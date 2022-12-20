Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourerie
Lake Effect Squalls affecting the Lake Shore Through Christmas Morning
Lake effect snow and squalls will continue to affect the lakeshore areas, mainly north of I-90, through midday today. Additional amounts of 4-8″, with locally higher amounts from Erie east to North East expected. Additional amounts drop to 1-3″ this morning toward Edinboro, and less than an inch by Meadville. Gusty winds will cause plenty of blowing and drifting snow, making travel difficult. Snow bands will move over the lake this afternoon. More details and updates can be found at www.yourerie.com/weather and the YE2go app.
yourerie
Lake City fire fighters battle house fire
In freezing cold conditions like Central Texans are experiencing this week, there’s a risk of water pipes in homes freezing. And if that happens, there’s a risk of them bursting. Read more here https://www.kxan.com/news/local/austin/frozen-or-broken-pipes-heres-what-to-do/ Fire fighters called to fire in Harborcreek. Fire fighters called to fire in Harborcreek.
yourerie
Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup on turnpike
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the response to a pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday morning which involved dozens of cars and resulted in multiple fatalities. Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup …. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the...
yourerie
Winter travel causes delays at Erie airport as residents prep for storm
Wicked winter weather is in the forecast, and this has put a damper on many peoples travel plans. AAA officials said the best advice is if it is snowing, stay home do not risk it. Plan ahead and be prepared if you have to hit the roads. “If you are...
Comments / 0