ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Comments / 3

Cheryl Pereira
3d ago

They might as well charge them with murder now bc we all know how this is going to turn out 🤬 If she's truly a runaway, I pray she's safe and as far away from these parents as possible.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

New photos released in search for missing Cornelius girl

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Right before Christmas, the small, affluent lakeside town of Cornelius is devastated because Madalina has been missing more than a month. “It’s heartbreaking, completely heartbreaking,” neighbor Erin Byrd said. Madalina is...
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

CMPD detectives investigate Christmas Eve homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide in the Providence Division. Shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to possible medical emergency call for service in the 2200 block of Rexford Road. A man suffering gunshot wounds was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman

Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
YORK COUNTY, SC
People

Mom of Missing N.C. Girl Allegedly Waited Weeks to Tell Police Because She Feared Husband's Reaction

Madalina Cojocari was reported missing on Dec. 15, but her mom says she last saw her on Nov. 23 A Cornelius, N.C., woman accused of waiting three weeks to report her 11-year-old daughter missing claimed to police that she failed to come forward sooner because she was afraid of her husband's reaction, multiple outlets report. Diana Cojocari, 37, told police she "believed her husband put her family in danger," according to an arrest sheet reviewed by WBTV.com, and claimed she had no idea where her daughter, Madalina Cojocari, might...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

One dead in early-morning interstate wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in a Friday early-morning crash in west Charlotte. MEDIC said that a person died near Glenwood Drive on Interstate 85 South. The crash occurred before 6 a.m. North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. This is a developing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County

Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy