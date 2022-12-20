Read full article on original website
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Police Report: Officer Fires Gun in Parking Lot While Approaching Vehicle, Driver Flees Scene
On Friday evening an officer with the Bellevue Police Department fired his weapon during an interaction with a vehicle with no license plates in a parking lot in the 300 Blk 120th Ave NE. The female driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, with officers attempting to pursue but ultimately stopping due to the suspect’s reckless driving.
2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
Chronicle
Toledo City Staff Resign Due to ‘Difficult’ Working Conditions
Any calls or emails to the City of Toledo are currently going unanswered as the city deals with the sudden departure of its office staff following months of tension within the office. After some significant turnover in the city office over the last eight months, both of the city’s remaining...
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
q13fox.com
Detectives link teen, 21-year-old to more than 30 armed robberies in 2 weeks
BURIEN, Wash. - Two people, including a teen, have been charged in connection to a string of armed robberies that occurred throughout King County within the span of two weeks in November. According to court documents, 21-year-old Duke Vivao and a 15-year-old suspect hit a variety of gas stations, stores...
Chronicle
Washington Bible College Linked to Alleged 'Cult' Loses GI Bill Approval After FBI Raid
A Tacoma seminary program associated with a chain of churches raided by the FBI earlier this year has lost approval to receive federal Veterans Affairs education funds. Former members have described the chain as a cult that defrauds soldiers. In late June, the FBI served search warrants at several House...
Tri-City Herald
Lakewood gun shop violated ban on sale of high-capacity magazines. Here’s the fine
Lakewood gun shop WGS Guns will pay $15,000 to the state Attorney General’s Office after it broke the state’s ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines for firearms, the office announced Wednesday. Investigators visited the shop two months after the ban went into effect in July and were...
redmond-reporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
publicola.com
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
Newest Husky Tight End, Josh Cuevas, Talks About Why He Chose Washington Over Other Suitors
Earlier this week, former Cal Poly TE Josh Cuevas announced his decision to become a Husky. Now that things have calmed down and he's preparing to make his way to Seattle just after the calendar turns to 2023, he was willing to talk about why Washington was the choice and how he feels he will fit into Washington's explosive offense.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville gets tough on public drug use and inappropriate transit behavior
MARYSVILLE, Wash., December 21, 2022—Citing the need to protect the general public and maintain a safe community, the Marysville City Council has adopted new laws prohibiting drug use in public places and disruptive or inappropriate transit behavior. The Council unanimously approved both actions at its December 12 meeting. Similar...
Driver starts car fire in Everett after crashing into Fred Meyer, pouring gasoline on himself
Everett police are investigating after a man drove through the front entrance of a Fred Meyer store and caused a car fire on Friday night. According to the Everett Police Department, around 6 p.m., officers were called to the Fred Meyer at 8530 Evergreen Way for a man in his 50s who had driven through the front entrance.
VIDEO: Watch @SeattleWXGuy’s Tesla slide into Normany Park police cruiser
The roads in the region were so iced-over and slick on Friday morning, Dec. 23, 2022, that even @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder was a victim – after parking his Tesla, it slid on its own and smacked into a Normandy Park Police cruiser before continuing down a hill. “Parked the...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Sentenced for Fatal Shooting After July 3 Fireworks Show in Thurston County
A Centralia man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for killing a Yelm man after a July 3 fireworks show in Lacey. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 20, on Monday for second-degree manslaughter while armed with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin
SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
Tacoma Daily Index
Controversies in and around Tacoma
In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
Police make ‘massive’ drug bust, seize drugs & arrest 12
Over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, when detectives in Precinct 4/Burien Police Special Emphasis Team made one final seizure in ‘Operation P-22,’ one of the region’s biggest drug busts. Police – including from SeaTac – served a...
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
