WILX-TV
Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
LPD enters “maximum enforcement period” for holidays
During an MEP, LPD officers will be extra vigilant while patrolling the roads.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
wkar.org
'One Call To City Hall': Lansing's customer service hotline answers thousands of calls in 2022
Earlier this year, the City of Lansing launched its customer service hotline. The service was designed to help residents find answers to common questions through a single number. From needing to find out a trash pickup schedule to polling place locations, 311 customer service agents have helped many residents find...
Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
See the picture-perfect Christmas home at Lansing’s Turner-Dodge House
Guests can walk through the home’s three stories and enjoy curated decorations in beautiful bedrooms, ballrooms, dining rooms and living rooms
WLNS
Meridian purse snatching
LPD helps Lansing residents with holiday essentials. LPD helps Lansing residents with holiday essentials. Senate unveils $1.7 billion government funding bill. Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (Dec. 20, 2022) Tips for staying healthy during the holidays. Tips for staying healthy during the holidays. LPD holds annual Gifts and...
WOOD
Firekeepers Casino gives back this holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last week, hundreds of people lined-up at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek for Firekeepers Casino Hotel‘s annual “Holiday Toy and Food Distribution.” Donations were taken over the last several weeks leading up to the big day. We were there as the doors opened to the community to receive free turkeys, sides, and toys for the little ones.
This home’s Christmas light display is worth the visit to Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – Putting lights up isn’t just something the Shoemakers do for those driving by -- they do it as a family tradition. Holiday festivities have always been a big part of Zach Shoemaker’s life -- especially the lights. So he decided to make a Christmas light display outside of their home an activity for the whole family to enjoy.
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Holiday Storm Puts the Brakes On DoorDash Delivery
DoorDash is suspending their delivery service in parts of Michigan because of the impending winter storm. Thursday night through at least Saturday, Dec. 24, there will be no food delivery in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Traverse City and Benton Harbor. “This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel...
Lansing declares cold weather emergency
The "Code Blue" order directs the Department of Human Relations and Community Services and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division to help those most in need of warmth.
WLNS
Ingham Co. family reunited with dog after 6 months apart
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ingham County family was reunited with its dog – six months after it went missing, thanks to a group of generous and giving people in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer,...
94.1 Duke FM
Lansing reminds residents of snow shoveling policy
LANSING, MI — Lansing’s snow removal ordinance will be in effect once this snow storm hits mid-Michigan tonight and tomorrow. The city is reminding residents to clear their sidewalks of snow or face the potential of fines. Snow and ice must be removed within 24 hours of a...
A challenging childhood inspired this Eastern Michigan grad to pursue youth therapy career
YPSILANTI, MI - Quiana Davis-Lewis has made a career out of helping children. The associate principal at East Lansing Public Schools is also a youth therapist by training, with stints in school districts in Battle Creek and Lansing. During Dec. 17 ceremonies, Davis-Lewis graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University to bolster her skills in working with children.
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
abc17news.com
Weather Updates | Utility accident adds to storm death toll
A utility worker has died while trying to restore power in southeastern Ohio. Officials attribute at least 17 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said an apprentice line worker died near Pedro, Ohio. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said one person died in a traffic accident attributed to the weather in western Kentucky and a homeless person died in Louisville. In Lansing, Michigan, police said an 82-year-old woman was found curled up in the snow outside of her assisted living community. In Wisconsin, WMTV reported that a 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River near Janesville.
WNEM
Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
WILX-TV
McLaren Greater Lansing nurse honored with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nurse Isabelle Beck was honored by McLaren Greater Lansing with the DAISY Award for the Extraordinary Nurses recognizing the exceptional care she provides every day. Beck was nominated by a patient. The patient said that Beck made them feel so comfortable and kept their spirits up...
