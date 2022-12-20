ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

fox35orlando.com

Secret Santa: Ocala police surprise drivers with $100 instead of traffic tickets

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police caught some unsuspecting drivers by surprise who thought they were getting a ticket – and were instead handed $100!. The department posted heartwarming video to Facebook showing the drivers being pulled over – and their reactions as they were surprised with cash by the Secret Santa police!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Irma Abbatepaolo

Irma Abbatepaolo, 72, passed away peacefully in her home in Lady Lake surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Irma was born on December 12, 1950 in Utuado, Puerto Rico. She moved to New York City as a baby and raised her family in New York and New Jersey. Irma remained in New Jersey until 1995 when she moved to her home in Ocala, Florida.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

George Harl Rankin Jr.

Our beloved George Harl Rankin Jr. departed this earthly life on Monday December 19th, 2022 in the comfort of his home located in Ocala, FL. “Ocala” George was born in Lincoln, IL on March 30th, 1940 to Josephine L Redmen and George H Rankin Sr. He is survived by...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Jimmy Rivera

Jimmy Rivera, 57, of Ocala, FL, from Chicago, IL passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 after a cardiac arrest. He was born in Chicago, IL, May 9th, 1965 to Juana Cruz and Victor Manuel Rivera. Jimmy attended Theodore Roosevelt High School and later completed his GED. Jimmy went on to acquire the certifications and skills needed to become a Stationary Engineer.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular on display through December 30

Marion County residents and visitors still have time to check out the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular before it leaves the Florida Horse Park at the end of next week. The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, which is nearly two-miles long, features an abundance of festive lights and dozens of large holiday-themed displays. The event also includes food trucks, walk-thru areas, and an ice skating rink.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages

A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of threatening woman with knife during argument over text messages

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of threatening a woman with a knife during an argument over text messages. On Wednesday, an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with Antonyo Vincent Jackson and the female victim, and both individuals stated that the disturbance was only verbal.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages

A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Judie Yvonne Bible

Judie Yvonne (Jones) Bible went to her heavenly home at 615 pm on Monday Dec 19th, 2022, at Timber Ridge Facility in Ocala, FL. She was born on October 15, 1951. She was proceeded in death by parents Charles (Anna) Jones. She was survived by husband Carl Sr. Raymond Bible and Daughters Allison (Scott)Krajick and Monica Nicole Bible and sons Gary Jackson Hutchins, Jeffrey (Marty) Bible and Carl Jr. (Sue)Bible.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

MCSO deputies search for missing teenager

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to bring a missing teenager home safely just days before Christmas. Sheriff’s deputies say, Valerie Arnold, 16, of Ocala, left a family member’s home on Northeast 28th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon. She was wearing white Christmas pajama pants, a black hoodie, and glasses.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Chorizo, Shorti, and Haiku

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a very social pup Chorizo. This four-year-old boy does know a few tricks but is looking for someone to teach him a few more.
MARION COUNTY, FL

