Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in TexasMonica Leigh FrenchFort Worth, TX
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantOlu'RemiFort Worth, TX
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Rutgers Signs 21 Players to 2023 Recruiting Class
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced the recruiting class for 2023 with 21 new faces to the football program. Eight different states were represented in the draft class, and six of the players were from New Jersey, according to a press release issued by the university. The six New Jersey...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep downs Monsignor Farrell (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Harper scored 23 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-51 win against Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) on Staten Island in New York. Bosco, which is now 4-0, outscored the opposition 32-22 in the middle two quarters. Farrell led 13-9 after the first quarter.
No. 6 Southern storms into Jackson, breezes to 4th-straight win over rival Jaguars
It rained, sleeted and snowed in Jackson Township Friday afternoon — and that was before the storm arrived. Southern, ranked No. 6 in the NJ.com Preseason Top 20, blew into the Jackson Memorial gymnasium like a Nor’easter then dropped an avalanche of bonus points on the Jaguars. Southern...
Shore Conference Boys Basketball Friday Scoreboard, 12/23/22
Senior Josh Michigan scored a game-high 22 points and the Mustangs (3-0, 2-0) held off a sizable rally by the Raiders (0-4, 0-2) to hold on for their third straight win to open the season. Seniors Dylan Russell and Manny Vargas each scored 12 points to lead Toms River East,...
9 Students From High School In Westchester To Compete As Division I Athletes
Nine hard-working standout athletes from a Westchester County high school are moving on to play on Division I teams for numerous colleges. The athletes all currently attend Bronxville High School as seniors, and will all move on to different colleges and universities to play for a variety of D…
Boys Basketball – 2022 Holiday Tournament Schedule
(3) Central vs. (6) Marlboro, 10 a.m. (2) St. John Vianney vs. (7) Toms River East, 11:30 a.m. (4) Brick Memorial vs. (5) Middletown South, 1 p.m. (1) Manasquan vs. (8) Toms River South, 2:30 p.m. Steve Gepp Bracket. At Toms River North Gym. (3) Toms River North vs. (6)...
jerseysbest.com
Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace’ movie filming in Newark with Chiwetel Ejiofor
In the bestselling 2014 book “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace,” Jeff Hobbs tells the story of Peace, his Yale roommate who died after being fatally shot in Newark when he was 30. Peace, an exceptional student, studied molecular biochemistry and biophysics at Yale. He was...
wabi.tv
My Maine Gardens: my Maine miracle
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Deb Neuman of My Maine Gardens was in a car accident 26 years ago. Now she is looking for the person who helped here that day.
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.
Orkin's pest controllers just recently published the negative hit list of the US cities worst affected by rat infestations, on their website. And the Big Apple ended up in an embarrassing second place.
Did Portnoy Just Settle Nellie's-Kinchley's Pizza Rivalry?
Four years after sampling the pizza at Kinchley's Tavern in Ramsey, Dave Portnoy stopped by its rival, Nellie's Place in Waldwick.The Barstool Sports CEO gave the pizza at Kinchley's a 7.5 when he came to town in 2018.So, what's Portnoy's verdict on Nellie's?He gave the pie a 7.9. No, scratch that,…
wabi.tv
Multi Day Effort ahead for Versant Power
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is asking for patience as they work to help over 50,000 customers without power. Early Friday night crews were pulled from streets as strong winds created a safety hazard. President of the company John Flynn says this will likely be a multi day effort.
wabi.tv
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
wabi.tv
Man wanted for Sabattus standoff, 3 others arrested in Waterville home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The search has ended for a man who escaped during a standoff with police at a home in Sabattus last month. Police say 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts has been arrested after being found by investigators hiding in an attic space at a house in Waterville.
wabi.tv
Winterport boy has Christmas wish fulfilled with hospital toy delivery, successful surgery
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - One young boy from Winterport is proving to be a Christmas miracle in more ways than one. We first told you about Grayson Witham earlier this week. The five-year-old suffers from a rare genetic disease and recently learned he’d need both kidneys removed. When Grayson...
Last Call at Twins — Irish Pub Closes After 52 Years as Demolition Permits Filed
Hell’s Kitchen staple Twins Irish Pub is closing after 52 years on 9th Avenue. As demolition looms, the last pint will be pulled on New Year’s Eve, prompting an outpouring of memories. The pub, known for its beers and fan favorite, house-made Shepherd’s Pie was founded by Patrick Lunney, who immigrated to the US in […] The post Last Call at Twins — Irish Pub Closes After 52 Years as Demolition Permits Filed appeared first on W42ST.
wabi.tv
Coats of Kindness
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis has teamed up with Gold Star Cleaners to collect winter coats for those in need. “Gently worn” coats of all sizes can be dropped off at Gold Star Cleaners locations in Penobscot County where the coats will be cleaned for free and given to Penquis for distribution.
wabi.tv
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
wabi.tv
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called to an area near the Airport Mall on Union Street Thursday afternoon after the discovery of a body in a field. Police say they have been able to identify the man, and next of kin has been notified. The Medical Examiner’s Office...
2 teens robbed basketball player of marijuana before fatally shooting him, investigators say
A 20-year-old Monmouth County man who had recently committed to playing basketball at a Connecticut college was robbed of a large amount of marijuana by two teens who then gunned him down, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old male from Pennington, and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell, were arrested Friday...
Comments / 0