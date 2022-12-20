Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Secret Santa: Ocala police surprise drivers with $100 instead of traffic tickets
OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police caught some unsuspecting drivers by surprise who thought they were getting a ticket – and were instead handed $100!. The department posted heartwarming video to Facebook showing the drivers being pulled over – and their reactions as they were surprised with cash by the Secret Santa police!
ocala-news.com
Stunning Sunset At On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
Check out this stunning winter sunset from the On Top of The World Community in Ocala. Thanks to Doris Meyer for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas Station
Florida is brimming with so many wonderful places to eat. From cafes to upscale restaurants, there are so many options here that sometimes, smaller businesses can get lost in the shuffle.
ocala-news.com
Irma Abbatepaolo
Irma Abbatepaolo, 72, passed away peacefully in her home in Lady Lake surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Irma was born on December 12, 1950 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. She moved to New York City as a baby and raised her family in New York and New Jersey. Irma remained in New Jersey until 1995 when she moved to her home in Ocala, Florida.
ocala-news.com
George Harl Rankin Jr.
Our beloved George Harl Rankin Jr. departed this earthly life on Monday December 19th, 2022 in the comfort of his home located in Ocala, FL. “Ocala” George was born in Lincoln, IL on March 30th, 1940 to Josephine L Redmen and George H Rankin Sr. He is survived by...
Bojangles Seems to Be Planning New Clermont Location
While the plan review does not disclose an official address, it does list “Collina Terrace” as a site for the upcoming restaurant.
ocala-news.com
Jimmy Rivera
Jimmy Rivera, 57, of Ocala, FL, from Chicago, IL passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 after a cardiac arrest. He was born in Chicago, IL, May 9th, 1965 to Juana Cruz and Victor Manuel Rivera. Jimmy attended Theodore Roosevelt High School and later completed his GED. Jimmy went on to acquire the certifications and skills needed to become a Stationary Engineer.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular on display through December 30
Marion County residents and visitors still have time to check out the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular before it leaves the Florida Horse Park at the end of next week. The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, which is nearly two-miles long, features an abundance of festive lights and dozens of large holiday-themed displays. The event also includes food trucks, walk-thru areas, and an ice skating rink.
ocala-news.com
Marion Cultural Alliance invites artists, makers to submit works for spring consignment
The Marion Cultural Alliance is now accepting entries from local artists and makers for The Shop at the Brick’s Spring 2023 consignment, which will run from January through April. MCA is seeking a variety of unique and hand-crafted items to add to its seasonally curated gallery shop at the...
villages-news.com
Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages
A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of threatening woman with knife during argument over text messages
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of threatening a woman with a knife during an argument over text messages. On Wednesday, an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with Antonyo Vincent Jackson and the female victim, and both individuals stated that the disturbance was only verbal.
villages-news.com
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages
A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
ocala-news.com
Judie Yvonne Bible
Judie Yvonne (Jones) Bible went to her heavenly home at 615 pm on Monday Dec 19th, 2022, at Timber Ridge Facility in Ocala, FL. She was born on October 15, 1951. She was proceeded in death by parents Charles (Anna) Jones. She was survived by husband Carl Sr. Raymond Bible and Daughters Allison (Scott)Krajick and Monica Nicole Bible and sons Gary Jackson Hutchins, Jeffrey (Marty) Bible and Carl Jr. (Sue)Bible.
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
villages-news.com
Former Rockette dances her way from Radio City Music Hall to The Villages
Lila Ling’s quest for self-discovery took her from Radio City Music Hall to The Villages. Ling spent a decade as a Rockette and performed in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, until 2014. She danced in touring companies of “Cats” and “42nd Street.” There were also dancing gigs on cruise...
ocala-news.com
Marion County school resource officer brightens Christmas for three elementary students
Three elementary school students in Ocala recently became the proud owners of their own bicycle thanks to the generosity of a local school resource officer and an anonymous donor. When Marion County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy Paul Hahn learned that three Maplewood Elementary School students were hoping to get...
WCJB
MCSO deputies search for missing teenager
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to bring a missing teenager home safely just days before Christmas. Sheriff’s deputies say, Valerie Arnold, 16, of Ocala, left a family member’s home on Northeast 28th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon. She was wearing white Christmas pajama pants, a black hoodie, and glasses.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Chorizo, Shorti, and Haiku
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a very social pup Chorizo. This four-year-old boy does know a few tricks but is looking for someone to teach him a few more.
mynews13.com
Christmas without husband, father and friend for Sumterville family
SUMTERVILLE, Fla. – In the Ray household, three words are held on high – especially at Christmas. “Faith, family and friends,” said Stacy Ray. But high atop the mantel this Christmas, there isn’t holly or tinsel. Instead, items to remember the man Stacy and Beverly Ray love.
ocala-news.com
Salvation Army in Ocala opens facility to those seeking shelter from cold weather
As the temperature prepares to plummet in Marion County this holiday weekend, the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in Ocala is offering shelter accommodations to anyone seeking refuge from the cold weather. “We have our facility open at 320 NW 1st Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34475 for anyone that needs...
