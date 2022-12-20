ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Homeless Persons’ Memorial service to be held Wednesday

By Staff report
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxbG5_0jpPXGpN00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania (VOAPA) and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will partner to host the annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Wednesday evening at St. Stephen’s in Wilkes-Barre.

The public is invited to join in on the ceremony, held Wednesday to mark the longest day of the year and in honor of National Homeless Persons’ Day.

The ceremony will honor members of the local homeless community who have died over the years.

A brief service will begin at 4:30 p.m., with keynote speaker Tony Brooks offering remarks in addition to remarks by representatives from local homeless service providers.

The service will conclude with a candlelight vigil in the garden at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 35 S. Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre, where the names of those honored will be read aloud. A light meal will follow the service.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre women only emergency center working to prevent homeless tragedies

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The bitter cold expected this weekend is raising concerns about people experiencing homelessness. Their life expectancy is two decades less than the general population according to the National Institutes of Health. A somber service at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church brought attention Wednesday to a deadly serious problem: People who’ve lost […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

‘There’s not a dry eye’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Carl Howie, 74, of Plymouth does his best to visit his wife, Florence, 76, every day in her room at the Gardens at Wyoming Valley in downtown Wilkes-Barre — and he usually wears ordinary clothes. But during last Sunday’s visit,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

PPL Electric opens warming centers throughout the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PPL Electric announced that they are opening warming centers in the Midstate. These warming centers will be available for any customer who loses power during the frigid weather. According to PPL Electric, 12 warming centers will be opened throughout their service territory on Saturday, Dec. 24...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The single digits, combine that with the wind, and it’s a dangerous mixture. A Code Blue is in effect in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. Code Blues are initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Long night, busy day for bakers

PLAINS, Pa. — 5 a.m. means it's time for a trip to the bakery for Colleen Sperduto from Wilkes-Barre. Picking up some goodies from Bakery Delite in Plains Township is a holiday tradition for her family. "Some coconut stollen, some buns, check out the horseshoes, and maybe a few...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Code Blue advisory issued for Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ‘Code Blue’ advisory has been enacted in the City of Wilkes-Barre for upcoming dates. According to Mayor George C. Brown, the city is issuing a ‘Code Blue’ classification beginning Friday evening, December 23 through the morning of Wednesday, December 28 due to severely cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning

Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

‘You’re not alone’: Wolf admin stresses state services for people who need help during the holidays

For Pennsylvanians struggling with mental health challenges, substance use disorder, suicidal thoughts or financial problems, state officials gathered beneath the Capitol Christmas Tree on Wednesday to deliver a simple message: You are not alone. And there is help. “That’s not just lip service,” Pennsylvania Department of Drug & Alcohol Programs...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy