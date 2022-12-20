Read full article on original website
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
news9.com
Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow
News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people. Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.
news9.com
Green Country Family Hopeful Hit-And-Run Driver Comes Forward
A family is dealing with an additional burden right before Christmas. Christy Wagner said her family was driving on Highway 169 in Tulsa when another driver hit their car. “The next thing I know it was just this boom from behind! And that hurt so bad. He hit the driver's side bumper. And we were doing about 65 and it put us in an instant spin out,” said Wagner.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Investigate Early-Morning Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery that happened at a Tulsa apartment complex. According to police, it all happened around 1 a.m. near 71st and Sheridan. Police say the victim was approached by a man, who was armed with a gun, and who stole the mans wallet. Officers say...
news9.com
Cold Temperatures Cause Arkansas River To Freeze In Tulsa
The sudden cold snap caused ice to form on the Arkansas River in Tulsa. Drone footage shows this sheets of ice after the frigid temperatures. Experts want to warn parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of walking on any ice on ponds or creeks. It's far too...
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Early-Morning House Fire
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Friday morning. Crews say the blaze broke out at a home near 244 and South Yale Avenue. According to firefighters, the fire started in a closet in the back of the house. Crews say there...
news9.com
Okmulgee Police Search For Suspect Accused Of Shooting Man During Argument
Okmulgee Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in the stomach during an argument on Friday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene near West Trent Street and North Seminole Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, they say they found 65-year-old Rick Holbrook suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
news9.com
Downtown Tulsa Water Line Break Causes Slick Roads, Brief Power Outage
Parts of Downtown Tulsa briefly lost power Saturday afternoon after a water main break near 12th and Detroit. PSO said it was able to restore power around 5 p.m., but crews have been out repairing the water line. Hydrants were being flushed for several blocks around the area and the...
news9.com
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Unique Array Of Aircraft In 2022
Oklahoma is a big aviation state, and there's no better way to see that than from up in the air. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone shares some of the unique aircraft that have flown over Tulsa this year.
news9.com
Chiefs Fans Convinced Bixby Bank Robber Is Popular Superfan
A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chiefs fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs fan. The superfan who other fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic. He attends almost every game, but when he didn't make it...
news9.com
Temperature Changes Causing Pipe Bursts Days After Winter Storm
Homes and businesses across Tulsa are experiencing what can happen when pipes freeze over. The Tulsa Fire Department says crews have been out more on Saturday than any time since the winter weather started. That's because as the temperature rises and falls, pipes are expanding and contracting, causing strain and...
news9.com
Man Displaced After House Fire In Tulsa
Tulsa firefighters battled a house fire near West Admiral and South Rosedale Avenue on Thursday morning. According to officials, say two small dogs that were in the laundry room died in the blaze. Officials say the homeowner tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. The...
news9.com
6 In Custody Related To Osage County Murder, Investigation Continues
The Osage County Sheriff's Office has arrested six people related to a murder in November, Sheriff Eddie Virden said Thursday. Sheriff Virden said the six arrests are in connection to the murder of Corey Dell Sequichie. The OCSO Investigative Team conducted warrants on several residences and authorities say the six...
news9.com
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
news9.com
Tulsa Home Lit Up With Thousands Of Christmas Lights
A home is lighting up one Tulsa neighborhood with around 150,000 lights just as it has for 40 years. There's no charge or call for donations, just a hope to spread joy and the spirit of Christmas. "I just like to give back,” Don Ridenhour said. And that's exactly...
news9.com
Warming Station Opens In Mayes County As Frigid Temperatures Continue
Mayes County Emergency Management leaders say conditions are starting to get better now that the snow is finished and crews have been treating roads. The focus is now on the dangerously cold temperatures. The roads are clearing now, but Mayes County emergency management deputy director Mike Dunham says it was...
news9.com
Watch: Slick, Hazardous Conditions Continue Across Tulsa
Road conditions around Tulsa are hazardous as winter weather sweeps across the state on Thursday morning. News On 6's Jonathan Polasek offers the latest updates on road conditions around the metro and frigid and icy conditions continue.
news9.com
UPDATE: Roads Conditions Risky As Siberian Air Drops Temps
David Payne and Lacey Swope are in the Bob Mills Weather Center with the latest details on the Siberian cold front moving into Oklahoma. Wind chills Thursday will be 5 to 20 degrees below zero. We are also tracking a wintry mix that will transition to all snow as the morning rolls on. The snow totals still look light. Slick spots are possible with blowing snow limiting visibility at times. Folks traveling from Tulsa north will see the worst conditions.
news9.com
Tulsans Grapple With Extreme Cold Temperatures
The roads around Tulsa improved quickly on Thursday after plowing and some traffic pushed snow out of the way. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live in Downtown Tulsa, speaking to those battling the cold and strong wind.
news9.com
City Of Bartlesville Prepared For Subzero Temperatures
The city of Bartlesville has been prepared for this snow and massive cold front. After some initial issues with visibility and snow, things were pretty quiet. People who had to brave the cold were bundled up in layer after layer. Those looking to get out of it had lots of...
news9.com
Tulsa International Airport Prepared For Winter Weather
It's all hands on deck at Tulsa International Airport to make sure the airport can handle the winter weather sweeping across the state on Thursday. Many people are traveling on Thursday ahead of Christmas weekend. The airport says it is prepared for these conditions. Trucks have been treating the roads...
