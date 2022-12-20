Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' To Cross $200 Million Domestically in Pre-Christmas Box Office
A deep freeze is hitting the box office right now, but that still won't stop James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water from continuing to make gains and break barriers. Despite a bomb cyclone hitting the Midwest that has temperatures down to dangerously low levels as well as the upcoming Christmas holiday, the sequel is expected to break $200 million domestically by the end of the day in just its eighth day out in theaters. As of Thursday evening, the film sat at $197.5 million.
Collider
Comparing the Indigenous Cultures of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Black Panther'
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, two of the season’s hottest ticket franchise blockbusters, each utilize the conflict between indigenous cultures and their colonizers as a source of thematic and engaging storytelling. However, the stories of both Wakanda and Pandora depict vastly different expressions of how indigenous people fight and overcome the menace of colonialism.
Collider
The Na'vi Shouldn't Have Accents in 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Editor's Note: The following contains Avatar: The Way of Water spoilers.Avatar: The Way of Water opens with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) bringing us up to speed in voiceover, filling us in on his new family and his challenges learning the Na'vi way of life. He explains that although it took him some time to learn the Na'vi language, after a while, it sounded just like English to him. As he says this, the Na'vi people on screen switch from speaking Na'vi to speaking English, and we understand that although they're actually still speaking Na'vi, we hear it as English like Jake does. This is an impressively subtle transition and a good excuse to film the movie almost entirely in English, but unfortunately, it's all downhill from there.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira Reveals Okoye Scene Removed From the Movie
The first time MCU fans met Danai Gurira's Okoye was in the first Black Panther movie in 2018. Introduced as one of the Dora Milaje, Okoye was shown as a force to be reckoned with as she fulfilled her duty to protect Wakanda and the royal family. This largely carries over into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but after a recruitment mission with Shuri (Letitia Wright) goes awry, Okoye is stripped of her title and her purpose lands on shaky ground.
Collider
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Highest-Grossing Movies, Ranked By Box Office Earnings
Steven Spielberg is arguably the most iconic director of all time. His films have entertained audiences since 1975, and his newest movie, The Fabelmans, has been brilliantly reviewed and is expected to fare very well when awards season rolls around. Spielberg's films don't just succeed critically, however, but commercially too....
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Image Teases Merle Dandridge’s Marlene in Live Action
Gamers are less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series premieres in mid-January and has seen a marketing explosion because of that. Leading up to the release, we have received countless new trailers, posters, and images for this highly anticipated horror adaptation. Now the series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name, has revealed a new image that highlights one of The Last of Us’ most compelling characters.
Collider
Killer Santas: When 'He Knows If You've Been Bad or Good' Takes On a Whole New Meaning
The string lights are red, dripping in blood. The yule log is crackling, while necks are being snapped. Black Christmas (1974) hides a killer within a sorority house. Krampus (2015) welcomes in a beast from Austrian folklore. What happens when it’s Santa Claus unleashing all the yuletide havoc? Maybe his motive depends on who’s naughty or nice. Maybe it’s for a fight to survive. He will be climbing down the chimney, ax in hand and ready to start swinging it. But of all the weapons out there, why that one?
Collider
New 'Hunters' Video Shows Josh Radnor's Lonny Flash in Grindhouse-Inspired Movie Trailer
Back in February 2020, Prime Video released the acclaimed first season of its Nazi-hunting drama series Hunters starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman. Now, the long-awaited second and final season is on the horizon. To celebrate the upcoming season, a quick video has been released focusing on Josh Radnor’s Lonny Flash.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Cast and Character Guide
A long time ago, 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg were linked by destiny, there lived an Elven society that flourished greatly before its inevitable demise. The highly-anticipated prequel to The Witcher series, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of these elves during their prime - an important part of history that was erased by the humans during their conquest.
Collider
'Percy Jackson’: Jessica Parker Kennedy Shares Challenges of Playing Medusa
Slowly but surely, the lineup for the upcoming Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been coming together rather with a variety of casting announcements that introduces who plays the characters of the Greek Pantheon. Before the announcement of Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, we were informed that Jessica Parker Kennedy would be playing the infamous Medusa in the upcoming series adaptation. Parker Kennedy has recently now spoken about the challenges she endured while doing the special effects for her character.
Collider
How Steven Spielberg’s Advice Turned ‘Gremlins’ From Straight-Up Horror Into a Holiday Classic
With the arrival of the Christmas season, so begins the time when film lovers start rewatching their favorite holiday classics. Many of the usual names make this list, like It’s a Wonderful Life, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Elf. There’s also more edgy content such as the slasher Black Christmas and the much argued about Die Hard (yes, it is a Christmas movie). Another title, one that leans more traditional but with a more tense structure, is Joe Dante’s Gremlins from 1984. It’s regarded as a family friendly classic, loved by nostalgic parents and children alike, but it's also filled with many frightening images, and is one of the boundary pushing PG films responsible for creating the PG-13 rating.
Collider
The 10 Best Marvel Team-Ups From the MCU's Phase 4
If there is one thing in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe excels, it is at providing viewers with interesting and likable characters. Marvel's Phase 4 was, above all, undoubtedly a phase of introductions and new beginnings, featuring many new faces and personalities for viewers to connect with. And with new...
Collider
From 'Cheers' to 'The Simpsons': The 10 Greatest TV Theme Songs of All Time
We may be in the golden age of television, but there's an argument to be made that the golden age of TV theme songs has sadly come and gone. In fact, some modern shows, such as Netflix's smash hit series Cobra Kai, have bygone theme songs altogether. And we just can't accept a world without theme songs.
Collider
'Scream 2': Kevin Williamson Reveals How the Studio Tried to Change Cotton Weary’s Role
After the success of Wes Craven’s Scream in December 1996, the studio wanted more, and they wanted more fast. Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson were asked to release a sequel in December 1997, which demanded an extremely quick writing and production process. Given that lightning-fast turnaround, while chatting with Williamson for the 25th anniversary of Scream 2, Collider's Perri Nemiroff was curious about who or what changed the most along the way. While discussing how the film's ending evolved, Williamson recalled specific changes he was asked to make to the character of Cotton Weary. Not only did Williamson push back on those changes, but so did Liev Schreiber himself.
Collider
Dan Harmon Reveals What Not to Expect in 'Community' Movie
"Six seasons and a movie" never sounded so cool (cool, cool, cool) as it did in September when the long-awaited Community movie was officially confirmed. For several years after the show's finale, the "six seasons" adage, originated by Danny Pudi's Abed, was something fans of the series held to tightly, holding out hope for a movie that wasn't ever quite confirmed as a real thing -- until recently.
Collider
Charlie Cox Is Flattered By James Bond Fancasts, But He's Not Interested in Playing Him
While Charlie Cox fans would love to see the English actor playing the world’s most famous spy, it seems like the star is not interested in the role of James Bond. In an interview for NME, Cox also discussed what he would love to see in the next iteration of 007.
Collider
Rian Johnson Promises Audio Commentary for 'Glass Onion'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, is finally available on Netflix. Ahead of the film's streaming release, director Rian Johnson said there was another aspect of his movies that he will almost certainly create at some point for Glass Onion: an audio director's commentary.
Collider
'Scream's Kevin Williamson Reveals the Key Quality that Neve Campbell Created for Sidney
When it was first announced that the star of the Scream franchise, Neve Campbell, wouldn’t be returning for next year’s Scream VI, fans were understandably upset. The movies extended across nearly three decades, and Sidney Prescott (Campbell) remained a constant at keeping Ghostface coming for blood. So what made Sidney such a powerful protagonist in an ever-evolving cast of characters, and why is it so difficult for fans to see the title passed on? Collider’s Perri Nemiroff spoke with the original screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, who shared the secret to Sidney’s success, and how a lot of that came down to Campbell’s own ideas for her character.
Collider
Edward Norton's Best Performances, From 'Fight Club' to 'Glass Onion'
Since his big screen debut in 1996's Primal Fear, Edward Norton has given audiences a number of affecting, high-quality performances. A versatile actor who clearly enjoys challenging himself and experimenting with different characters and genres, he's been around the block walking in many different shoes. Having received three Oscar nominations for wildly different portrayals in Primal Fear, American History X, and Birdman, Norton is among the elite cinematic performers of his generation. With his inclusion in Rian Johnson's ensemble sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, it's only fitting to reflect on some of the actor's finest films and performances.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Image Shows a Tender Moment Between Pedro Pascal and Anna Torv
It's just mere weeks until HBO’s The Last of Us premieres in mid-January. The series based on the award-winning horror video game franchise of the same name has been dropping new images almost every day in December leading up to the adaptation’s highly anticipated debut. Now the latest image gives us another look at Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Anna Torv’s Tess.
Comments / 0