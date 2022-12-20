ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Signs 21 Players to 2023 Recruiting Class

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced the recruiting class for 2023 with 21 new faces to the football program. Eight different states were represented in the draft class, and six of the players were from New Jersey, according to a press release issued by the university. The six New Jersey...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Husband and wife Kean University grads lead rival N.J. school districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents — in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, superintendent of schools...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
wabi.tv

My Maine Gardens: my Maine miracle

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Deb Neuman of My Maine Gardens was in a car accident 26 years ago. Now she is looking for the person who helped here that day.
BANGOR, ME
Daily Voice

Did Portnoy Just Settle Nellie's-Kinchley's Pizza Rivalry?

Four years after sampling the pizza at Kinchley's Tavern in Ramsey, Dave Portnoy stopped by its rival, Nellie's Place in Waldwick.The Barstool Sports CEO gave the pizza at Kinchley's a 7.5 when he came to town in 2018.So, what's Portnoy's verdict on Nellie's?He gave the pie a 7.9. No, scratch that,…
WALDWICK, NJ
wabi.tv

Multi Day Effort ahead for Versant Power

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is asking for patience as they work to help over 50,000 customers without power. Early Friday night crews were pulled from streets as strong winds created a safety hazard. President of the company John Flynn says this will likely be a multi day effort.
HAMPDEN, ME
wabi.tv

State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
MAINE STATE
W42ST.nyc

Last Call at Twins — Irish Pub Closes After 52 Years as Demolition Permits Filed

Hell’s Kitchen staple Twins Irish Pub is closing after 52 years on 9th Avenue. As demolition looms, the last pint will be pulled on New Year’s Eve, prompting an outpouring of memories. The pub, known for its beers and fan favorite, house-made Shepherd’s Pie was founded by Patrick Lunney, who immigrated to the US in […] The post Last Call at Twins — Irish Pub Closes After 52 Years as Demolition Permits Filed appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabi.tv

Coats of Kindness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis has teamed up with Gold Star Cleaners to collect winter coats for those in need. “Gently worn” coats of all sizes can be dropped off at Gold Star Cleaners locations in Penobscot County where the coats will be cleaned for free and given to Penquis for distribution.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called to an area near the Airport Mall on Union Street Thursday afternoon after the discovery of a body in a field. Police say they have been able to identify the man, and next of kin has been notified. The Medical Examiner’s Office...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy