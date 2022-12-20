Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Pile of injuries test Missouri’s depth in season finale
TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri lined up short-handed in the defensive end room Friday, but that wasn’t the only depth being tested for the Tigers in their last contest of the 2022 season. Shifting defensive tackles Darius Robinson and Jayden Jernigan to the edge, the Tigers were playing out...
Columbia Missourian
Lovett to transfer to Georgia
Missouri's 2022 leader in receiving yards, Dominic Lovett, will have a new home for the 2023 season after trading in Missouri black and gold for Georgia red and black. Lovett, who finished the regular season with 846 yards receiving and three touchdowns, officially announced his decision to transfer to the Bulldogs on Thursday, the night before Missouri plays in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Columbia Missourian
Waiting for bowl season
The thick stench of cigar smoke filled Missouri’s locker room shortly after the Tigers took down Arkansas 29-27 on Nov. 25 in their final game of the regular season. Coach Eli Drinkwitz bought more than 150 victory cigars for his players, telling them before the game they would be used to celebrate the team’s bowl-clinching sixth win.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri fans in Tampa gather to watch Braggin' Rights
Missouri fans in Tampa for Friday's Gasparilla Bowl met at Hattricks to watch the Braggin' Rights basketball game. Missouri defeated Illinois 93-71 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The watch party was organized by the Mizzou Alumni Association.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri football walks the plank in Gasparilla Bowl
Issouri football came into Friday's Gasparilla Bowl matchup against Wake Forest looking for its first bowl win since the 2014 Citrus Bowl, but the Tigers came away with a 27-17 loss, dropping their record to 6-7 to close out the season. Missouri faced injuries on the offensive line and defense, as well as having players enter the transfer portal and prepare for the NFL draft ahead of the bowl game. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman won Gasparilla Bowl MVP in his last game for the Demon Deacons, and Wake Forest improved to 8-5. Missouri football now shifts its focus to the 2023 season.
Columbia Missourian
'It's a large change': Heading into bowl, Cook reflects on progress
Brady Cook is preparing for the Gasparilla Bowl, a game in which Missouri, as Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz reiterated this week, is still Cook’s team. Cook remembers a time when the message from Drinkwitz was the same — “Brady is our quarterback,” he said after Missouri’s blowout loss to Kansas State — but his tape, as he will be the first to admit, was not. The redshirt sophomore from St. Louis smiled when asked how different he looks on film in the latter part of the season compared to the former.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's receiving corps shows glimpse of future in Gasparilla Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri fans caught a fleeting glimpse of what the future at receiver looks like in the Tigers’ 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday at Raymond James Stadium. Six separate Missouri players caught a pass and three receivers totaled more than...
Columbia Missourian
Dr. James Brillhart, Sep. 11, 1954 — Dec. 19, 2022
Dr. James Brillhart, age 68, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home. He was born in Fort Hood, Texas, the son of Colonel Allen T. Brillhart (US Army) and Lucy Brillhart. With a father in the military, James called many places home. As a...
Columbia Missourian
Scorchin’ in frigid St. Louis: Tigers heat up, roll to Braggin’ Rights win
With the final seconds ticking down and “M-I-Z, Z-O-U” chants raining from one half of the Enterprise Center, Kobe Brown received a huge standing ovation as Missouri men’s basketball wrapped up a 93-71 victory over No. 16 Illinois on Thursday. In the senior’s fourth Braggin’ Rights game, he had a night to remember, recording a career-high 31 points to go along with five rebounds, eight assists, four steals and an all-time record of 3-1 over the Fighting Illini.
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: Sports betting hasn't worked well in Kansas. Missouri should pay attention
Missouri lawmakers should proceed carefully as they consider bringing sports gambling to the state. They should learn from the mistakes in Kansas, which, as most readers know, enabled sports betting earlier this year. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of...
Columbia Missourian
Thomas Thelen, Nov. 12, 2002 — Dec. 19, 2022
Thomas Jay Thelen, age 20, of Columbia, MO, passed away on December 19, 2022. He was born on November 12, 2002 in Columbia, MO; son of Jay Thelen and Shelli Thelen. Thomas graduated from Douglas High School in Columbia, MO in 2021.
Columbia Missourian
Looking back: How Thursday temperatures compared to past storms in Columbia
A winter storm that passed through Columbia on Thursday evening brought frigid temperatures, harsh winds and about 1.8 inches of snow. Evening temperatures dropped as low as minus 7 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills as low as minus 34. Thursday night’s wind chill was the coldest Columbia had witnessed in...
Columbia Missourian
Priority roads in Columbia deemed passable after Thursday night storm
As of Friday afternoon, priority roads in Columbia were deemed passable after a highly anticipated winter storm Thursday evening. Passable roads "can be traveled by a front-wheel drive vehicle operating at speeds well below posted speed limits using prudent winter weather driving techniques," according to a news release from the City of Columbia on Friday.
Columbia Missourian
County moves ahead on solar farm regulations
Plans for a large-scale solar farm in the county are proceeding after the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission held its final public hearing on draft regulations on Dec. 8. Bill Florea, director of Boone County’s Resource Management, is working on this project with the Planning and Zoning Commission. They...
Columbia Missourian
Cold sets in for holiday weekend
Columbia felt the effects of its first winter storm Thursday, and preparations for a colder but less snowy weekend were already in motion. As of Thursday afternoon, all priority roads in Columbia were in “passable condition,” meaning they can be driven on by a vehicle going well under the speed limits while using caution, the Columbia Public Works Department wrote in a news release.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Dec. 22, 2022
Mark Allen Cook, 61, of Columbia died Dec. 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Charles Parker, 73, of Columbia died Dec. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone school board selects Tim Roth as new superintendent
The Southern Boone County R-I School Board of Education has selected Tim Roth as the district’s new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday. Roth is currently the interim superintendent for the district and will continue through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. He will officially begin his duties as school superintendent on July 1.
Columbia Missourian
The holiday spirt comes in many ways
The holiday season is full of festive activities and things to do. Columbia is known for great Christmas lights, festive drinks and holiday parades. Since I was a kid, I’ve had a fascination with Christmas lights and how they’ve been able to get me and my family into the spirit. Six years ago, I created the Facebook group, Columbia Missouri Christmas Lights Locator, to spread holiday cheer across the region. Growing to more than 13,000 Columbians, our group has helped people flip the switch and get ready for the holidays, something that is not always easy to do.
