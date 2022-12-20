Madalina Cojocari was reported missing on Dec. 15, but her mom says she last saw her on Nov. 23 A Cornelius, N.C., woman accused of waiting three weeks to report her 11-year-old daughter missing claimed to police that she failed to come forward sooner because she was afraid of her husband's reaction, multiple outlets report. Diana Cojocari, 37, told police she "believed her husband put her family in danger," according to an arrest sheet reviewed by WBTV.com, and claimed she had no idea where her daughter, Madalina Cojocari, might...

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO