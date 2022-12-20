ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County farmer moves livestock indoors ahead of dangerous weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency ahead of the arctic blast forecasted Thursday night. Wind chills are expected to be 10 to 20 below zero and a chance for a flash freeze starting Thursday, livestock producers are taking action to protect their animals throughout the dangerous weather.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Severe cold could cause businesses to close Christmas weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some are hoping for a white Christmas, but Jack Mathis is not one of those people. “Please don't happen, please don't happen, please don’t happen," said Mathis, a co-owner of Work The Metal. “It's like wait till after Christmas, and then it can snow.”
