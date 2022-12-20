Read full article on original website
1,004 horsepower COPO Chevrolet Camaro is the most powerful muscle car ever
The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro will be available with a 632 cubic-inch V8 that is rated at 1,004 horsepower and the most powerful naturally aspirated factory V8.
3 Dodge Charger Alternatives That Aren’t a Ford Mustang
Not everyone wants a Dodge Charger or Ford Mustang. Luckily there are other alternatives from Chevy and Dodge. The post 3 Dodge Charger Alternatives That Aren’t a Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Dodge Charger Is Dead, Long Live the Dodge Charger
The Dodge Charger is an important chapter in muscle car culture. Unfortunately, the Dodge Charger will be dead soon, and the next Charger will be an EV. The post The Dodge Charger Is Dead, Long Live the Dodge Charger appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here Is Every 2023 Ford Ranger Optional Package
Find out what optional packages are available for the 2023 Ford Ranger midsize truck. The post Here Is Every 2023 Ford Ranger Optional Package appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Cadillac CT4 Over the New Acura Integra
Kelley Blue Book's three reasons to select the 2023 Cadillac CT4 over the Acura Integra include performance and more. The post 3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Cadillac CT4 Over the New Acura Integra appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money?
What makes a truck a good value for money? U.S. News picked this truck for some interesting reasons. The post What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Z06 Sounds Like It Rips
Adding boost can only make the Z06 even wilder than before.
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This 2023 Chevy Silverado Trim Dominates With the Most Value
One 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 trim provides more value and work ethic than the rest. See which Chevy Silveraod model is best. The post This 2023 Chevy Silverado Trim Dominates With the Most Value appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Best Model Years to Buy a Tesla Model 3, According to CarEdge
A used Tesla Model 3 is a entry-level option for many fans of the brand. However, not every model year is created equal. The post 3 Best Model Years to Buy a Tesla Model 3, According to CarEdge appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This $400 Toyota Corolla Parts Car Got Transformed Into Something Amazing
The 1984 Toyota Corolla SR5 might not be at the top of your Dream Japanese list, but maybe it should be. The post This $400 Toyota Corolla Parts Car Got Transformed Into Something Amazing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ConsumerAffairs
Here are the used cars that provide the best value
Used car prices have begun to fall but they’re still higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. So used car shoppers should consider how many miles they can expect from their purchase. Fortunately, researchers at iSeeCars.com have done the legwork on this one, analyzing how many more miles a 10-year-old...
Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
All of the Luxury SUVs on Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards of 2023
The luxury SUVs on Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy Award list include the 2023 BMW X1, Genesis GV70, and the 2023 Genesis GV80. The post All of the Luxury SUVs on Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards of 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Jeep Gladiator Gets Earl Gray Paint
The 2023 Jeep Gladiator didn't get many changes this year, but you can get an all-new paint color. The post The 2023 Jeep Gladiator Gets Earl Gray Paint appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
6 Luxury Cars that Still Offer a Manual Transmission in 2022
Can you still have the fun of rowing gears in a luxury car? You can if you have one of these manual transmission 2022 models. The post 6 Luxury Cars that Still Offer a Manual Transmission in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is It Time for Americans to Stop Buying Trucks?
Americans love their pickup trucks. But, do we actually need them? The post Is It Time for Americans to Stop Buying Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Target?
As EVs become more popular charging them comes into question. So, how long does it take to charge your EV at Target? The post How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Target? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does the Jeep Wrangler Have a Dodge Ram Engine?
Jeep does borrow some engines from its Stellantis cousins, but also develops some very unique technology. The post Does the Jeep Wrangler Have a Dodge Ram Engine? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
1968 Chevrolet SS 427 Is An American GT With A Muscle Car Heart
It doesn’t seem like classic American muscle cars will go out of style anytime soon. While the 1960s Chevrolet Impala is classified as a full-size model, which automatically deprives it of muscle car status, it can still pack plenty of muscle under the hood, depending on the version. This 1968 model, listed for sale on classiccars.com, is certainly in the gusto group since it comes with the 427 Big Block V-8. Although the engine is what makes this one special, there are plenty of rare features that make this numbers-matching, Chevy SS 427 an American classic desired by collectors.
