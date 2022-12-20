Read full article on original website
Cheryl Pereira
3d ago
They might as well charge them with murder now bc we all know how this is going to turn out 🤬 If she's truly a runaway, I pray she's safe and as far away from these parents as possible.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
You haven’t seen lights until you Visit Christmas Town U.S.AJasmine FordMcadenville, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
qcnews.com
New photos released in search for missing Cornelius girl
CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Right before Christmas, the small, affluent lakeside town of Cornelius is devastated because Madalina has been missing more than a month. “It’s heartbreaking, completely heartbreaking,” neighbor Erin Byrd said. Madalina is...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
FBI door knocks, Cornelius mayor hopes for best as search for missing girl continues
Madalina Cojocari has been missing since Nov. 23, and law enforcement agencies are working to find her.
qcnews.com
CMPD detectives investigate Christmas Eve homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating an early Saturday morning homicide in the Providence Division. Shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to possible medical emergency call for service in the 2200 block of Rexford Road. A man suffering gunshot wounds was...
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts break”: Rock Hill firefighter killed after tree collision in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters following a fatal crash in York County on Friday. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was killed after his truck hit a tree in the roadway on South Carolina Highway 49 near Highway 322 around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 23.
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting inside hotel in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man involved in a fatal shooting inside a hotel in southwest Charlotte. Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road. CMPD identified the victim as 32-year-old Wilmer Ulises Olivas-Alvarez. Alvarez...
'Devastated and absolutely heartbroken': Family of missing 11-year-old girl releases statement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her. The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family...
iredellfreenews.com
Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman
Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
Teen shot in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to the scene along Westwinds Court, which is off Northwoods Forest Drive, where they found a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the...
1 killed in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte Friday morning, officials confirmed. The right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85 is closed in the area near Glenwood Drive (Exit 35) due to the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
North Carolina man charged with custodial interference after abducting child
State troopers caught him more than 100 miles northeast of the Charlotte area just hours after removing the second child from a Rock Hill elementary school.
Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
Mom of Missing N.C. Girl Allegedly Waited Weeks to Tell Police Because She Feared Husband's Reaction
Madalina Cojocari was reported missing on Dec. 15, but her mom says she last saw her on Nov. 23 A Cornelius, N.C., woman accused of waiting three weeks to report her 11-year-old daughter missing claimed to police that she failed to come forward sooner because she was afraid of her husband's reaction, multiple outlets report. Diana Cojocari, 37, told police she "believed her husband put her family in danger," according to an arrest sheet reviewed by WBTV.com, and claimed she had no idea where her daughter, Madalina Cojocari, might...
WCNC
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
qcnews.com
One dead in early-morning interstate wreck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in a Friday early-morning crash in west Charlotte. MEDIC said that a person died near Glenwood Drive on Interstate 85 South. The crash occurred before 6 a.m. North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. This is a developing...
860wacb.com
Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County
Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
Find Madalina: Investigators remove several items from home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Investigators in Cornelius returned to the home of a missing 11-year-old girl Wednesday night and removed several items. Officers were seen going in and out of Madalina Cojocari’s home at about 5 p.m. Investigators left the home carrying small paper bags, at least one box...
WBTV
Family of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl ask for continued help in finding her
Procession honors fallen CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin one year after her death. A somber remembrance happened early Thursday morning while most of the city of Charlotte slept. Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in. Updated: 13 hours ago. Burst pipes caused by the cold can turn into...
Man found shot to death in University City area, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has started a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the northeast part of the city Wednesday. CMPD said officers were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon just before 11 a.m. When they arrived, police...
1 person dead in crash on I-85 South in west Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person has died in a crash in west Charlotte Friday morning, according to MEDIC. It happened near Glenwood Drive on Interstate 85 South just before 6 a.m. A Channel 9 crew could see one lane closed due to the crash. The cause of the crash is...
