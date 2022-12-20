ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

$45B trip: Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account that the...
WASHINGTON STATE
JC Post

Title 42 border rules confound Washington, migrants alike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The drawn-out saga of Title 42, the set of emergency powers that allows border officials to quickly turn away migrants, has been chaotic at the U.S.-Mexico border. In Washington, it hasn't unfolded much better. The Supreme Court is weighing whether to keep the powers in place...
WASHINGTON, DC
JC Post

Moran votes yes, Marshall no; Senate OKs $1.7T spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill Thursday that finances federal agencies through September and provides another significant round of military and economic aid to Ukraine one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's dramatic address to a joint meeting of Congress. The bill, which...
ALABAMA STATE
JC Post

Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country. This year's flu season has hit hard and early. Some people are...
WASHINGTON STATE
JC Post

White House: Iran, North Korea give weapons to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. Russia has also turned to Iran to provide drones to use against Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
JC Post

Trump taxes: House panel mulls releasing long-sought returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to vote on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump's tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., has kept a close hold on the actions of the...
TEXAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. AG on Title 42 immigration policy as it remains in effect

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt admits that the Title 42 pandemic mechanism to control immigration isn't the preferred way to handle the issue. "The concept isn't hard," Schmidt said. "You want to have robust immigration into the country, we're a nation of immigrants. We need labor, especially in many parts of Kansas. We need people. But, you want to control who is coming in and make policy choices on how many people can come, when they can come, what purposes they can come, who can come, as opposed to flinging open the door and saying whoever gets across the border is allowed in."
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

🎥 Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy told cheering U.S. legislators during a defiant wartime visit to the nation’s capital on Wednesday that against all odds his country still stands, thanking Americans for helping to fund the war effort with money that is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.
KENTUCKY STATE
JC Post

US sending another $1.8 billion, Patriot missiles, to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, as the Biden administration welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
JC Post

Moran votes to advance $1.7T budget bill; millions to lose Medicaid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. Thirteen GOP Senators including Kansas Senior Senator Jerry Moran voted Tuesday night to proceed with...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Moran secures $15M in federal funds for Fort Riley barracks

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, announced in a news release Thursday a more than $15 million federal investment for the construction of new barracks at Fort Riley. This federal investment was included in the FY2023 Appropriations Package. “Already home...
WASHINGTON STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy