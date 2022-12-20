ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Effect Squalls affecting the Lake Shore Through Christmas Morning

Lake effect snow and squalls will continue to affect the lakeshore areas, mainly north of I-90, through midday today. Additional amounts of 4-8″, with locally higher amounts from Erie east to North East expected. Additional amounts drop to 1-3″ this morning toward Edinboro, and less than an inch by Meadville. Gusty winds will cause plenty of blowing and drifting snow, making travel difficult. Snow bands will move over the lake this afternoon. More details and updates can be found at www.yourerie.com/weather and the YE2go app.
yourerie

Lake City fire fighters battle house fire

Fire fighters called to fire in Harborcreek.
yourerie

Motorists diverted in Erie County after massive pileup on turnpike

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth gives an update on the response to a pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday morning which involved dozens of cars and resulted in multiple fatalities.
