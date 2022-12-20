Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Local woman hoping to make it to family for the holiday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A local woman is hoping to make it to her family for the holidays and arrived at the South Bend International Airport three days before her flight to do just that. Janet Smith ended up sleeping at the airport after she got stuck there due to...
Barn Life Goes High Life Inside This Chic Three Oaks Airbnb
If you ever underestimated just how cool living in a barn could be, get ready to be amazed. An Airbnb in Three Oaks, Michigan takes farm life to high life in a very cool way. Located on the west side of the state just miles from the shores of Lake Michigan and the Indiana border along US12, Three Oaks is a charming village of eateries, shops, distilleries, and other activities that make it the perfect spot for a getaway. Although there are a few inns and B &B's to stay at, this unique Airbnb makes your visit even more fun.
abc57.com
Holiday lights at Wellfield Botanic Gardens cancelled December 22-23
ELKHART, Ind. - Wellfield Botanic Gardens' Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights is cancelled for Thursday and Friday because of the blizzard warning in the area. This would have been the last two days of the event. The holiday lights will return in November 2023. Wellfield Botanic Gardens' winter season begins January...
WANE-TV
WATCH: South Bend Police save Christmas
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story. In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our...
WNDU
Elkhart family continues holiday lights tradition
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart family has been going all out with Christmas decorations for more than 20 years. The Cart family welcomes the public each year to drive through their property and view their lights for free. This year, they have more than 160,000 lights. Rod Cart starts...
abc57.com
South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo to host Kwanzaa celebration
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo is set to host their annual Kwanzaa celebration on Tuesday. The festivities will be held at the Leighton Auditorium and the event begins at 6 p.m. Musical entertainment and refreshments will be available alongside traditional presentations honoring the seven...
WNDU
Happy Trails, Matt Yarosewick!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday marked the last day of work here at The WNDU Studios for First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. After spending the last two and a half years here in Michiana, Matt will be heading “a bit farther to the south” to continue forecasting the weather.
WNDU
Thank you & good luck, Matt!
South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
WNDU
Officials give winter storm update in South Bend, St. Joseph County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
abc57.com
Despite the blizzard, food delivery workers take to the streets
ELKHART, Ind.-- Even though there’s a travel watch Friday night in Elkhart County, people still need to eat. Some food service workers were still out delivering food to hungry customers, braving the terrible road conditions. For pizza delivery drivers, like at Saylor's Pizza in Elkhart, the slick and snowy...
WNDU
Clay High School students give back to families with food for the holidays
As First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht tells us in his first look at the weather at 5:30, the winds are starting to kick up here in Michiana. As First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht tells us in his first look at the weather at 5:00, it’s a good idea to start getting settled in and stay off the roads for the foreseeable future.
Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos donate 1,000 Christmas food boxes to those in need
News Release Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds® Casinos announced a donation of 1,000 food boxes to those in need during the week of Christmas. Each Christmas food box includes a Smoked Ham, Idaho Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, ...
WNDU
1 hurt in shooting at Roseland Holiday Inn Express
ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) – One person was hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning at the Holiday Inn Express in Roseland. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. to a disturbance at the hotel on N. Dixie Way. It was reported that someone was kicking in a door.
abc57.com
Interurban Trolley service ending early Friday
ELKHART, Ind. - Interurban Trolley fixed route and ADA Access services will end at 6 p.m. on Friday because of weather. There will be no 6 p.m. trips on the Red, Orange, Green, Blue, and Yellow Lines. The Red Line will be operating only hourly service Friday afternoon. The following...
abc57.com
Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library locations to close early
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Due to incoming weather conditions, all Mishawaka-Penn-Harris-Madison Library locations will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Branches will remain closed throughout the day on Friday as well. Those looking to access library resources can do so online here. The library also announced that no late fees...
abc57.com
Last-minute shoppers encounter long lines and crowded parking lots ahead of holiday blizzard
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The next couple of days are expected to be a double whammy for holiday shoppers as they rush to check off the last few items on their Christmas lists and load up on the essentials before the dangerous blizzard conditions set in, making travel next to impossible over the holiday weekend.
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to. CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
WNDU
Several roads in St. Joseph County closed Friday night due to high winds, severe drifting
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph County have closed several roads, mostly in Granger, until further notice due to high winds and severe drifting. The following roads will be closed through Friday night and will be reassessed Saturday morning or when the high winds subside:. Bittersweet...
WNDU
Blizzard conditions in Berrien County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
Comments / 2