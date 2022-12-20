Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free AgentOnlyHomers
Related
calbears.com
Cal Falls To No. 2 Stanford 90-69
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones hit her initial six shots and scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and four assists, leading No. 2 Stanford past California 90-69 on Friday in the Pac-12 Conference opener for both schools. Hannah Jump knocked down five 3-pointers...
calbears.com
Cal Rolls Past UT Arlington For First Win
BERKELEY (AP) – Joel Brown and Lars Thiemann scored 17 points apiece to lead California to its first win of the season, a 73-51 victory against UT Arlington on Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion. Brown's 17 points were a career high as he and Thiemann shot a combined 15-for-23...
calbears.com
Cal Starts Pac-12 Play At No. 2 Stanford Friday
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (9-2) begins Pac-12 conference play on the road at No. 2 Stanford this Friday afternoon. Tipoff is scheduled for noon and the game can be viewed on Pac-12 Network. This Friday's game marks the 98th all-time meeting against the Cardinal, the most...
thecampanile.org
Stanford seeks to expand campus
In an effort to expand its reach into the Belmont area, Stanford University submitted a proposal to purchase 46 acres of Notre Dame de Namur University’s campus in early October. Joel Berman, Director of Community Engagement and Communications for the Stanford/Belmont Project Team, said Stanford entered into an option-to-purchase...
NBC Bay Area
Final Farewell for South Bay Football Star Killed in Snow Storm
A final farewell for a South Bay college football player who died trying to make it home for the holidays will be held Friday. Bryant Rosas - a son, brother and football star - was killed in a snow storm on his way back home from Kansas when he made a quick stop in Colorado. The snow storm caught him by surprise on Interstate 70.
calbears.com
Cal Announces First 15 Members Of 2023 Recruiting Class
BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox has announced the first 15 members of Cal's 2023 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period that ends on Friday. "Today is an exciting day for everyone involved with Cal football to welcome a talented new group of Golden Bears...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Tech football player, honor roll student accepted to 8 universities
OAKLAND, Calif. - Omar Staples is both a football player and honor roll student at Oakland Technical High School who was accepted to eight universities across the country. And on Wednesday afternoon, Omar chose Stanford University in an event cheered on by his family and the Oakland Unified School District community.
Bay Area student-athlete dies in snowstorm
"Bryant always put others before him and made sure everyone felt included."
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
ukenreport.com
3 Calif. Cities Among Best Places for Christmas
San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego among Best Places for Christmas celebrations. With spending over the winter holidays projected to be between $943 billion and $960 billion this year, the highest amount ever, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best Places for Christmas Celebrations. Three California cities topped...
Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
Sprouts to open new grocery store in Bay Area food desert
The development project also includes plans for a fast food drive-thru restaurant.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Barricaded in MLK Library Bathroom at San Jose State Surrenders
A woman barricaded inside a bathroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library on the San Jose State University campus surrendered Wednesday afternoon. The woman, who had a replica gun on her, tried to escape into the ceiling, but she eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No injuries were...
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Two Earthquakes Rattle the East Bay
Flight cancellations and delays are piling up at Bay Area airports for those trying to travel to the Midwest, due to blizzard conditions there. Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports are seeing hundreds of cancellations, meanwhile, but at SFO there were 11 cancelled flights as of early Thursday morning. [KTVU]. There...
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
KTVU FOX 2
U.S. blizzards causes some Bay Area delays and cancellations
Early Thursday morning, San Francisco International Airport had 11 canceled flights, Oakland had nine and San Jose had 8, with dozens more delays. Zak Sos reports.
Marufuku Ramen Is Expanding to Cupertino
The "authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen restaurant" chain is opening a new location at 19772 Stevens Creek Boulevard.
How to score the best 2023 cruise deal out of San Francisco
Book now for the best deals on cruises to Alaska, Mexico and more.
San Jose decades: The 1970s
Let's go back in time to the era of bell-bottoms and disco in the great 408.
Comments / 0