,...
Rose Namajunas To Grapple Against Gillian Robertson In The Fury Pro Grappling 6 Main Event
Rose Namajunas and Gillian Robertson will headline Fury Pro Grappling 6. Cage Fury FC found a headliner for their December 30 grappling event with only days to spare. Namajunas, a former UFC strawweight champion, and Robertson, a UFC flyweight veteran, will display their submission grappling skills in a ten-minute bout at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Muhammad Mokaev Wants To Fight Alex Perez And Is Willing To Pay
Muhammad Mokaev is looking to take on Alex Perez at UFC 284 and is willing to pay him for the fight. A rising star in the UFC flyweight division is Muhammad Mokaev. He is currently ranked 14th and is looking for an opportunity to move up. He currently has his eyes set on Alex Perez, the number six ranked flyweight. The reason Perez is such a promising target is due to the fact that he has found himself without an opponent for his scheduled UFC 284 bout.
Exclusive: Johnny Walker ‘Not Surprised’ By Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Booking, Breaks Down UFC 283 Headliner
Another month, another vacant light heavyweight title fight. Just after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw at UFC 282, the UFC decided to pivot and put on another fight for the vacant title at 205 at UFC 283. It will be old school vs. new school as former champ Glover Teixeira goes against rising contender Jamahal Hill.
Jake Paul Disses UFC Fighter Pay While Targeting Conor McGregor
Jake Paul is still on his mission to improve fighter pay but doesn’t mind taking a timeout to take a few shots at Conor McGregor. Jake Paul has been growing in popularity over the past few years. At this time he might be one of the most well-known boxers on the planet. So far he has made his success in beating former MMA fighters inside the ring. He is making a lot of money doing this and is trying to bring other fighters up with him.
Dana White Recalls Heated Confrontation with Neighbor Who ‘Terrorized A Single Mom & 2 Kids’ That Changed Everything
UFC president Dana White opened up about confronting his neighbor as a teenager that changed everything for him. White is widely credited for shaping mixed martial arts into what it is today. From the old days of no-rules cage fights to the contemporary regulated nature of the sport, UFC has come a long way since White took over the once-dying company with the Fertitta brothers.
Alexander Volkanovski Says Short Stature is an Advantage Against Islam Makhachev: ‘I’ll Fight For Every Millimeter’
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is in deep preparation for his champion vs. champion showdown come February 11th. Volkanovski, the No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, will look to add another piece of UFC gold to his mantle when he takes on newly crowned lightweight king Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284. ‘The Great’ will go for two-division glory in his home country of Australia as the promotion heads to Perth for its second pay-per-view event of 2023.
Ali Kadyrov, Son of Chechen Dictator Ramzan Kadyrov, Wins Pro MMA Debut with Khamzat Chimaev in Corner (Highlights)
Ali Kadyrov, the son of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov made his professional mixed martial arts debut on Friday with undefeated UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev in his corner. Kadyrov, who was recently seen chumming up next to UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje, made his pro debut at Absolute Championship Akhmat 15o....
ESPN Once Again Raises Price of UFC Pay-Per-Views Starting With UFC 283 on January 21st
ESPN is once again giving UFC fans the gift of a price increase in 2023. Starting with UFC 283 on January 21st, the cost of a pay-per-view event purchased exclusively through ESPN+ in the United States will cost you $79.99, up from the previous year’s increase of $74.99. That’s on top of the required monthly subscription to ESPN+ that will cost you $12.99 when bundled with Disney+ and Hulu, essentially making a monthly UFC pay-per-view event $92.98. If you purchase all twelve premium events throughout the course of a year, you’ll be paying $1,115.76 annually.
