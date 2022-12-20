Brady Cook is preparing for the Gasparilla Bowl, a game in which Missouri, as Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz reiterated this week, is still Cook’s team. Cook remembers a time when the message from Drinkwitz was the same — “Brady is our quarterback,” he said after Missouri’s blowout loss to Kansas State — but his tape, as he will be the first to admit, was not. The redshirt sophomore from St. Louis smiled when asked how different he looks on film in the latter part of the season compared to the former.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO