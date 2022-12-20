Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearbyRoger MarshKissimmee, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Family Dollar Under Fire After Customer Claims She Got "Moldy Food"Bryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
Related
Three generations to put on free Christmas Eve concert in Casselberry
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Music runs in the Gilmour family, and so does their love for Christmas. Each year, three generations put on a Christmas Eve concert, and this year is no different. What You Need To Know. Wally Gilmour, Sr. passed on his love for music to all of...
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
Hundreds of Surfing Santas hit the waves despite grueling temps
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Brutally cold temps didn't scare off hundreds of Santas from hitting the waves at Cocoa Beach. Every year, thousands come out to watch surfers in costume go surfing. This year, however, might be one of the chilliest in the event's 14-year history. What You Need...
Christmas without husband, father and friend for Sumterville family
SUMTERVILLE, Fla. – In the Ray household, three words are held on high – especially at Christmas. “Faith, family and friends,” said Stacy Ray. But high atop the mantel this Christmas, there isn’t holly or tinsel. Instead, items to remember the man Stacy and Beverly Ray love.
One year after fire, iconic Parramore barbershop to rebuild
ORLANDO, Fla. – A year after a fire tore through an iconic Parramore barbershop, the rebuilding process is getting underway. Henry hopes to have barbershop up and running by next summer. J. Henry, who ran J. Henry’s Barbershop on Church Street, said the interior demolition process has begun at...
Saving your plants during this cold snap
ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
Seagrove potters celebrate North Carolina through art
SEAGROVE, N.C. — Two Seagrove potters are sharing pieces of North Carolina with art lovers across the world. Pam and Buster Kennedy opened Uwharrie Crystalline Pottery 23 years ago after learning to specialize in one of the oldest and rarest forms of glazing called crystalline. Making crystalline is an...
Farmer: Strawberry Crops sweeter from cold weather
DOVER, Fla. — Farmers throughout Florida have been preparing for the cold front. Workers at Parkesdale Strawberry Farms in Dover have rolled out their freeze protection plan to save their crop. However, there are some benefits of colder weather when it comes to strawberries because the berries become sweeter....
Try your hand at curling with the Orlando Curling Club
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Finding your balance on the ice to make the perfect shot is key during any game of curling, and no one knows that better than a seasoned player like Bill Morrison. What You Need To Know. Try your hand at curling with the Orlando Curling...
N.C. Best Gifts: The Art Shop showcases North Carolina artists
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Triad art gallery is shining a spotlight on local artists for the holidays. The Art Shop has been a Greensboro fixture since 1899. Owner and president Andy McAfee describes it as an international gallery that’s seen many changes over the years. One of those...
Dozens of Florida flights canceled for holiday travel amid inclement weather
ORLANDO, Fla. — During what's estimated to be the busiest day of flights before Christmas, there were dozens of cancellations and delays at Orlando International Airport (MCO). Two days before the holiday, inclement winter weather is likely a factor. Amanda Coffman traveled into Orlando on a flight earlier than...
Floridians brace for Arctic blast over holiday weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Floridians on Friday braced for unusually chilly weather as rare freeze warnings were issued for large parts of the state ahead of the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service said an Arctic blast was heading for Florida on Friday, followed by a holiday weekend with some of the coldest temperatures of the season.
Cold weekend weather offers first resiliency test for manatees
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — People and pets aren’t the only creatures huddling for warmth this cold holiday weekend. On Friday, manatees from across the state of Florida started seeking shelter in warm water spots, like DeSoto Park in Satellite Beach. What You Need To Know. The cold holiday...
Skip the cash register at new Hudson Nonstop shop in LAX Terminal 3
LOS ANGELES — Travelers through the new Delta terminal at Los Angeles International Airport will be able to shop without stopping at a checkout counter at the airport’s first Hudson Nonstop store. A partnership with Amazon, the new Hudson shop uses the retail giant’s Just Walk Out and...
Officials: Sanford airport still working back to pre-pandemic passenger volume
SANFORD, Fla. — Like other airports, Orlando Sanford International Airport took a major hit during the pandemic when passenger volume hit record lows. Since then, the airport has recovered all but about 10-15% percent of its passenger volume. And while airport officials say 2022 is on track to have almost 2.8 million passengers by years end, that’s still down from the more than 3 million passengers the airport had back in 2019.
A cold wind for some is a balmy breeze is for others
Winter has a firm grip across much of the entire nation as we head toward the holidays. Winter alerts are in effect all the way down to the southern tip of Texas and along the Gulf Coast, but an arctic blast for some is a walk in the park for others.
Crews in Daytona Beach Shores work to repair vandalized Tiger Dams
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla-- Crews in Daytona Beach Shores said they are working to repair damaged Tiger Dams on the beach that were vandalized overnight Wednesday. These dams protect residential homes, condos and businesses — the project is handled by the state and officials said these dams which prevent flooding had been working up until they were vandalized.
Lakeland responds to record-number drivers with multi-million dollar plan
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County was named one of the fastest growing areas in the nation and that’s come with a record amount of consistent traffic. The residents who were already living in these communities say the traffic is a big issue. “This area over here in Dixieland...
Ag Report: USDA injects nearly $100 million into Ohio rural businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal government is investing millions of dollars in rural businesses and entrepreneurs through loans and grants. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, eight projects throughout Ohio will receive some form of funding. Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said this funding comes from...
Officials say the city of Astor is back in business after flooding
ASTOR, Fla. — Good news in the city of Astor: More than a month after Hurricane Nicole hit, flooding is no longer a concern. And while water levels remain high, boating is open and snowbirds are flocking to the area as things slowly get back to normal. What You...
