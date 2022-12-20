TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's bitterly cold in the Big Bend and South Georgia with forecast highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s today. If you factor in the gusty winds from the northwest bringing in artic air and below freezing temperatures, wind chill values will make our temperatures feel like they are in the teens for much of the day. So, if you plan on venturing out in the cold today be sure to bundle up and dress in layers.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO