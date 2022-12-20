Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Jewish News
Ice menorah smashed at Upper East Side Chabad
The ice-carved menorah commissioned by Upper East Side (UES) Chabad Israel Center was smashed in an apparent antisemitic attack on Wednesday night. This incident follows a previous act of vandalism that took place at the same center in October during the Sukkot holiday. “This was definitely a malicious and intentional...
Cleveland Jewish News
Sharon Kleinbaum, rabbi of influential LGBTQ+ synagogue Beit Simchat Torah, is stepping down
(New York Jewish Week) — Sharon Kleinbaum, the first full-time rabbi of Manhattan’s Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, announced that she is stepping down after three decades leading New York’s influential LGBTQ+ synagogue. In an announcement to congregants, Kleinbaum, 63, said that “this is the right time to...
Cleveland Jewish News
This Brooklyn family’s Hanukkah celebration is all over New York’s subway
(New York Jewish Week) — For photographer and Instagram blogger Mordechai Rubinstein, seeing his face plastered all over the subway this holiday season has been an unexpected delight. Rubinstein is decidedly not a dermatologist (a la subway-famous Dr. Zizmor), nor is he hawking subscription meds or beauty products. Rather,...
Cleveland Jewish News
How the Lower East Side has changed since the 1988 rom-com ‘Crossing Delancey’
(New York Jewish Week) — The classic and very Jewish 1988 film “Crossing Delancey” is one of those movies that feels both extremely of its time and also completely timeless. Director Joan Micklin Silver’s film has all the classic rom-com trappings: A woman who’s torn between two...
Cleveland Jewish News
The New York Jewish Week’s 10 most-read stories of 2022
(New York Jewish Week) — Before we turn the page on 2022, the New York Jewish Week is looking back at the calendar year that was. Throughout the year, Jewish New Yorkers displayed a relentless creativity, continually redefining what being Jewish can look like in this diverse city. From a for-hire “hot rabbi” to a brand new synagogue founded after a painful ouster, from a pop-up Hanukkah cocktail bar to new appreciations of the Jewish deli, there was something for everyone.
Cleveland Jewish News
World’s largest Hanukkah menorah lit by Kent M. Swig
Kent M. Swig, president of Swig Equities, on Wednesday joined Rabbi Shmuel Butman of the Lubavitch Youth Organization to light the world’s largest menorah on the fourth night of Hanukkah in New York City. “This year’s celebration marks another milestone year for me to be honored with an invitation...
