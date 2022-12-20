(New York Jewish Week) — Before we turn the page on 2022, the New York Jewish Week is looking back at the calendar year that was. Throughout the year, Jewish New Yorkers displayed a relentless creativity, continually redefining what being Jewish can look like in this diverse city. From a for-hire “hot rabbi” to a brand new synagogue founded after a painful ouster, from a pop-up Hanukkah cocktail bar to new appreciations of the Jewish deli, there was something for everyone.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO