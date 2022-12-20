ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelm, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Tigers Still Putting Pieces Together in Second Loss to State Contender

Napavine: Kelly 5, Stanley 5, Grose 23, Demarest 2, Denault 3, Nelson 2, Prather 8. Brewster: Schertenleib 15, Wulf 3, Vassar 2, K. Gebbers 33, Baker 2, C. Gebbers 11. Taking on its second straight 2B state title contender after a loss to Davenport Wednesday night, the Napavine boys basketball team fell to Brewster Thursday night, 66-50.
NAPAVINE, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Zachory Tyler Wood

Zachory Tyler Wood, age 27, of Olympia, Washington passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Zachory attended Centralia High School. He loved playing baseball, basketball and horseshoes. He spent his free timeifishing, and enjoyed watching sports on ESPN. Zachory is survived by his mother Rose Allie, father Jeremy Wood, stepmom...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon

The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of John Leroy Benedict: 1935-2022

John Leroy Benedict, a husband, father and friend, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 20, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1935, to Otto and Ethel Benedict in Centralia, Washington. John graduated from Tenino High School in 1953 before joining the U.S. Navy and spending his two-year enlistment in...
CENTRALIA, WA
KUOW

'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound

‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Controversies in and around Tacoma

In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Dec. 24, 2022

• RICHARD M. WEBER, 87, Chehalis, died Dec. 19 at his residence. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pe Ell with a celebration of life at Boistfort Community Church at noon and a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
CHEHALIS, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley

Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Watch: Playful otters show off slip and slide skills in the snow

SEATTLE - A group of playful otters were caught on camera making the most of recent snowfall in Seattle. The video, filmed by Cassie Wistrom, shows the adorable otters using their bellies to slide down a deck along a snowy Lake Washington. When one of the otters starts sliding, the...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Elderly Chehalis Man Brings Children Joy by Playing Santa Claus in 1952

Charles Sitton believed himself to be the oldest Santa Claus “helper” in the United States, The Chronicle reported on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1952. Sitton, 81 years old at the time, had been employed by the Chehalis Chamber of Commerce for the previous two years as Santa, a role he said enjoyed, particularly when hearing the Christmas requests of the youngsters.
CHEHALIS, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Both direction of I-90 reopened over Snoqualmie Pass

UPDATE (3 p.m.) - Both direction of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass are back open. UPDATE (12:15 p.m.) — Eastbound Interstate 90 near North Bend and over Snoqualmie Pass has reopened. Westbound I-90 remains closed, with traffic stopped near Ellensburg, near Cle Elum and near Easton due to multiple...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KING 5

Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm

SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends

By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Semi slides into Kelso slough

KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A truck driver was rescued from a Kelso, Wash. area waterway Friday after his semi-truck slid off Interstate 5, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Just after 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to milepost 36 on I-5 South. [Article continues below image]. The driver was not...
KELSO, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: I-90 is Fully Re-opened

Final Update 313 PM: I-90/Snoqualmie is fully open. Traction tires are advised in both directions. Update 1229 PM: Eastbound I-90 at North Bend is open. Westbound remains closed near Cle Elum. No estimated reopening. Original Story. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and...
SNOQUALMIE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy