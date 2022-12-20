Homeless Persons’ Memorial service to be held Wednesday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania (VOAPA) and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will partner to host the annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Wednesday evening at St. Stephen’s in Wilkes-Barre.

The public is invited to join in on the ceremony, held Wednesday to mark the longest day of the year and in honor of National Homeless Persons’ Day.

The ceremony will honor members of the local homeless community who have died over the years.

A brief service will begin at 4:30 p.m., with keynote speaker Tony Brooks offering remarks in addition to remarks by representatives from local homeless service providers.

The service will conclude with a candlelight vigil in the garden at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 35 S. Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre, where the names of those honored will be read aloud. A light meal will follow the service.