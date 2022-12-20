Radio City Music Hall Uses Facial Recognition to Boot Mom From Rockettes Concert – Because of the Law Firm Where She Works

Read full article on original website
mv
4d ago
She must have been undercover using her family as part of the disguise 🥸😂very suspicious going to a Christmas show during Christmas WTF
EB
4d ago
I’m smell a lawsuit…she wasn’t committing a crime being there nor was she wanted for an active crime. She was denied basic rights based on prejudice.
Tony Scott
3d ago
NY has bragged about being able to track you from the time you enter the city until you leave. They have spent over 55 billion on this system.
BET
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Documents Baby Monaco’s First Trip To New York City—See The Heartwarming Video!
Jeannie Mai Jenkins loves using social media to invite her fans on her everyday journey as a mom! The talk show host recently took to Instagram to highlight her daughter Monaco’s first trip to New York City, and the footage is possibly the cutest thing you’ll see all day.
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
New Yorker Busts Common Myths Tourists Believe About the Big Apple
He's setting the record straight!
This Italian Restaurant Serves Best Calamari In NY, Report Says
An Italian restaurant in New York that is known for its large, family-style portions serves the best calamari in the state, according to a new ranking from Eat This, Not That.Carmine's Italian Restaurant's Times Square location in New York City was named to the website's list of the best fried cala…
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
Pandora moving headquarters from downtown Baltimore to New York City
Jewelry giant Pandora is planning to relocate its North American headquarters from downtown Baltimore to New York City.
New York City's worst landlords of 2022 called out in annual list
The list is determined by the number of "widespread, unchecked, repeated violations that have led to horrific conditions" at affected properties.
Man indicted for allegedly trying to rape woman on NYC subway train
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Staten Island man was indicted on attempted rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a train in Manhattan, officials said Thursday. Chris Tapia, 23, sat down near the 24-year-old woman on a no. 4 train on Nov. 17, authorities said. He allegedly pulled his pants and underwear down, […]
He Defended the NYPD in Court. Then They Arrested Him.
For 11 years, Karl Ashanti represented New York City cops in civil-rights cases. Then he was charged with a crime he didn’t commit.
Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
NYPD: MTA guard shot unarmed man during confrontation in Park Slope station
Police and transit officials brief reporters on a Tuesday night shooting The man who was shot is in critical condition. [ more › ]
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
NYPD officer, suspect taken to hospital after being shot in Brooklyn
An NYPD officer and a suspect were shot while police were responding to what they described as "a family dispute" at an apartment in Brooklyn
3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as she cried outside a Sunset Park […]
Man, 45, punched in face, robbed while riding Queens subway train; suspect sought
A man was punched in the face and robbed as he rode a subway train in Queens this week, police said. The NYPD released images Tuesday of a suspect in Sunday morning’s attack in Richmond Hill.
5 People Injured and Nearly 700 Passengers Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out on Staten Island Ferry
Five people were injured after a ferry carrying 667 passengers had a fire in its engine room A massive water rescue operation was launched Thursday night after a fire aboard a Staten Island Ferry. The New York City Fire Department said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that first responders were alerted to the Staten Island Ferry "regarding a fire in the mechanical room" at 5:18 p.m. local time. It added that the boat is now anchored after its 667 passengers evacuated and were put on other vessels that took them to the...
