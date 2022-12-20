ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

KULR8

Military men and women wish you a happy holiday

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As we go into the weekend, there are many men and women who won't make it home for the holidays. Many service members from Montana are spending the Christmas season thousands of miles away, overseas. While they may be far away, they're sharing their season’s greetings...
KULR8

Winter weather live updates | Travel chaos, bitter cold

NEW YORK — Calling it a “kitchen sink storm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday as wintry weather heads into the state. "It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We’ve had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend,” Hochul said during a press briefing.
KULR8

Gusty Winds Bring Warmer Temperatures

As temperatures turn warmer, you'll notice an increase in winds this holiday weekend. You can expect gusty southwest to west winds along the foothills Saturday night and Sunday, along with brisk northwest winds capable of producing some blowing snow in the southeast Sunday afternoon and evening. There's also a chance for mixed precipitation Saturday evening across much of south central and eastern Montana. Any ice accumulations will be light, but slick roads will still persist where the freezing rain falls.
