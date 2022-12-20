Read full article on original website
Related
Woman dies after being hit by police car on Christmas Eve
A woman in her 20s has been killed after being hit by a police car on Christmas Eve in Liverpool.Emergency services attended the scene at Sheil Road on Saturday evening after reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a police vehicle.The woman’s next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, but formal identification is yet to take place. Merseyside Police said they are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV and dash camera footage which may assist the investigation. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed and has attended the scene.One...
BBC
Monmouth: Morgan Wainewright locked up over single-punch death
A man who killed a golfer with a single punch has been sentenced to four years in youth detention. Morgan Wainewright, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, was 19 when he attacked Andrew Nicholas from Poole, Dorset, in the early hours of 26 June. The 43-year-old had been visiting the town...
BBC
Man admits killing two in high-speed drug crash
A man who had taken cocaine, Valium and cannabis drove at speeds of more than 100mph before crashing and killing two passengers. Taylor Hanlon, 27, lost control of his high-powered Subaru on the A706 near Kepscaith Farm in West Lothian on 29 August 2020. His car landed upturned in a...
BBC
Bull mastiff dog bites woman's head in Leicester play area
A woman received hospital treatment for a head wound after being bitten by a dog in a children's play area. Police said a bull mastiff dog attacked the woman in the play area between Overton Road and Sulgrave Road in Leicester on 7 December between 10:00 and 10:30 GMT. A...
BBC
Natalie McNally: Suspect seen in victim's street on night of Lurgan stabbing
Police investigating the stabbing of Natalie McNally have released CCTV footage of a suspect seen entering her street on the night she was killed. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her home in Lurgan on Sunday night. The CCTV footage shows a man...
BBC
Caewern: Man murdered neighbour in sustained attack
A man who murdered his neighbour has been given a life sentence with a minimum 28-year term. Timothy Dundon, 66, was left to bleed to death after a "sustained" attack at his home in Heol Catwg on the Caewern estate in Neath, Neath Port Talbot, on 27 April. Emmett Morrison,...
BBC
Woman forced onto glass during Bristol assault
A woman was forced to the ground onto some broken glass by a man during an assault in Bristol. The assault took place on Pro-Cathedral Lane, which leads towards Park Place, at 02:20 GMT on Saturday, 26 November. An unknown man approached the woman and grabbed her shoulders, forcing her...
BBC
Dumped dog's prayers answered by vicar's adoption
A vicar is going to need another dog collar after she adopted a Yorkshire terrier that had been dumped on the side of a road. The Reverend Eleanor Whalley, vicar of Soham in Cambridgeshire, took in 10-year-old Cyril, who was left on the A47 near King's Lynn in Norfolk in November.
BBC
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
BBC
Killers who keep bodies hidden may be denied parole
A change to Scotland's parole rules could mean that killers are denied release if they do not say where, and how, they disposed of victim's remains. It is rare for people to be convicted of murder or culpable homicide without a body being found, but there have been a handful of high-profile cases.
BBC
Boy, 4, dies in swimming pool incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
A four-year-old boy has died after a "serious medical incident" at a Center Parcs holiday resort, police have said. The BBC has been told the incident happened in a swimming pool. Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western...
‘We need to open our arms’: Glen Hansard busks with Ukrainians on Christmas Eve in Dublin
Glen Hansard took to the streets of Dublin to join the Christmas Eve charity busk, along with Dermot Kennedy and Imelda May. The Frames frontman was joined by two Ukrainian singers as he shared his message of opening our arms and hearts to those in need. Before dedicating "Falling Slowly" to the people of Ukraine, he said: "Of course, there's been a division in the Irish psyche around this idea of homelessness and people coming into our country in need of shelter."They shouldn't be mutually exclusive."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lucky Labrador rescued from rocky sea ledge in DublinMaxi Jazz: Faithless singer dies aged 65LadBaby celebrates fifth straight Christmas Number 1 with Food Aid song
BBC
Man jailed for trying to get student to take to her own life
A man who offered to help a vulnerable student take her own life after meeting her on a pro-suicide website has been given a lifelong restriction order. Craig McInally, 31, invited the 25 year-old woman to his flat after she admitted she was "really struggling". The High Court in Glasgow...
BBC
E-scooters: Met Police action needed after girl's death, coroner says
A coroner has called on the home secretary and Met Police commissioner to take action to prevent further e-scooter fatalities after the death of a 14-year-old girl. Fatima Abukah fell under the wheels of a minibus in east London on 21 March. It is illegal to ride privately owned e-scooters...
BBC
Gwent Police: Officer filmed striking man referred to CPS
An officer accused of attacking a man has been referred by the police watchdog to the Crown Prosecution Service. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) passed on the Gwent constable's details to the CPS to consider assault charges against him. He is said to have used excessive force while...
BBC
Quarry Green death: Murder arrest after woman, 20, dies
A woman has died after a disturbance at a property in Liverpool, with a man arrested on suspicion of her murder. The 20-year-old was found critically injured by emergency services at the home in Quarry Green, Northwood, at about 16:40 GMT on Friday. She was taken to hospital where she...
BBC
Jewish group attacked in Oxford Street returns for Hanukkah
A group of Jewish youngsters who endured an antisemitic attack while aboard a bus on a trip to London has returned to the spot to celebrate Hannukah and "bring light". The group was on a private tour when men on the street swore, made obscene gestures and threw a shopping basket at them in Oxford Street in November 2021.
BBC
County Durham office block was used as cannabis farm
The leader of a drug gang who converted an office block into a cannabis farm has been jailed for seven years. Samir Baghdadi was convicted after about 400 plants were found at the building in Peterlee, County Durham. The 55-year-old, from Hertfordshire, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he was...
BBC
Kiran Pun: Murder arrest after man missing for four weeks
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who has been missing for almost a month. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury in Wiltshire, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot train station at around 19:30 GMT on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary said a 36-year-old man...
BBC
Zara Aleena: Family members 'completely destroyed' by murder
Close relatives of Zara Aleena have been "completely destroyed" by her murder, her aunt has said. Six months after the law graduate's death in east London, Farah Naz said they "don't feel well, physically, emotionally" and were "constantly tormented" by thoughts of how she died. Ms Naz also said "we...
Comments / 1