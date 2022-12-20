ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Radio City Music Hall Uses Facial Recognition to Boot Mom From Rockettes Concert – Because of the Law Firm Where She Works

By Loree Seitz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 115

mv
4d ago

She must have been undercover using her family as part of the disguise 🥸😂very suspicious going to a Christmas show during Christmas WTF

Reply
25
EB
4d ago

I’m smell a lawsuit…she wasn’t committing a crime being there nor was she wanted for an active crime. She was denied basic rights based on prejudice.

Reply(22)
39
Tony Scott
3d ago

NY has bragged about being able to track you from the time you enter the city until you leave. They have spent over 55 billion on this system.

Reply(12)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
Reyin Jasmine

Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
PIX11

3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
BRONX, NY
People

5 People Injured and Nearly 700 Passengers Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out on Staten Island Ferry

Five people were injured after a ferry carrying 667 passengers had a fire in its engine room A massive water rescue operation was launched Thursday night after a fire aboard a Staten Island Ferry. The New York City Fire Department said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that first responders were alerted to the Staten Island Ferry "regarding a fire in the mechanical room" at 5:18 p.m. local time. It added that the boat is now anchored after its 667 passengers evacuated and were put on other vessels that took them to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy