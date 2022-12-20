ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofit confirms organs of fallen FDNY Firefighter Moon donated

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

Hero firefighter William Moon's organs donated 00:39

NEW YORK -- A hero firefighter has given the gift of life.

CBS2 has learned more about FDNY member William P. Moon 's heroism even in death.

The nonprofit donor organization Live on NY confirmed Tuesday that Moon's organs were donated to five people, including three patients in New York.

Firefighter Moon died Monday from injuries he sustained in a fall during a training accident in Brooklyn last week .

A wake for the 47-year old will be held on Dec. 28 at Chapey Funeral Home in East Islip from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The funeral is set for Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Bay Shore. It will be streamed on CBS New New York.

