Hell’s Kitchen staple Twins Irish Pub is closing after 52 years on 9th Avenue. As demolition looms, the last pint will be pulled on New Year’s Eve, prompting an outpouring of memories. The pub, known for its beers and fan favorite, house-made Shepherd’s Pie was founded by Patrick Lunney, who immigrated to the US in […] The post Last Call at Twins — Irish Pub Closes After 52 Years as Demolition Permits Filed appeared first on W42ST.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO