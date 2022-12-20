Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Couple carjacked at gunpoint on East Side, suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A couple was sitting in their parked car on the East Side overnight when a suspect held them at gunpoint and stole their vehicle, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at 11:39 p.m. Friday, on Dietrich Road and Dixville Road. A 36-year-old man told...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers searching for 2 suspects in robbery of West Side Kohl’s store
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects accused of robbing a Kohl’s store on the West Side. The robbery happened Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Kohl’s in the 10800 block of Potranco Road. Police said a woman loaded a...
KSAT 12
‘Punch my chick’: SAPD officer fired over bogus note to avoid work, texts about violence against women
San Antonio Police Department Officer Miguel A. Montalvo was suspended from his position indefinitely without pay after violating several department rules and special orders, according to SAPD suspension documents released Friday. Montalvo is accused of requesting a fake military duty letter to get out of SAPD work duties on Dec....
SAPD task force on car burglaries arrests 30 suspects in 3 weeks as cases rise
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police department launched their "Burglary Motor Vehicle Task Force" on November 30th in an initiative to crack down on thieves during the holidays. The city had already seen an increase in vehicle burglaries throughout the year. KENS 5 checked in with SAPD Wednesday...
KTSA
West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman will be charged with intoxication manslaughter after a west side crash that killed an 8-year-old girl Thursday night. The San Antonio Police Department says the child was riding in the backseat of a Dodge SUV when the driver lost control after hitting a curb. Police say the Dodge hit a Nissan SUV before hitting a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.
mycanyonlake.com
New Braunfels Police Arrest Alleged Child Molester Who Used Social Media to Lure Victim
New Braunfels police believe a Bell County man arrested Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of sexual performance by a child may have assaulted others. Brandon Dmichael Lively, 31, of Harker Heights, was arrested at his residence by New Braunfels police and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Bell...
KSAT 12
Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a store on the West Side. According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.
KSAT 12
Man robs Walmart Neighborhood Market at gunpoint; Crime Stoppers needs help identifying him
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing a Walmart Neighborhood Market on the West Side at gunpoint. According to San Antonio police, the robbery happened at around 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 4 in the 9500 block of West Military Drive.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who hit 16-year-old girl at crosswalk on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who struck a 16-year-old girl last month and left her on the side of the road. A Crime Stoppers report states that the girl was walking along South Walters Street on Nov. 14 and was crossing Martin Luther King Drive when she was hit by a black SUV.
KSAT 12
Woman grazed by bullet in back of head after leaving Northeast Side bar; police searching for shooter
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a motorcyclist who opened fire on a vehicle on Tuesday night, striking the driver in the head. The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. after a 24-year-old woman and her two friends left the Two Rivers Tavern in the 13500 block of O’Connor Road, near Fountainwood.
KSAT 12
BCSO more than doubles SAPD in law enforcement officer arrests in 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies were arrested in 2022 more than twice as often as their counterparts with the San Antonio Police Department, records compiled by KSAT Investigates show. Fifteen deputies, ranging from newly hired temporary jailers to longtime veterans of the agency, ended up on...
KSAT 12
Police searching for man who pistol-whipped ex, forced her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, then pistol-whipped her and forced her to withdraw money from an ATM. The incident happened after 6 a.m. Tuesday, and police say the woman’s two young children witnessed...
KTSA
SAPD: Road rage caused big rig to crash into house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department think an angry driver caused a big rig to crash into a house on the southeast side. Investigators say the driver of the big rig tried to swerve to miss the angry driver who cut him off. The trailer on the rig started to sway and the driver fell out of the cab when the driver’s side door opened.
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Finds Missing New Braunfels Four-Year-Old in Woods
A four-year-old New Braunfels child who wandered away from home Thursday was found in the woods two hours later by rescuers. Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call from someone in the 2300 block of Haven Bluff Court. They arrived with members of...
fox7austin.com
Deadly road rage case involving APD officer will go before grand jury
It's been almost two years since a deadly road rage incident involving an off-duty Austin police officer. Now, the case against another officer, who responded and fired his weapon, will go before a grand jury.
KSAT 12
5 San Antonio men indicted in burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks
SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio men have been indicted for their roles in a burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks. Alejandro Arias, 24, Andrew Riojas, 24, Victor Valenciana, 28, Aureliano Villarreal, 26, and Richard Hernandez, 24, face multiple charges in connection with the ring, which operated from July 2021 to January 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway
Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
New Surveillance Video Released By San Antonio Police One Year After 3-Year-Old's Disappearance
Police urged the public not to stop looking for Lina Sardar Khil, who was last seen at a playground near her apartment complex on Dec. 20, 2021. The search continues one year later for a missing 3-year-old from Texas, as San Antonio police release new surveillance video of the child on social media.
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake teacher arrested in November for alleged inappropriate relationship with 15-year-old student, reports say
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A former teacher at Canyon Lake High School was arrested on Nov. 14 for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student. Devon Hooper, 38, was booked into Comal County Jail and released the same day on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student, court records show.
KSAT 12
One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives caught in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives was arrested last week in San Antonio after being on the run for more than a year. Izeal Clevon Sullivan, 37, had been wanted on a parole violation warrant since August 2021, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
