Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldLocal GuyTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Chronicle
Tigers Still Putting Pieces Together in Second Loss to State Contender
Napavine: Kelly 5, Stanley 5, Grose 23, Demarest 2, Denault 3, Nelson 2, Prather 8. Brewster: Schertenleib 15, Wulf 3, Vassar 2, K. Gebbers 33, Baker 2, C. Gebbers 11. Taking on its second straight 2B state title contender after a loss to Davenport Wednesday night, the Napavine boys basketball team fell to Brewster Thursday night, 66-50.
Newest Husky Tight End, Josh Cuevas, Talks About Why He Chose Washington Over Other Suitors
Earlier this week, former Cal Poly TE Josh Cuevas announced his decision to become a Husky. Now that things have calmed down and he's preparing to make his way to Seattle just after the calendar turns to 2023, he was willing to talk about why Washington was the choice and how he feels he will fit into Washington's explosive offense.
redmond-reporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Zachory Tyler Wood
Zachory Tyler Wood, age 27, of Olympia, Washington passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Zachory attended Centralia High School. He loved playing baseball, basketball and horseshoes. He spent his free timeifishing, and enjoyed watching sports on ESPN. Zachory is survived by his mother Rose Allie, father Jeremy Wood, stepmom...
Chronicle
Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon
The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of John Leroy Benedict: 1935-2022
John Leroy Benedict, a husband, father and friend, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 20, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1935, to Otto and Ethel Benedict in Centralia, Washington. John graduated from Tenino High School in 1953 before joining the U.S. Navy and spending his two-year enlistment in...
KUOW
'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound
‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
Tacoma Daily Index
Controversies in and around Tacoma
In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Dec. 24, 2022
• RICHARD M. WEBER, 87, Chehalis, died Dec. 19 at his residence. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pe Ell with a celebration of life at Boistfort Community Church at noon and a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
SouthSoundTalk
Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley
Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
q13fox.com
Watch: Playful otters show off slip and slide skills in the snow
SEATTLE - A group of playful otters were caught on camera making the most of recent snowfall in Seattle. The video, filmed by Cassie Wistrom, shows the adorable otters using their bellies to slide down a deck along a snowy Lake Washington. When one of the otters starts sliding, the...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Elderly Chehalis Man Brings Children Joy by Playing Santa Claus in 1952
Charles Sitton believed himself to be the oldest Santa Claus “helper” in the United States, The Chronicle reported on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1952. Sitton, 81 years old at the time, had been employed by the Chehalis Chamber of Commerce for the previous two years as Santa, a role he said enjoyed, particularly when hearing the Christmas requests of the youngsters.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Both direction of I-90 reopened over Snoqualmie Pass
UPDATE (3 p.m.) - Both direction of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass are back open. UPDATE (12:15 p.m.) — Eastbound Interstate 90 near North Bend and over Snoqualmie Pass has reopened. Westbound I-90 remains closed, with traffic stopped near Ellensburg, near Cle Elum and near Easton due to multiple...
Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm
SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
natureworldnews.com
Washington Expects Arctic Blast Into the Weekend, Blizzard Brings 18-Inch Snow
An Arctic blast lures in a blizzard with 18-inch snow and high wind speeds across Washington. Several road troubles are reported in the area. Washington's weather affects the neighboring state of Seattle, where flights have been canceled. Winter Storm Warning, 18-Inch Snow. As the rest of the nation prepares for...
Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation
News Release Pallet Shelter Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), announced the 100th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, ...
q13fox.com
2 brothers sentenced for killing, dismembering their cousin in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County after pleading guilty to murdering and dismembering their cousin. 27-year-old Derrick Wily's remains were found near Shelton in 2020. According to court documents, he had been choked to death and dismembered. His two cousins, Jordan and Jureau Afo, were...
MyNorthwest.com
Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends
By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
kptv.com
Semi slides into Kelso slough
KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A truck driver was rescued from a Kelso, Wash. area waterway Friday after his semi-truck slid off Interstate 5, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Just after 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to milepost 36 on I-5 South. [Article continues below image]. The driver was not...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Updated: I-90 is Fully Re-opened
Final Update 313 PM: I-90/Snoqualmie is fully open. Traction tires are advised in both directions. Update 1229 PM: Eastbound I-90 at North Bend is open. Westbound remains closed near Cle Elum. No estimated reopening. Original Story. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and...
Comments / 1